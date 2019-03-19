Chemtrade: The 13% Yielder That Has Paid The Same Distributions For 13 Years

Note: All Amounts discussed are in Canadian dollars

The article was submitted at 11 am on March 18, 2019.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTC:CGIFF) has a rather long, long history of paying the current distributions. It pays a monthly distribution of 10 cents ($0.30 a quarter) and has maintained since 2007.

The current drop in stock price has thus pushed the yield up to a rather remarkable 13.3%! With an yield like that, pretty much no one needs any growth. Of course, the caveat is whether it is sustainable. Let's take a look.

The business

Chemtrade operates in three areas, Sulphur Products and Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC) & Electrochemicals (EC).

Source: Chemtrade Presentation

SPPC segment produces fresh and regenerated sulphuric acid and related products and is the largest portion of revenues. WSSC makes chemicals like Aluminum sulphate, polyaluminum chloride and aluminum chlorohydrate, all used in treatment of water by municipalities and industrial companies. EC contains sodium chlorate products and chlor-alkali products. Essentially, this segment represents the Canexus businesses which Chemtrade recently acquired, plus their own legacy sodium chlorate business. The complete set of products sold by them can be seen here.

The current revenue breakdown looks like this.

Source: Chemtrade Presentation

Competitive position

Chemtrade is one the largest supplier of these chemicals in North America. Its facility structure, economies of scale alongside its locations for distributions are hard to replicate.

Source: Chemtrade

The incredible array of chemical produces by Chemtrade gives it exceptional diversification within the industry, but also makes forecasting over a few months out next to impossible as there are just way too many variables on each chemicals pricing structure.

Recent issues

As often happens when we delve into big declines, the villain of the story is a rather big acquisition. Chemtrade acquired Canexus for a rather hefty price in relation to its own market cap at the time.

The all-cash Transaction was financed by a combination of: US$1.05 billion syndicated senior secured credit facilities consisting of a US$325 million term loan and a US$725 million revolver with a US$200 million optional accordion (the “credit facilities”); and the net proceeds of an offering of 21.8 million subscription receipts (the “Subscription Receipts”) that was completed on January 27, 2017 and raised aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $400 million (the “Offering”). In connection with the Transaction, a portion of Chemtrade’s new credit facilities were used to repay its existing credit facilities.

Chemtrade shares took the road less travelled from that point.

Through the merger integration issues and the plethora of other problems that Chemtrade has had with execution over the last two years, it has kept that distribution going and certainly the question on everyone's minds is whether it can be sustained.

Financials

Chemtrade breaks down its numbers rather nicely and investors can parse through the distribution paying ability in a rather straightforward manner.

Source: Chemtrade 2018 annual report

Here is where things get really interesting. Chemtrade's adjusted EBITDA shows a big drop, however, this is mainly because of a one-time litigation reserve.

The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2018 was primarily due to the legal proceedings reserve related to anti-competitive conduct for which Chemtrade recorded a $100.0 million expense during 2018 and lower Adjusted EBITDA for the SPPC and WSSC segments. This was partially offset by higher Adjusted EBITDA from the acquired businesses in the EC segment.

Most companies would leave this out of their "Adjusted EBITDA" but Chemtrade includes it. In the absence of this charge, distributable cash flow would be $141.63 million, comfortably covering the distribution of $111.12.

Is the debt manageable enough?

While the distribution looks covered at first blush for 2019, we were rather alarmed at the debt Chemtrade is carrying. Net debt by our definition (total liabilities less deferred taxes and current assets), is $1.45 billion.

Source: Chemtrade 2018 annual report

Even adding a $100 million back into adjusted EBITDA we get a net debt to EBITDA ratio of around 4.85X. While we are comfortable with REITs, pipeline companies, some consumer staples and utilities carrying that much leverage, we do think it is a bit high for a company like Chemtrade. Further, Chemtrade's margin of error on the distribution is pretty small. After distributions, it likely will have less than $30 million annually to deleverage. Ideally, we want a company with that high level of debt to be able to pay off at least 10% annually with free cash flow after distributions to feel comfortable with the distribution itself. We are nowhere near that. Additionally, the company has started accepting reality that the acquisition was not the best use of its resources, with a $90 million goodwill write down in Q4-2018.

The distribution looks set for a cut

In fact, we think that the market is right. The distribution is most likely going to be chopped. Why are we betting against a company that maintained its distribution through the global financial crisis?

Well, things were a bit different back then.

Source: Chemtrade 2009 annual report from SEDAR

Chemtrade went into 2008 with a debt to EBITDA of 2.26. Prices for sulphuric acid went vertical during the first half of 2008 and then crashed but even in 2009, Chemtrade at a debt to EBITDA of under 2.0X. The current situation is rather different and the odds of maintaining the distribution are extremely slim. We see the recent goodwill write down as a step by management in recognizing that growth is not panning out the way they thought. The next step is a distribution cut.

Conclusion

Betting on an exact timeline for a cut is always risky. This is even more true for a company that has kept the distribution the same for over a decade. We are still going to stick our neck out on this one and we think it will happen when the company hits its next hiccup, whenever that is, as Chemtrade has zero room for errors. We are looking for a 50% cut somewhere in the next 6-12 months. The company is not particularly expensive from a EV to EBITDA perspective and if it can start lowering its debt, it might become a good investment at some point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.