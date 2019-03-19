Frontier Communications' Debt Refinancing: What Just Happened?

The "new", modeled maturity schedule is offered, incorporating upcoming changes, to be used as a basis for discussing the impact upon the company's ability to remain sustainable.

This analyst was interested in whether the new maturity schedule would enable Frontier to "run the table", using internally generated cash to redeem successfully the upcoming maturities.

This announcement created much debate about whether the unfavorable terms heralded a quick bankruptcy filing or whether this was the step needed to ensure the company's survival.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) made recently the following announcement on refinancing some of its Secured Credit:

"Frontier Communications Corporation announced today that it intends to offer $1.650 billion aggregate principal amount of First Lien Secured Notes due 2027 in a private transaction.



Frontier intends to use the proceeds from the offering to repay all outstanding indebtedness under its senior secured term loan A facility, which matures in March 2021, and its credit agreement with CoBank ACB, which matures in October 2021, and to pay related fees and expenses. In addition, upon the closing of the First Lien Secured Notes offering, Frontier expects to amend its credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. to, among other things, extend the maturity date of at least $835 million of its $850 million revolving credit facility from February 2022 to February 2024 (subject to certain springing maturity dates). The maturity date of any revolver commitment not extended will remain February 2022. The offering of First Lien Secured Notes is subject to market and other conditions."

Followed by a second announcement on March 12th, 2019:

"Frontier Communications Corporation announced today that it has priced its previously announced private offering of $1.650 billion aggregate principal amount of First Lien Secured Notes due 2027 (the “First Lien Secured Notes”). The First Lien Secured Notes will bear interest at 8.000% per year and will be sold at a price equal to 100% of the principal thereof. The settlement of the First Lien Secured Notes is expected to occur on or about March 15, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.



Frontier intends to use (same text as second paragraph above)..."

This announcement, from the tone of the commentary responding to it, caught a number of observers off-guard. Indeed, while I expected the secured tranche due March 2021 to be rolled, I expected it to happen later, be reduced in size and not pushed out to nearly the extent that it was (to 2027). In addition, while I was expecting it to happen at some point, it was a positive for me to have this uncertainty be addressed this early given so many uncertainties related to Frontier.

In order to evaluate the impact of this refinancing, a maturity schedule is offered below to reflect the changes made by the refinancing as well as changes anticipated in Q1'19 (i.e., the maturity due being redeemed). In this way, the most up-to-date view can be evaluated to determine the impact of these changes on upcoming debt redemptions. This analysis begins with the latest baseline maturity schedule available, at the end of 2018, then changes on that baseline, reflecting both the recent refinancing as well as the expected, upcoming maturity redemption in March 2019. This analysis will take into account the seasonality of Free Cash Flow generation and the degree to which the cash on the balance sheet can be used for this purpose, if any. With all of these changes made, a clearer view of the current (at the end of this month) state of the maturity schedule can be seen, with the implications more easily judged incorporating all of these changes.

Let's start with the maturity schedule at the end of 2018, as described on page F-25 of the recent 10-K issued by Frontier for 2018:

Much of the conversation will impact those maturities spanning from March 2019 through 2027. In order to focus on relevant time periods and, quite honestly, make the chart more legible, this same table is provided, except that those maturities after 2027 are reflected by a single summary line to help the reader focus on the key maturities, found here:

Now let's consider the expected impact of Q1 operations along with the recent financing on this schedule by considering factors that could potentially impact the ability to redeem maturities going forward. Please find below the premises used in creating the "Q1 maturity stack."

i. Potential Use of Free Cash Flow Generated in Q1 - The seasonality for Free Cash Flow, as it has been illustrated in previous articles in this series, is quite strong. Please take a look at the following chart to illustrate this effect:

This is an update of the chart presented in the article, "Frontier Communications: 2019, When De-Leveraging Must Be A Prerequisite, Not Merely A 'Priority'", now including the Q4'18 data to complete the table. As the reader can clearly see, essentially all Free Cash Flow (hereafter FCF) is delivered in Q2 and Q4. As discussed in the previous article, this has to do with the timing of the payment of semi-annual interest payments versus the charging of the balance sheet of interest on a quarterly basis. In 2018, one can see that FTR is essentially generating about -$50M in FCF in Q1 and Q3, while delivering about +$350M in Q2 and Q4. If one then takes $50M off the Q2 FCF to "pay" the -$50M in Q3, one can create a simple cash model of delivering $0M in Q1 and Q3 and $300M in Q2 and Q4. In addition, given management guidance of $575-675M for FCF, this premise falls in the lower half of the guidance, so is as reasonable an estimate as I can offer.

ii. Use of Cash on the Balance Sheet: At the end of 2018, Frontier was carrying $354M of cash on the balance sheet. As we discussed above, the company is likely to run a modest FCF deficit in Q1 as it has since the consummation of the CTF acquisition. Since interest cash payments are high in Q1, significant cash will be consumed to cover those payments; as an example, Frontier's cash position was $362M at end 2017 but only $201M at the end of Q1'18, having dropped to cover those seasonally high interest cash payments. The same result is expected for this quarter as well. Since the cash position is close to where the company ended 2017, a premise will be used here that cash is not available from the Treasury going forward to help defer the cost of any maturing debt in the short run (i.e., in Q1'19). In other words, 100% of the burden created by a maturing debt instrument must be met through FCF or use of the revolver which defers the payments until they can be met with FCF. For the purposes of the analysis below, I assume that the unsecured market will remain closed to Frontier, at a minimum, until the company can work through the debt maturities coming due in 2022 and Jan 2023.

So, with an expectation that no cash can be used out of the Treasury to redeem debt and that all debt must be manged through FCF delivered in the Q2 and Q4 periods, we can now estimate what the maturity schedule will look like at the end of Q1, with the recently announced refinancing and the maturity due to be redeemed in March 2019.

a.) "The Secured Refinancing": As described in the announcement above, $1,402M of Loan A Facility debt, with a coupon of 5.28% (a $74M annual interest expense), along with the remaining Co-Bank ACB facility, with $239M still owed having a coupon of 7.405% (a $17.7M annual interest expense), are being repaid through the offering of $1,650M of a First Lien Secured Note due 2027, having a coupon of 8% (an annual interest expense of $132M, increasing the total interest expense by $40.3M). No cash appears to be needed, as the instruments being redeemed are covered by the amount of the new First Lien Notes.

There has been some conversation that the unfavorable nature of the terms, specifically a Secured Note bearing interest at 8%, is heralding a quick need for a re-organization. That can be true, but for an additional $40M per year, the company will have pushed any question about whether the 2021 Secured Facilities could be rolled back - not merely past the first debt wall in 2022-23, but past the second, larger debt wall in 2025. In addition, while there is a higher interest rate, it is fixed, while the lower interest rate on the existing facility is variable, which could be rising over time. While the new rate is higher, the company knows what that rate is until 2027, reducing the chances for interest rate shocks on that $1.6B. It is worth noting that once the revolver has been repaid for the Q4'18 and Q1'19 redemptions, the interest expense will be lower, given the interest avoided on about $0.8B in unsecured debt would be a bit greater than the $40M increase generated by the new Secured Notes.

b.) The remaining outstanding $348M of unsecured Senior Notes due 03/15/2019 having a 7.125% coupon (an annual interest expense of $24.8M) will be presumptively redeemed by using a like amount of the Secured Revolver as the means to pay for the redemption. The Secured Revolver has a current coupon rate of 5.28%, resulting in an annual interest expense of $18.4M, with the total interest expense being reduced by $6.4M for this transaction. Again, it is assumed that no current cash on the balance sheet will be used to make this transaction, so this will increase the amount carried on the revolver to about $623M.

c.) Finally, the term of the Secured Revolver for (at a minimum) $835M of the current $850M facility is extended from February 2022 to February 2024.

Therefore, if one makes these changes to the Q4'18 maturity schedule, one can expect a schedule to look something like this at the end of Q1'19 - using, again, the abbreviated form to focus on the near- to intermediate-term maturities:

One can note some changes:

Total annual interest expense for the maturities through 2027 have increased from $1,307M to $1,341M, a $34M annual interest expense increase in aggregate, and the consolidated coupon across these same maturities has increased by 21 bps, from 8.45% to 8.66%. Of course, the revolver will likely be taken down by $300M in Q2, reducing back that increase by about $16M and another $16M in Q4.

However, for that additional interest expense, the table has been set for Frontier to easily manage the remaining maturities in 2020 and 2021. I had argued that this would be the case six months ago in an earlier article titled "Frontier Communications: September 15th, 2022," published in September 2018. It is now clear that the redemptions are very likely able to be handled through mid-2022, with $2.1B in FCF (assuming the $300M in the Q2 and Q4 periods, or 7 such periods between now and end Q2'22) being generated to redeem just above $1B in upcoming maturities (beyond the Q1 maturity) prior to the September 2022 maturity.

There has been some discussion by prominent commentators that the disadvantageous terms of the newly announced First Lien Secured Notes portends a legal re-organization "in 2020 or 2021." Anything can happen, and the board could always choose to make a voluntary filing, as has been suggested, but this analysis shows that there is not a real catalyst to precipitate that filing until Q4'2022, assuming 30 days after the grace period on the September 2022 notes have passed.

Parenthetically, I think that it is worth noting that the new First Lien Notes are selling at a premium to face value. This is either suggesting no bankruptcy (a view not shared or expressed in the unsecured market) or that the Secured Tier will skate through the bankruptcy untouched, leaving the unsecured holders to battle for the equity in the company (at this point, I believe the market expects the latter).

The problem, as this analyst has also argued previously, is the $2.2B maturity due in September 2022 was followed quickly by another $850M due in January 2023, so there exists only about (based upon this analysis) $1.4B (adding in the $300M to be delivered in Q4'22) to cover the remaining $3B in these two unsecured maturities. Again, this analysis aligns with the analysis offered six months ago, pointing to the date September 15th, 2022 as "Time Zero" point for a re-organization, if it is to occur. In my view, one must assume that the unsecured market will remain closed to Frontier, the prudent assumption until proved otherwise. So, is failure assured?

This analyst believes not. One approach has been offered to address the excessive leverage problem, which this analyst believes a prudent board would pursue: that is, reduce capex by $200-400M per year, re-directing that cash into debt reduction from capex and pivoting to an aggressive de-leveraging program. Indeed, the disadvantageous terms discussed for the latest announcement is but another argument to focus on reducing leverage. Once can easily model that such an approach would be successful to a high degree of probability, with the remaining question about whether that increment of capital is vitally needed to retain revenue and EBITDA. The view of this analyst is that this claim has been substantially overstated by advocates for that view, because none of them have been able to show any significant returns for that massive amount of capital expended.

Let's start with a focused table of critical maturities requiring redemption around which the question of the sustainability of Frontier revolves, those between now and Q2'23:

The maturity schedule between "now" (end Q1'19) and Q2'23 (when the issue will be decided one way or the other) is provided, including both the face value of the securities as well as their market discounts/prices as of the close of trading on Friday, March 15th, 2019. We will return to the point that this group of debt instruments costs Frontier $375M in interest expense per year ($93.75M per Q), as well as the fact that the revolver will be tapped out until after Q2, at which point the maturity being redeemed this month will be paid for by the Q2 FCF.

This analyst concludes a few things from this table:

a.) Again, anything can happen, but this schedule indicates that there is not a catalyst for a bankruptcy filing between now and September 15th, 2022. Again, there is twice the free cash flow available needed prior to that point.

b.) I would not try to pre-buy 2020 and 2021 maturities, as they will be easily managed and their discounts are not as attractive as the discounts afforded the 2022 maturities.

c.) Currently, the $3.5B in maturities in the upcoming "maturity wall" are on sale for $2.5B. I would be taking advantage of that by buying those maturities in the second half of the year, using the available $300-400M in available revolver capacity to take out arguably $600-700M in face value. Another $300M in FCF will be available Q4 to reduce that revolver balance, opening up the ability to take out another chunk of those maturities in early 2020.

d.) This situation cries out for modest reduction in capex, providing incrementally more capacity to take out these critical maturities. Even a $200M capex reduction would add $600M in additional redemption capacity; when one considers the discounts offered on these instruments, this increases the value of even a temporary reduction in capex to use these conditions to delever back to a more sustainable level while offering an excellent return in doing so. This would continue to imply a $1B capex budget, hardly an unreasonable belt tightening, while still enabling a more aggressive deleveraging program. Of course, the $400M that I recommended would be better, enabling another $1.2B in additional discounted purchases (ca. $1.8B in face value at current discounts) beyond what has already been shown to be able to be redeemed.

e.) As the debt levels are reduced, substantial interest expenses will be reduced. Pre-buying of the September 2022 maturities at current discounts offers a 14+% return (10.5% at 73.8% discounts), arguably substantially higher than the returns on much of their capex. Reduced interest expenses will contribute to stronger cash flow in subsequent periods, and the current $375M interest expense for the debt maturities between "now" and Q2'23 can be repurposed for additional debt reduction.

f.) "But Owl, aren't you overlooking the fact that, as you redeem these instruments, the discounts will disappear?" Actually, no, because if the discounts disappear, that will imply that the unsecured market will begin to open back up and the financing crisis will be averted. Those negative on this name can embrace the inability of Frontier to borrow in the unsecured market or can embrace that it will be hard for Frontier to pre-buy debt as the discounts are small, but they cannot embrace both simultaneously. Those negative on this name will need to pick a lane: inability to borrow or inability to buy discounted debt.

Using $1.8B in FCF to buy $4.1B in debt instruments is arithmetic that will not work. However, using that existing FCF to pre-buy in the market the 2022 maturities (I would not work on 2023 until I could see my way through 2022) is substantially more likely to be successful, given the current discounts. This arithmetic also suggests that modestly reducing capex, as this analyst has argued in earlier articles, to supplement the pre-buying of debt drives the probability of success to much more comfortable levels.

As Robert Plant and Jimmy Page would say, the song remains the same. Even with all the hoopla about the latest earnings, Frontier must focus on its existential problem: over-leverage. While many have been skeptical that the company could even come close to managing its maturities using internally generated cash, this evaluation suggests that Frontier can manage its upcoming maturities. The discounts that offer Frontier a path to address this problem also suggest that it must.

