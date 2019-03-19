Ionis Leaping To All-Time Highs - More To Come?

On 12/18/18, my article positing Ionis' (IONS) path to a $100 share price from its then prevailing price (~$50) within the ensuing two years appeared. Now a scant few months later, Ionis is already more than halfway there. What gives?

As I see it, Ionis has been such an incredible bargain for so long, investors are finally waking up to its value. Perhaps it cannot maintain its current trajectory for any extended period. However, it can, and I believe it will, become one of the finest biotech investments on offer for the near, mid- and long term.

The following article will make my case.

Ionis is attracting well-deserved price momentum, taking its stock to historical highs.

Ionis' sales price and market cap have been guilty of long-term loitering. Despite its proven ability to earn growing revenues and its unmatched pipeline validated by some 10 partnership deals with big pharma, Ionis' share price has languished in a range of $30-60 for the last several years as shown by the chart below:

Ionis has just completed its Q4, 2018 earnings CC during which it reported stellar multifaceted revenue streams along with tight below budget expense control. It also guided for positive momentum to continue for 2019.

Ionis carries an uncanny risk of rhyming with its 2015 experience.

Long-time Ionis investors from back, when it last climbed into the $70s during the close of 2014 into the spring of 2015, may be forgiven if this current run-up seems like deja vu all over again, to borrow a Yogi-ism. Or, if Yogi isn't your cup of tea perhaps you prefer to view it as an instance where history will not repeat, but may rhyme.

In either case, one would ask what happened then? Take a look at Ionis' (then known as Isis) price chart below when it climbed up through the $40s to a then historical high >$74 on March 20, 2015, only to fall back below $40 the following September.

Now as we approach March 20, 2019, four years later, Ionis has just crested its all-time high again over $78.00. Will it again fall back to its more familiar

range of ~$50? Seeking Alpha's charts, as helpful as they are, do not track future stock prices. History is helpful and opens us to possibilities. It is not a reliable prognosticator. This article advances the thesis that while Ionis may have a much-earned pullback, it is unlikely to see a print ~$50 anytime in the next year, absent some unexpected cataclysm as discussed below in risk factors.

Ionis is a triumph both financially and medically, with its Spinraza therapy making its case.

Spinraza is in the process of transforming lives for thousands who are either struck with spinal muscular atrophy [SMA] or who care for a loved one with this dread disease. There is a recently approved competing gene therapy for type 1 SMA (Novartis' (NVS) Zolgensma) and small molecule solutions in clinical development.

While everyone can celebrate the fact that SMA patients are moving from a space with no effective options to one where there are two, and soon may be several, Ionis investors have little to worry about. COO Monia explains why in a clear and convincing discussion during his 3/13/19 Cowen Healthcare presentation.

When asked how Ionis expected to deal with competitive threats to its Spinraza therapy, he turned the question around. How are potential competitors going to get a foothold in a market in which Spinraza is well-established as the standard of care?

Not only is it well-established, its power in treating presymptomatic SMA is proving to be exceptional. Spinraza has been a success story from its first FDA approval in December 2016. The FDA's press release announcing its approval is confirmatory in this regard per the excerpt below:

There has been a long-standing need for a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, the most common genetic cause of death in infants, and a disease that can affect people at any stage of life,...As shown by our suggestion to the sponsor to analyze the results of the study earlier than planned, the FDA is committed to assisting with the development and approval of safe and effective drugs for rare diseases and we worked hard to review this application quickly; we could not be more pleased to have the first approved treatment for this debilitating disease.”

Initial reports from the Nurture trial of Spinraza in pre-symptomatic infants have been quite encouraging. Today's Spinraza.com graphic supporting testing for pre-symptomatic SMA gives an encouraging prognosis:

In his Cowen presentation (20:30-25.07/29:31) COO Monia offered the prospect that pre-symptomatic SMA patients who are treated at the first opportunity "...are developing very normally..." (21:10/29:31).

An exhaustive 12/18 ICER draft report titled "Spinraza and Zolgensma for Spinal Muscular Atrophy: Effectiveness and Value" provides a less flattering overview of the benefits of Spinraza. Unfortunately, this report considers so many different permutations of studies and conditions that it is impossible to accurately summarize.

The Nurture study offers support for early testing and treatment with Spinraza. The ICER draft report includes the following table 3.11 which would also certainly seem to justify such actions:

Unfortunately, this is short-term data; however, it is highly supportive of Spinraza. There is no comparable data for Zolgensma. There is a trial for Zolgensma in pre-symptomatic SMA on clincaltrials.gov with an estimated study completion date in June 2023.

In the Cowen discussion, COO Monia advised that various states around the United States and various countries around the world are in the process of adding tests for SMA into the standard battery of new infant screenings. This should ensure that Spinraza has first shot at new SMA cases before Zolgensma for years to come.

Beyond Spinraza, I make a bull case for Ionis' upcoming prospects in recent articles related to the unparalleled depth of its pipelines here, its new enhanced LICA chemistry here, its diverse recurring sources of revenue here, and its Huntington's program here.

Ionis has a basket of upcoming pivotal trials and catalysts for 2019.

During Ionis' recent Q4 2018 earnings CC, the company highlighted four upcoming pivotal Phase 3 trials. These include its ongoing Huntington's Disease trial partnered with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), its SOD1-related ALS trial partnered with Biogen (BIIB), its APO(A)-LRx partnered with Novartis through Akcea (AKCA), and its next-generation medicine for TTR amyloidosis partnered with Akcea.

Additionally it called out advancements in significant ongoing trials of: (i) danvatirsen, its advanced LICA therapy in partnership with AstraZeneca (AZN), possibly to advance to phase 3 in 2019, (ii) mid-year 2019 data readout expected from phase 2 study in FactorXIRx for patients with end-stage renal disease, and (iii) phase 2 data from its acromegaly beta thalassemia and cystic fibrosis programs also in 2019.

Still to come in 2019 are Waylivra developments possibly setting the stage for a third approval and a second opportunity for an Akcea launch. The wording for this in the earnings CC is nuanced as follows:

WAYLIVRA is currently under regulatory review in the EU. In the U.S., we're continuing to work with the FDA to confirm a regulatory path forward. Additionally, we plan to report data from the study of WAYLIVRA in patients with familial partial lipodystrophy or FPL around the middle of this year.

Ionis' risks merit consideration.

Even though I am extremely bullish about Ionis' prospects, I would be remiss not to mention the risks that lurk behind it as is true of every stock. In Ionis' case, the first place I look for risk is in its FDA-approved or soon-to-be-approved products.

Ionis currently has two FDA approved therapies, Spinraza for SMA and Tegsedi for polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (hATTR). Both Spinraza and Tegsedi bear backbreaking list prices. The New York Times lists Spinraza as one of the world's most expensive therapies. At $450,000 per year Tegsedi is right up there with it. Assuming Waylivra is finally approved, its price is likely to be comparable.

Such high prices create risk not only from competition but also from legislation. As more and more therapies come to market for debilitating orphan conditions, the economic viability of the entire edifice may come under stress.

While I present above and expect a positive narrative for Spinraza, the draft ICER report raises several issues that could undercut it. The two which seemed most problematic have to do with possible issues with longer term use of Spinraza.

These include both concerns that Spinraza's efficacy wane over longer terms and concerns that patients develop resistance to repeated intrathecal injections. In the former respect, the report noted (p. 48):

The currently available trials of Spinraza (SMA Types I-III) ... show prolonged survival and improved motor function compared with historical controls or sham injections. However, there remains considerable uncertainty in the generalizability of the results and in the long-term durability and tolerability of treatment. In particular, ... the narrow eligibility criteria of trials and the limited sample size ... raises concerns about generalizability of results to the wider population of patients with SMA. The ineligible or otherwise unselected patients are likely more severely ill, experience different or additional comorbidities (e.g., scoliosis), or have a different genetic profile than those selected for the clinical trials. For example, the EAP studies enrolled more heterogeneous patients than in the clinical trials for Spinraza, and treatment with Spinraza had a smaller magnitude of benefit in terms of motor functioning compared with the benefits observed in the clinical trials. Furthermore, because SMA is a rare disease and the trials have short-term follow-up, the long-term effects of Spinraza ... will take time to emerge.

Its concern on the intrathecal injections (p. 49):

For Spinraza, an additional source of uncertainty relates to the repeated lumbar punctures in patients, particularly as they age or progress along the disease course. While repeated lumbar punctures were generally tolerated in the clinical trials, some patients required sedation to limit movements during the procedure. The procedure can be further complicated in patients with scoliosis or respiratory complications.

According to COO Monia at the 3/13/19 Cowen conference (20:30/29:31), Biogen expects revenue increases ranging from mid- to high teens for Spinraza during 2019. On Tegsedi, (25:00/29:31), beyond noting that payer discussions were favorable with few pushbacks, he simply noted that it was too early in the launch for any useful metrics.

Accordingly, from an expectation standpoint, Spinraza disappointment is where Ionis has its main risk. Another risk has to do with letdown risk should several of Ionis' upcoming catalysts start going astray. In its recent past, Ionis has been hitting its targets in terms of revenue, expenses and trial advancements.

Conclusion

Ionis, formerly known as Isis, is performing exceptionally well not only as a stock but also as a company. It was a member of a highly fecund IPO class as noted below from Forbes' "Biotech Past, Biotech Present: Reflections on the IPO Window of 1991-1994":

Twenty years ago the biotech world was in the midst of one of the best IPO windows in its history. Nearly a hundred biotech companies went public from 1991-1994, including a number of the great companies that have become household biotech names: Alkermes, Amylin, Cephalon, Gilead, Human Genome Sciences, Imclone, Isis, MedImmune, PDL, Sepracor, and Vertex. Of course there were also a lot of names lost to the annals of history, or bankruptcy, but this window certainly helped launch a solid set of fully integrated, “built-to-last” biotechs.

Ionis may never match the revenue-generating ability of a Gilead (GILD) for its own account by reason of Ionis' chosen business model; likewise Ionis' business model makes it less likely to become a fat takeout candidate than so many others on this list.

Nonetheless, Ionis is showing more and more indications that going forward it will reward its shareholders over the near-to-mid-to-long term as well as any one of these.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IONS GILD AND NVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell IONS GILD and NVS over the next 72hours.