I'm Not Letting Fear Affect My Outlook On Boeing

To me, it's a solid long-term investment, and I'm not going to let fear inspire a trade without facts at hand.

This isn't a name that I'm willing to speculate on. Trying to time the market, trading in and out of BA shares is too risky, in my opinion.

While these are certainly tragedies and my thoughts are prayers are with the victims and their families, I'm not going to let sensationalist headlines sway my opinion of Boeing stock.

The Boeing (BA) plane crash tragedy and the ensuing firestorm in the media and across the world with different airlines and even countries banning the Boeing 737 Max 8 (and in some instances 9's as well) planes from flying in their air space is a perfect example of why it’s important to make watch lists and stay on top of your fair value targets.

As I write this, the only two countries in the world that are still flying substantial numbers of the 737 Max variants are the United States and Canada.

[Edit: Since this piece was originally published, the 737's have been grounded in the U.S. and Canada as well. However, this does not affect the general sentiment of the article as a whole.]

Boeing’s name is all over the news in a negative way. There are fears that consumers are going to lose faith in the company’s products. More broadly, there are fears that the world will lose faith in this great American manufacturer. The stock was down some 12% in the two trading sessions following the crash alone. Heck, even the President sent out seemingly negative tweets about the company’s planes and technology. In short, fear abounds, and this is when mistakes are made in the market.

When I saw the news break about the crash in Ethiopia, I assumed that BA stock would sell off. Granted, I didn’t think we’d see such a piling on of negative news early in the week, and the significant weight of the downward pressure on the stock has surprised me.

For years now, Boeing has been an absolute market darling. There is basically zero short interest in this name. It is widely owned amongst retail investors and fund managers alike. Boeing is probably the best free cash flow story that I know of in the markets. And this free cash flow has been turned into massive shareholder returns by management in the recent past, making this a name that a wide variety of investors could own, from growth managers to investors who’re more income-oriented.

Boeing’s strong profits and its wide ownership are why the company demands such a high premium. In a market where industrials have faced negative pressure as of late, Boeing trades with a price-to-earnings multiple well above the market’s average premium. The company posted EPS growth of 61% in 2017 and 37% in 2018. Analysts are currently expecting another ~25% bottom line growth year in 2019, followed by more strong, double-digit growth in 2020 and 2021. With numbers like that, you’d assume this name was trading with a premium. But it’s this premium valuation that has led to much of the selling.

Boeing is trading for ~22x earnings, while some of its cyclical comrades are trading below in the low teens. This means that when the shares are down 10%+, there still aren’t a lot of buying flocking into the name because the stock doesn’t offer great value. But that doesn’t mean that shareholders who are currently long the stock should begin to panic and sell their shares.

While it’s certainly a travesty that so many people died in the two recent crashes that 737 Max 8’s have incurred, the truth is, we still don’t know what exactly caused either crash. There is a lot of speculation going on right now surrounding the reasons why the planes fell. Some say it’s a design error. Others say it’s software issues. And others still are blaming inexperienced pilots and user error. Eventually, I suspect the facts will come out, but for the time being, I don’t think it makes a whole lot of sense to sell shares of this DGI superstar based upon conjecture and speculation.

While I don’t know how big of an issue these two crashes will be for Boeing, I do know this: Boeing remains a part of an essential global duopoly in one of the fastest-growing industries on the planet. Regardless of these two crashes, the aerospace industry is set to post strong, reliable growth for decades to come.

It’s certainly true that the 737 narrow body planes are a large part of Boeing’s growth outlook, and if faith in the 8 and 9 Max lines is shaken, it could significantly slow the company’s potential growth. But at this point in time, I have a hard time imaging Boeing losing much market share because of this recent tragedy. There simply isn’t enough global production coming from competitors to fill the demand void in this space.

Both Boeing and rival Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) have massive backlogs, and clients oftentimes wait years for hardware to be delivered. If orders of the 737 8 Max are canceled, I think it’s likely that they will be picked up shortly by someone else. But I don’t think that such a great company like Boeing is going to let this issue linger. If there is an issue with the planes or the software involved, I’m sure that all hands are on deck right now trying to solve it. And while 2 crashes in 6 months is worrisome, they are still incredibly rare occurrences, so it’s not as if there are widespread issues going on with Boeing’s production process or product pipeline.

Basically, what I’m saying is this: circumstances are sad right now, and I’m not surprised that consumers and investors alike are fearful, but I’m not going to let this fear taint my outlook on this name.

Boeing has been really great to me as a shareholder since I bought shares a few years back. Even after this recent sell-off, I’m up nearly 200% on my original investment (my cost basis is $126.32 on two purchases made in August and December of 2014). My yield on cost has soared to over 6.5% in a relatively short amount of time. The company just increased its dividend by 20.2%, and even though this issue is likely to have near-term impact on both sales and earnings results, I expect BA management to provide shareholders with another double-digit dividend increase in 2019.

At the end of the day, Boeing still checks all of my boxes as a great DGI investment. Are shares expensive now? Sure, they are. That is why I haven’t rushed in to buy the dip. That’s especially the case if 2019 or 2020 EPS estimates are affected by the fallout from recent news. But to me Boeing is an obvious buy-and-hold type investment. While the stock could certainly go lower (remember, it wasn’t very ago that these shares were trading below $300/share), I’m not interested in trying to time this stock.

Earlier in the year, I wrote an article saying that I regretted not buying Boeing when it sank to ~$295 on Christmas Eve. I think that Boeing’s fair value is in the $330 range (which represents a ~16.5x multiple on forward EPS estimates). $300 equates to a ~10% discount to my fair value estimate, which is typically where I like to add to positions.

However, since Boeing has performed so well since my initial investment, I’m already fairly heavily overweight, and while I wouldn’t be opposed to adding BA shares, I hesitated at the end of the year because there were so many other attractive options available in the market that I didn’t already have significant exposure to. Well, if Boeing falls back to that $300 level, I won’t miss my opportunity again.

Unfortunately for me, for Boeing to trade for ~$300/share, it’s going to have to fall another 20% or so. I don’t think this is likely. But since I already have a fair value estimate in place and I know where my price targets are, it makes it easier to react to this recent sell-off without letting emotion creep into the situation.

Was I happy to see one of my largest holdings plastered all over the news and selling off significantly? No, of course I wasn’t. But I also wasn’t worried. I never even considered hitting the Sell button. And I didn’t have to scramble around to figure out if I should buy shares during this short-term weakness.

Because I’ve done the work and prepared mentally for a situation like this, I was able to take it in my stride. I’ve been able to tune out all of the noise and go about my day without any anxiety related to my BA position. I’ll be sure to continue to monitor this situation because I want to hear the facts that come out about the crashes, but I’m not looking for an excuse to buy into sensationalist headlines because I’ve let fear and doubt creep into my BA equation.

In the future, I may adjust my fair value target as more information comes out regarding the 737 Maxes and Boeing’s narrow body pipeline. I’ll be paying attention to earnings estimate adjustments across the Street and, most importantly, any updated guidance that company management gives. If Boeing’s projected growth is likely to slow, I will likely have to lower the premium that I’m willing to place on forward estimates.

While BA has been a hot stock during the last couple of years, as you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph below, in the early years of this decade, shares spent a fair deal of time trading for less than 15x ttm earnings. Could BA lose its luster and trade with a valuation that is more in line with its cyclical peers? Sure, it could. But I’m going to need to see some proof that top and bottom line growth is slowing significantly before I make adjustments to my estimates and potentially make a trade into or out of this stock.

To me, this has been a perfect example of how preparation and due diligence can help an investor avoid making irrational mistakes in the market. You might not agree with me on where Boeing’s fair value lies. That’s okay. That’s what makes a market. But I think we can all agree that when you’ve done the work, you aren’t susceptible to falling prey to fear. That’s what being an investor is all about. That’s what leads to success in the markets over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.