Our 'Top Preferred Stock Pick', 9% Yield And Big Upside, From Pennsylvania REIT

Not all of PEI's preferreds are equal. We share in this article which one is the best.

The preferred stocks enjoy a huge level of safety. The 9% dividend is covered at more than 400%, and most important the asset coverage is also above 400%.

Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) is almost done redeveloping its anchors, yet it is trading at a discount.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving and PendragonY for High Dividend Opportunities.

Mall REITs across the board have been under siege as high-profile bankruptcies like Bonton (OTC:BONT) and Sears Holdings (OTCPK:SHLDQ) have led to vacancies and elevated capital expenditures.

"The Mall" is changing: the oversized box stores with aisle after aisle of things that are perpetually "on sale" have failed to attract the loyalty of modern consumers.

Once upon a time, Sears was a destination that consumers set out for, whether the kids needed back-to-school clothes, dad needed some tools, mom wanted to redecorate, or it was time to upgrade the washer and dryer- Sears was the place to go. Put it on the Sears card and worry about paying for it later.

Source

You just might be a Millennial if your parents didn't have a Sears card.

The ultimate bankruptcy of SHLD has been obvious for a long time. It has been a question of "when", not a question of "if". Now that it has happened, fear has rocked the mall industry. It is at such points of irrational fear that the best investments can be made.

Malls are changing; they are introducing a greater variety of stores. While some brands of clothing stores continue to expand, like Burlington (BURL), Ross (ROST) and H&M, increasingly anchor space is being used for entertainment destinations. Dave & Busters (PLAY), AMC (AMC), Round One, fitness centers, and various dining establishments have been renting spaces. Instead of being a place where people go to buy things, malls are increasingly becoming a place to go do something.

Source: Company website

For mall owners, the long-term impact of this trend is a great thing. The new tenants pay substantially more rent while also attracting more traffic, which benefits other tenants in the mall.

Source: Company website

The difficulty for mall REITs is that redevelopment takes time, and there is a lag between when the old anchors stop paying the rent and the new tenants will start paying. Additionally, the redevelopments cost a lot of money, so the mall owners need to come up with cash up front.

The fear of whether REITs can come up with the cash, whether they can maintain their dividend and whether there are enough tenants to fill all the spaces have depressed mall REIT prices. Especially those viewed as higher risk like CBL Properties (CBL), Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) and Washington Prime Group (WPG).

The Preferred Stock Is Very Solid

We have recently recommended investing in WPG's preferred shares as one of our top preferred stock ideas. Both issues have returned +22% since that recommendation was posted to our investors on Feb. 11, 2019. We believe that the preferred shares of PEI offer a similar opportunity to benefit from the discount while having a more certain income stream than the common shares.

Today, we look at PEI's preferred shares.

PEI has three preferred shares:

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, 7.375% Cumul Redeem Perp Pfd Shares B (PEI.PB) Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, 7.20% Cumul Redeem Perp Pfd Shares C (PEI.PC) Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, 6.875% Cum Red Perp Preferred Shrs D (PEI.PD)

All three issues are currently trading well below par and offer yields higher than their coupon rates. The current yields are:

PEI.PB with a yields of 8.9%

PEI.PC withe a yield of 9.1%

PEI.PD with a yield of 8.7%

Additionally, all three have over 20% potential capital upside to par value of $25.00 a share.

Redevelopment Underway

One of the most attractive things about PEI is that they are almost finished with their redevelopment. While most mall REITs are just getting started redeveloping their anchors, PEI started their redevelopments in 2016 and will be completing the majority of their projects in late 2019 and early 2020.

Source: Q4 Supplement

So while their competitors are just starting to redevelop, PEI is down to only six Sears stores in their portfolio. PEI invested $196 million in 2017, $153 million in 2018 and anticipate another $180 million to $200 million to complete their current pipeline.

This means that PEI has already invested approximately two-thirds of their anticipated redevelopment spend. They are currently in that lag time where they have invested the capital but have not yet started realizing the full benefits.

Their capital spending requirements will significantly decline in 2020 and beyond, while their cash flow will increase. We anticipate that PEI will start to deleverage at that time. Deleveraging, combined with increasing cash flows, will be a significant upward catalyst for the preferred shares in late 2019 and 2020.

PEI will be at an advantage relative to their peers because while others are just starting to ramp up their redevelopment efforts, PEI will be running across the finish line.

Source: Company website

Massive Dividend Coverage

PEI's guidance for 2019 is FFO of $1.14-$1.29/share. This means that at the low end, the preferred dividends will be covered over 4.27 times by FFO (or by 427%). Using the more strict measure FAD (funds available for distribution), we estimate that FAD will be approximately $0.70/share, which suggests the preferred dividends will be covered more than 3 times (or 300%).

It is worth noting that our estimate of FAD will fail to cover the common dividend of $0.84. This is one reason why we strongly favor the preferred shares for PEI. Management maintained in the recent earnings call that the common dividend will be paid from proceeds of non-income producing land sales. If those land sales fail to close, a common dividend cut could occur with little notice.

A major benefit of preferred shares is that they get paid first. That means nothing can be paid to the common shares until the preferred shares have received their full dividends. A dividend cut is a strong possibility for the common shares, but with coverage in excess of 3 times FAD, PEI will not have a problem paying the preferred dividends.

Massive Asset Coverage Too!

The preferred shares are well covered by PEI’s assets. Using book value, the coverage is 1.42 times. Book value often underestimates the true asset value of REITs since real estate is depreciated regardless of whether its value is increasing.

Most of PEI’s properties were bought in 2003-2005 and have significantly improved performance. Since that time, average rent has nearly doubled, and occupancy is up to 96% from 91.3%. Not only has performance improved, but cap-rates have also compressed. PEI was acquiring these properties at 8-10% cap-rates. Therefore, we believe it is conservative to estimate value at acquisition cost. Using that estimate, PEI’s preferred shares are covered by assets over 4.33 times (or by 433%), after all debt has been paid.

Quality of the Portfolio

PEI has focused their efforts on their highest-quality malls. They have transitioned from a portfolio of "B" malls to a portfolio of strong B and A malls.

Source: Company Filings, Chart Author's

Despite the "retail apocalypse", PEI has increased their total occupancy rate to 96% while sales per square foot have increased from an average of $350 in 2010 to $510 in 2018.

This demonstrates that PEI's properties are in high demand from tenants. These are not dying malls with numerous empty storefronts; despite high profile bankruptcies, PEI has maintained high occupancy levels. As the retail market bottoms out and starts the next cycle, we anticipate the fundamentals will get even stronger for PEI.

The market is significantly undervaluing PEI out of fear and the temporary interruption of anchor bankruptcies.

PEI has already proven that they can refill those spaces, with construction projects already underway and substantially paid for.

PEI has funds on hand to cover development. They have over $200 million in liquidity and expect to generate an additional $70 million the first half of 2019. Their development pipeline will cost $160 million.

million the first half of 2019. Their development pipeline will cost $160 million. The benefits of capital expenditures from 2017 and 2018 will start being realized in 2019/2020.

PEI has already gotten past the hardest parts of redevelopment. They found tenants and they found the capital to do it. PEI was a significantly riskier investment in 2017 than it is today. Despite the reduction in risk, now is the time when investors can invest at a substantial discount.

Not All PEI Preferreds Are Equal

PEI.PC offers the highest yield and appears to be the favorite among some investors because it carries a higher yield. PEI.PB offers a slightly lower yield and PEI.PD is currently the lowest yielding preferred.

It takes a dive into the prospectuses to determine why the D is the lowest yield. The material difference among the three lies in the provision they each have for converting preferred shares to common shares in the event of a change of control.

If PEI is acquired, the company has the option to redeem the preferred shares at the $25 par plus any accrued but unpaid dividends. If the company chooses not to exercise that option, the shareholders have the option to exchange their preferred shares for common shares. However, there is a maximum and each issue has a different cap.

Here is a look at the different share caps and the impact to the preferred shares if the company was acquired at different price points. So if PEI were acquired for $7/share, over a 20% premium to the current price:

PEI.PB shareholders could convert to common shares at a value of $21.94 per preferred share - or a gain of 8% to current market value. PEI.PC shareholders would only get $19.04 per preferred share - or a loss of 2% to current market value. PEI.PD shareholders would get $25 per preferred share - or a gain of 25% to current market value.

If PEI is acquired by a private company, the B and C shareholders stand to have a much smaller capital gain or possibly even a loss. They would be forced to exercise their conversion option due to the imminent loss of liquidity. There are a few reasons we believe that there is a big likelihood in that PEI will be acquired (or be subject to a takeover) in the next few years:

PEI is trading well below consensus NAV.

PEI will be completing their development efforts. A buyer in the near future can gain the benefits while still getting a discounted price.

PEI has high-quality malls that could be acquired for under $150/square foot.

With an enterprise value under $3 billion, PEI is at a price range that would be affordable to numerous private buyers.

In short, PEI is a great opportunity because it is priced at a discount, risk levels have declined and they have a high-quality portfolio. It is only reasonable to believe that other companies might see the same thing. This is not a risk that should be summarily dismissed or ignored when investing in the preferred stocks of PEI.

Due to this risk, we believe that PEI.PC is the least attractive option. PEI.PB is a little better insulated, however, it is still at risk with current price levels. Additionally, it has the highest coupon rate and is already past its call date. While it will be years before it will make sense for PEI to redeem their preferred shares, it is likely that the B's will be the first ones that they redeem.

Since our goal is to lock in a high yield and maintain that high yield for the long run, we believe that PEI.PD is the best opportunity today.

Conclusion

Despite the hysteria, PEI is demonstrating that quality malls are not disappearing. The old box stores have been dragging malls down as consumers have long ago lost interest in them. New, modernized tenants appeal to consumers' desires to do something. These new tenants pay higher rent and attract more consumers.

PEI is ahead of most of their peers. Thanks to a small portfolio, they were able to start their redevelopments in 2017. While their peers are just getting started, PEI is finishing their redevelopments.

As expected, cash flows have been reduced as properties being developed are not receiving rents from the old or the new tenants. This has put the common dividend at risk. The preferred shares remain very well covered by both assets and cash flows, and provide possibly one of the best opportunities in the preferred stock space.

These preferred stocks offer income investors with high yields supported by a strong asset base that will have growing cash-flows in the next few years.

We like all three preferred stocks. However, due to the possibility of an acquisition from a non-traded company, we believe that PEI.PD is the best option to provide security as well as a high dividend. PEI.PB would be the next best option. PEI.PC would likely result in a slight capital loss, but investors would have likely made up any loss in dividend income and probably more. In summary, and taking into consideration the risk of PEI being acquired at a 20% premium to its current market price, the best two buys are:

PEI.PD, which is a very strong buy below $21.50, providing investors an 8.7% yield and over 15% capital appreciation. In case of a buyout, this preferred series D would offer a 25% upside potential. PEI.PB, which is also a strong buy below $21.00, providing investors a 8.9% yield. In case of a buyout, this preferred series B would offer a 8% to 20% upside potential, depending if the preferred is called or not.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click Follow next to my name to receive future updates.

Discl: Members of our community get a first look at all of our stock picks. High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 2000 members. We recently launched our all-Preferred Stock & Bond portfolioto cater for conservative income investors. Take advantage of our 2-week free trial to get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, and income tracking tools. You also get access to our report entitled "Our Favorite Picks for 2019" SIGN UP HERE

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI.PD, PEI.PB, WPG.PH, WPG.PI, WPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.