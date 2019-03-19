IEA Reports On How The U.S. Is Transforming Global Energy Markets

By Senior Portfolio Manager Matt Sallee

Energy had a good week on the back of an 8.5 million barrel crude and gasoline inventory decline. Further, Saudi Arabia continues their conservative export posture. Specifically, they announced April allocations that were 635 mbpd below customer nominations. Looking at the numbers, midstream was up with MLPs adding 1% and C-Corps gaining 2%. Also E&P was up 5%, boosted by strength in commodity prices.

On the fundamental front, the IEA released their 5-year outlook and the key highlights include the U.S. leading global production growth, transforming global markets. In fact, the IEA projects by 2024 the U.S. will pass up Russia in volume of oil exported and match or even surpass the exports of Saudi Arabia. On the demand side, growth is expected to average 1.2 mbpd per year for the next 5 years - continuing above trend line demand growth and confirming peak oil demand is not on the horizon. Those were their words, not mine.

And, finally, OPEC held their joint ministerial meeting and confirmed that compliance with current OPEC targets increased to 90% in February, up from 83% a month ago. They also canceled the planned April meeting confirming they will maintain the current output reduction targets through June at which point they will make a decision on extending the curtailments until year-end.

On the regulatory front, we are closely watching the evolving oil and gas legislation in Colorado that is related to drilling setbacks determining how far away activity needs to be on existing structures. Last week the Senate passed the proposed legislation and it is now slated to be read once in the House and then move to the House Energy and Environment Committee. Our legislative consultant advises us they expect this to be passed in March. As we understand it, the legislation would increase a local community’s control over the permitting process and setback requirements. Although any changes come with uncertainty, our expectation is increasing local control in areas where oil and gas operations are active should be a net positive. As an example, in the failed prop 112 last November Weld County overwhelmingly voted against. This is by far the leading county in the state for oil production.

Moving to company news:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) closed their LP-GP combination with a 94% approval checking off one of the last midstream names needing to eliminate incentive distribution rights.

Next TPG Capital agreed to buy a majority stake in Goodnight Midstream for $930 million, yet another deal where private equity is investing in midstream energy. Goodnight is a Permian water pipeline operator. With additional growth equity and the proceeds from a debt financing, the company will have access to more than $300 million for expansion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter.

A couple of interesting macro notes on the need for water infrastructure:

More than 16 million barrels of water a day is produced in the Permian Basin alone.

According to IHS, the industry spent $34 billion on water management in 2018, with $12 billion of that spent in the Permian

About 20 percent of wastewater produced by the top 10 producers in the Permian is now outsourced to companies like Goodnight.

Finally, on Thursday, Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) announced the acquisition of gathering assets in the Northeast for just over $1 billion, including assumption of $170 million in debt. The assets are expected to generate next twelve-month EBITDA of $100 million for a 10x multiple. We estimate the deal is slightly accretive and it will add customer diversity away from EQT which we view as positive. It’s also worth noting management is guiding to 20% annual EBITDA growth for several years which our estimates haircut. Supporting the asset is a 17-year weighted contract life with minimum volume commitments growing from .8 to 1.3 BCF/D by 2021. The deal will be financed with a convertible preferred security issued to institutional investors.

The S&P 500® Index is a market-value weighted index of equity securities.

The PCE inflation rate is the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index. It measures price changes for household goods and services. Increases in the PCEPI warn of inflation while decreases indicate deflation.

Broad Energy = The S&P Energy Select Sector® Index is a capitalization-weighted index of S&P 500® Index companies in the energy sector involved in the development or production of energy products.

Producers = Tortoise North American Oil & Gas Producers IndexSM

The Tortoise North American Oil & Gas Producers IndexSM is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of North American energy companies primarily engaged in the production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas or natural gas liquids (NGLs). The index includes exploration and production companies structured as corporations, limited liability companies and master limited partnerships but excludes United States royalty trusts.

MLPs = The Tortoise MLP Index® is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of energy master limited partnerships (MLPs). The index is comprised of publicly traded companies organized in the form of limited partnerships or limited liability companies engaged in transportation, production, processing and/or storage of energy commodities.

The indices are the exclusive property of Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC, which has contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) (“S&P Dow Jones Indices”) to calculate and maintain the Tortoise MLP Index®, Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM and Tortoise North American Oil and Gas Producers IndexSM (each an “Index”). S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“SPFS”); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”); and, these trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices. “Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices” and its related stylized mark(s) have been licensed for use by Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC and its affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPFS, Dow Jones nor any of their affiliates sponsor and promote the Index and none shall be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AM, ETRN.

