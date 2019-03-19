Should Investors Worry About Colgate's Minimal Dividend Growth?

Colgate's earnings remain of high quality, and the business is extremely profitable. However, the growth challenges need to show more progress before deserving its current valuation.

The company's lack of top line growth is catching up to it. Colgate is again looking inward to spur growth, but how much more growth can this strategy unlock?

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) is one of the oldest dividend champions in existence with a streak of 56 years. Its two strongest brands in Colgate and Palmolive have produced years of strong cash flow. However, the company's dividend growth has stalled out in recent years due to stalling top line growth. The company's most recent increase of just a penny per quarter is the latest reminder that Colgate needs meaningful top line growth. Despite the mediocre raise, the dividend is still very much safe. With that said, Colgate's strategy to invest in its existing brand portfolio is a risk as we wonder how many times Colgate can "go to the well" rather than explore strategic M&A. We explore the good and bad of what Colgate is doing, and determine what the investment outlook looks like.

Why Dividend Growth Has Stalled

Colgate Palmolive is one of the best dividend growth stocks of all time. Its most recent raise marks a staggering 56th consecutive year with a payout increase. Unfortunately, the raise was only a penny per quarter, good for a total increase of just 2.4%. While that is disappointing to many investors (some are just happy for any increase at all), this modest increase has become common in recent years. While last year's raise was a 5% bump, the previous two years before that were 2.6% each. With a 10-year dividend CAGR of 7.8%, why has the dividend slowed down so drastically?

Source: YCharts

Revenue growth has stalled out for Colgate-Palmolive, with a CAGR of just 0.14% over the past 10 years. This has reverberated throughout the entire business. Earnings per share over the same time frame have grown at a CAGR of 4.16%. Free cash flow is also flat with where it was a decade ago. With Colgate's pool of financial resources stagnant while the payout increases every year, the payout ratio has steadily risen to what is now just under 61% of cash flow.

Is The Dividend Safe?

Often times a fading dividend growth rate is a symptom of a larger problem within a company. It usually means that the payout is under pressure, and a dividend cut or freeze could be coming. Fortunately, this is not the case with Colgate-Palmolive. While it certainly should be noted that the dividend is slowing down, a payout ratio of 60% is still easily enough to cover the payout. In addition, Colgate-Palmolive still remains on stable financial footing.

Source: Ycharts

The company carries approximately $726 million in cash on hand against $6.36 billion of total debt. The company's leverage ratio of 1.58X EBITDA is well below our 2.5X "warning sign" threshold that a company is becoming over-leveraged. Colgate is also a "cash cow" that realizes very strong margins on its products. It converts more than 16% of its sales into free cash flow. We typically look for a conversion rate of 10% or more, so this is very strong output by Colgate-Palmolive.

Where Is Growth Going To Come From?

While Colgate's strong financials equate to near-term stability, the company ultimately needs to rediscover growth in the long term in order to thrive as both a company, and an investment. Colgate is investing within itself in order to drive this growth. This comes in the form of product innovation, and cutting costs. For example, the company is investing to promote its "whole mouth health" toothpaste offerings. These products provide a wide range of benefits to oral health with the idea that additional pricing power comes along with more benefits. Management began its rollout in Q4 2018, and is expecting to have 95% market coverage through the first half of 2019.

Source: Colgate-Palmolive

The company is also relaunching its Hill's Science Diet brand of pet food. Colgate-Palmolive is retooling the recipe, packaging, and brand advertising to try and grab market share in what has become a high spend category among consumers.

Source: Colgate-Palmolive

The company is also nearing the end of its current "Global Growth & Efficiency" program, which is designed to save the company hundreds of millions in efficiencies and cost reductions. These include restructurings, and investments into cost-cutting technologies such as line automation.

Source: Colgate-Palmolive

The dual-headed approach of invest internally for innovation and efficiency has worked well to increase profitability for Colgate-Palmolive over time. Over the past 10 years, both gross and operating margin have trended higher.

Source: YCharts

In addition, the constant internal investment of resources has resulted in Colgate-Palmolive doing "more with less." When we look at the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI), Colgate-Palmolive is head and shoulders above the peer group. The peer group has proven more aggressive with M&A, where mergers command premium valuations and the added execution risk to realize synergies can stunt efficiency.

source: Ycharts

How Much More "Juice" Left To Squeeze?

Our biggest question about Colgate-Palmolive's approach is whether the company can generate enough of a spark by continuing to utilize its existing brands/assets. It's great the Colgate's margins have improved, but Colgate has still had to rely largely on buybacks to push EPS growth along by reducing the share count from 1.049 billion to 873 million over the past 10 years.

Meanwhile, Colgate's product innovation has also struggled to meaningfully move the needle. For example, market share of Colgate toothpaste is a robust 42.9%, but that figure peaked in 2013-2014 and has eroded since.

Source: Colgate-Palmolive

It's true that simple population growth and middle class expansion across developing economies will help aid growth, but how much more upside is there to unlock in core brands? The results just haven't been good enough over the past handful of years. The business remains sturdy thanks to fantastic profitability and cash flow, but we question future growth prospects as it doesn't appear that the company's core brands have much "juice" left to squeeze. With the company's strong cash generation and sturdy balance sheet, we would welcome the prospect of a strategic acquisition. Not an elephant-sized merger, but a growing brand that Colgate could apply its highly efficient scale and marketing skills to. A brand that could be developed and elevated under Colgate's guidance.

Shares Are Priced Fairly, But Not Attractively

Colgate-Palmolive can be a difficult stock to place a valuation on. The company's extremely high quality of earnings and profit metrics fetch a premium valuation from the market. Despite revenues being nearly flat over the past 10 years, and earnings growing at a low to mid single-digit rate, the stock has traded at a median P/E ratio of 24.28X. Based on analyst projections for 2019 earnings of $2.83 per share, the current earnings multiple of 23.4X falls just about in line with that historical median.

From a cash flow basis, the shares look a little more appealing. The current FCF yield of 4.53% is near the highest it has been since 2014.

Source: YCharts

However, as investors we must look forward rather than to the past. We aren't sold on Colgate's current approach to stoke top line growth and get FCF growing again. The business/earnings are still of high quality, and thus we can't completely discount them. We see a 20X earnings multiple as a reasonable target for long-term investors to obtain a blue chip business that still has a lot to offer given its current warts. This would price shares at around $56 per share.

Wrapping Up

Even the highest quality companies are bound to encounter challenges from time to time. We find that to be the case with Colgate-Palmolive. While the company's profit and cash flow efficiency metrics are very strong, every company needs to grow in the long run in order to perform for investors at a high level. Valuation has become increasingly important in light of Colgate's growth challenges. But as long as Colgate maintains its efficiency and abundant financial resources to pursue growth, we will remain bullish over the long term.

