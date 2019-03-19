Sea Change At Intelligent Systems

So, while the shares are not cheap on current metrics, they are very likely to have a lot of upside left even after an already very substantial rally.

To boot, financial performance is already increasing with tremendous operational leverage kicking in, even before those new big accounts are up and running.

With not one, but several billion dollar customers, this company is really promoting to the big league.

It's only two months ago that we argued that the rally in the shares of Intelligent System (INS) was likely to continue. Well, to say that it has is a bit of an understatement:

From $17 and change when we wrote, the shares have climbed all the way to $30, and we don't see an immediate reason for the rally to stop either.

Our main point was simply the improvement in the company fundamentals:

And the just published Q4 and FY2018 figures provided another installment of this, with Q4 revenues up 138% y/y to $6M and FY2018 revenue rising 119% to $20.1 million. The operational improvement is even more spectacular (see below).

The company has five income streams:

License fees - these are software license sales recorded as "product sales" in its accounts and have very high margins (basically, the costs are sunk).

Maintenance and support for licensees, which is recurring revenue.

Processing services, based on a sum per account.

Professional services, adapting and tweaking the software to customer specifications.

Managed services, income from running customers' business (that is, Intelligent Systems doing card processing for a customer on its servers). We assume this corresponds to the "Third party" revenue line from the 10-K - see below.

The only place in which these are separated in greater detail (besides distinguishing "products" and "services") is the company's 10-K:

This doesn't correspond neatly to the five categories outlined above (for instance, it's unclear whether maintenance licence income falls under maintenance or under license, or where processing services fall under).

In any case, professional services creates more than half of the revenues, followed by processing and maintenance.

Big clients

The company announced a big client last year, and we noted in the previous article that if a company can get one big client, it can get more. Now we might know who that big client was. From Bloomberg (our emphasis):

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has picked a little-known technology firm to help handle payments for its planned credit-card partnership with Apple Inc.



The bank struck a deal last year to license payments-processing software from CoreCard Software, owned by Intelligent Systems Corp., to help with its foray into the consumer-card business, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.



Such technology is typically used for tasks like managing card authorizations, identifying fraud in real time and calculating interest or rewards. The deal could give a big boost to Norcross, Georgia-based Intelligent Systems, which had about $16 million in revenue for the 12 months through Sept. 30 - potentially setting it up to multiply in size if Goldman’s partnership with Apple proves successful.

Needless to say, the CEO didn't confirm nor discomfirm in a funny introduction to the Q4CC, as few clients give the green light to disseminate this information - this is anything but unusual. But what the CEO also said was this (from the Q4CC):

I think it's clear from our required filings and public statements that we have several, and I want to emphasize that word, several, new, what I believe, important customers. If we could disclose the names of three or four of them I think you'd be impressed that this little firm in Norcross, Georgia with zero sales or marketing had been chosen to provide important services for these billions of dollars valuation firms.

So, assuming that Bloomberg has solid sources for their article, the story gets even better, and we were right that after one big customer it's not unusual others follow, even if we didn't think it would happen this rapidly - so rapidly, in fact, that we took our eyes of the ball and forgot to take a position in the SHU portfolio. Too bad.

Where could this go? Well, here is the CEO again:

So of these are generating considerable current revenue now, and some are teed up for good future revenues. Some are wizening [ph] customers, and some are processing customers. Both often have some front-end loaded expenses, expenses for them and revenue for us.

Before we'll get to the guidance, another question also poses itself.

Competitive advantage

Why would the Apples and Goldman Sachs of the world, and other behemoths, choose this "little firm in Norcross, Georgia with zero sales or marketing?" Well, that too was at least partly answered on the Q4CC by the CEO.

While everybody can involve the mundane stuff, the CEO gave a fairly detailed description of an example of the kind of complex loan card processing that the CEO "isn't sure the others can do."

It involves a customer of a shop buying multiple products over time on credit, involving different credit terms, and the first complication is clear (Q4CC):

Most loan platforms can handle three or any number of separate and just take loans, but it is really very customer-friendly to send out three statements expecting to make three separate payments? Of course, not. And awesomely everything gravitates to the most customer-friendly solution.

Well, CoreCard combines these loans into a single statement, but the complications don't stop here, as there are regulations that require the consumer to be informed of the different APR and stuff, which CoreCard does. However (Q4CC):

When he sends in his check, he sends in the wrong amount and sends the check 10 days late. Uh oh, computer, what do I do? To which do we apply his payments and which loan will be delinquent because he underpaid? CoreCard has rules and algorithms that spread the payment over the proper buckets to stay in compliance with debt regulations and loan agreements.

There are further complications which you can read in the Q4CC, but you get the picture here. CoreCard produces very sophisticated solutions for extremely complex user cases automatically, that is, in software and algorithms, and this is the reason why big clients choose its solution.

The good news is, Intelligent Systems now has several of these big customers and all the publicity advantages that these produce. We argued when the company got one big customer that usually more can be expected, but now that it has several in short order, this could easily snowball.

That is, insofar as it isn't already, this little company "with zero sales or marketing" could become the next big thing in card processing, and the stock is clearly running on this lofty perspective.

Guidance

The first thing to look for is how these new deals might increase the financial situation of the company according to management guidance. Well, basically, Intelligent Systems management doesn't provide guidance (Q4CC):

As I have said and reasoned in the past calls, we are not giving specific guidance for good reason. But I will say that this first quarter -- the first quarter in 2019 will be better than last year's first quarter. And 2019 should be a very good year in comparison to 2018 which was also a good year. We will have probably have quarters that may not compare well as a result of how we recognize different revenue streams.

However, management did confirm its expectation that the company should be able to grow top and bottom line by 25% per year over a 4-5 year period. But that will have to do in terms of guidance.

We'll take a look below whether the shares are overvalued after the strong rally, but given the likelihood of strong growth in the near future, even that might not be such a problem.

Margins

Well, this is the kind of graph investors like to see - rising gross margins and strong operational leverage. From the 10-K:

Marketing expense has remained constant in dollars, G&A has gone up a tad and R&D is actually declining in dollar terms - strong operational leverage, indeed.

Cash

Given the revenue growth and the operational leverage, it's no wonder cash flows have improved dramatically last year. Intelligent Systems holds $19.2 million in cash and marketable securities (almost all in cash) and has no debts.

The only "downside" we can find here is that the company has almost run out of NOLs, so it will have to start to pay taxes this year, albeit the new reduced ones.

Valuation

These are GAAP and backward-looking numbers, but one could argue that on a sales basis the shares are quite expensive. In 2018, EPS was $0.70, and given the revenue growth and strong operational leverage, this year they could be well above $1, which would put a 30x earnings multiple on the shares. Given the situation, we still see some upside to this.

Conclusion

Intelligent Systems is clearly transforming into the big league in terms of the type of customers it can (and does) handle. We think we're only at the start of this process, whilst the company's financials are already improving strongly. We therefore think that the shares still have upside and are likely to provide a very good longer-term opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in INS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.