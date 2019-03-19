What's Next For Boeing?

Flights booking sites like Kayak are bringing in a new search feature to filter out specific plane models which allows travelers to avoid specific flights in the future when the FAA lifts.

In Consultation with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Boeing has no other option but to support the action to temporarily ground the entire global fleet.

What went wrong with the 737 MAX?

The Boeing 737 Max has a different handling maneuver from previous 737 models, because its engines are at a higher position on the wings compared to other models. This new engine placement increased the tendency of the plane to point its nose upward, in a way that could increase the risk of aerodynamic stall. To handle this, Boeing added a reactive sensor system called Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) to offset this tendency, which would detect and automatically bring down the nose back.

The main hypothesis about the first Air crash in Indonesia is that this MCAS system went out of control, because of a failed sensor reading, and pushed the nose down until the plane plunged into the sea. Now the FAA cited new evidence that showed similarities between the Ethiopia crash and another deadly one involving a 737 MAX 8 almost five months ago off Indonesia.

On behalf of the entire Boeing team, we extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in these two tragic accidents. We are supporting this proactive step out of an abundance of caution. Safety is a core value at Boeing for as long as we have been building airplanes, and it always will be. There is no greater priority for our company and our industry. We are doing everything we can to understand the cause of the accidents in partnership with the investigators, deploy safety enhancements and help ensure this does not happen again. ~ Dennis Muilenburg, president, CEO, Chairman of The Boeing Company

Is there a short-term trade opportunity?

The latest news shows that the FAA is planning to sign off on Boeing's software fix for grounded 737 MAX planes on March 25. This means the software patch will be rolled out to the entire grounded flights. The same patch will be part of the queued up monthly deliveries as well. The grounded flights are expected to be operational by this summer. But one bad news for the 737 MAX is that major flight booking sites (e.g. Kayak) are now adding filter options on flight models which can negatively impact this model's turnaround of at least 6 months to 1 year as the passengers' confidence level is shattered as of today.

Image courtesy - Twitter

Since Boeing has halted its new deliveries, this would have a negative impact on January to March quarter revenues and top line. Major airlines who bought Boeing 737 MAX are seeking compensation for their revenue loss. For example, Norwegian Air which has 18 737 MAX in its fleet is planning to seek compensation from Boeing for cost and lost revenue that results from grounding.

Since all countries have grounded the flights, the result of black box inquiry is very critical to Boeing. If all airlines around the world are going to follow Norwegian airlines' path, there might be legal battles and that can affect the short-term sentiments of Boeing negatively.

Image courtesy- tradingview

As per the above chart, Boeing has short-term support area spreading from $340 to $360. On 15th March, the stock has bounced a little from this support zone. The next 2 trading days are very crucial and we need to see if these support zones are respected for a further up move.

Long-term industry outlook - sweet spot?

Across the globe, travel and tourism is growing along with consumer spending. Economic changes in large emerging markets such as China and India have been primary drivers of both global GDP growth and demand for air travel. The number of air passengers in China has increased at an average rate of more than 10 percent each year since 2011, while India’s emergence as a high-growth economy has fueled more than 20 percent passenger growth per year in its domestic market.

With these developments, India is expected to become the third largest commercial aviation market by the early 2020s. The middle classes in both countries have developed as well, expanding from a combined 100 million in 2007 to more than 400 million in 2018. In the next 10 years, another 300-350 million people are expected to enter the middle class in these economies.

Boeing - short-term pain to long-term gain?

In recent years, Boeing continues to make tremendous progress on reducing costs and becoming more efficient on its new models like the 737 and 787. The company has disciplined R&D spending and investment strategies for further growth and productivity enhancements. Boeing is heavily investing in automation that helps for optimized flow time and eliminating significant labor hours on their production system.

The short-term pain in Boeing is a great opportunity for long-term investors to get in. Boeing being the undisputed market leader in the aviation industry, the stock will be always expensive compared to its peers and any corrections in stock price should be utilized by patient long-term investors. As per the below chart, BA's 200-day moving average is around $360. Any chance to trade below that range can take the stock to $320-$300 levels. If it happens, it would be a decent opportunity to get it as we are in a structured bull market for the last 10 years.

Data by YCharts

Along with the above positive signs, we should not ignore the tough competition from Boeing's peers. Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) with its A320neo aircraft family has been outselling the 737 MAX family garnering a 59% market share since the A320neo received its first order in 2010. According to Wikipedia, in the 10 years from 2007 to 2016, Airbus has received 9,985 orders while delivering 5,644, and Boeing has received 8,978 orders while delivering 5,718.

Conclusion

I see a great value proposition for Boeing in the $320-$300 range. The 200-day moving average should be closely watched for a fresh entry. I expect the stock to reach that level if there is significant revenue and top line mismatch in the upcoming two quarters. But if you have a long-term view of more than 5 years, it is advisable to get in even at $375 with some cash to average further. A third accident or any kind of technical failures can be deadly to the whole aviation industry and to Boeing's loyal investors. Let us hope the upcoming software patch would fix the issue and passengers have safe flights in the 737 MAX going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.