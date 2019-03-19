Wall Street Breakfast: Google Takes On The Video Game Industry

Stocks

More calls for a social media crackdown... In a letter to Japan's Shinzo Abe, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison asked the G20 chair to make platform monitoring central to the world leaders’ upcoming summit in Osaka in June. "It is unacceptable to treat the internet as an ungoverned space," he said. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) confirmed yesterday that a live-streamed video showing last week's New Zealand mosque attacks was viewed 4,000 times before it was removed.

Apple is poised to unveil its long-rumored TV service next Monday, and ahead of the event, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) confirmed it won't be joining the company's streaming offering. "While Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a great company, we prefer to let our customers watch our content on our service," CEO Reed Hastings told reporters at the company's offices in Hollywood.

Tencent is putting about 10% of its managers on notice as the company shakes up its workforce amid cooling growth and intensified competition, Bloomberg reports. Last month, JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), one of China’s largest e-commerce sites, said it would lay off 10% of its senior executives this year. Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday with analysts forecasting a 16% drop in net income for Q4.

Foxconn will start production at its new Wisconsin factory by the end of 2020, however, the facility will assemble smaller Generation 6 LCD screens after initially planning to manufacture advanced larger displays. In February, Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) reiterated it would still build the Wisconsin factory following reports that suggested otherwise, although it stopped using the $10B investment figure mentioned in recent releases.

The SEC is doubling down on the government’s demand to find Elon Musk in contempt of a previous fraud settlement. It's "stunning" that he didn’t seek pre-approval of any of his Tesla-related (NASDAQ:TSLA) tweets in the months since he was ordered by a judge to do so, according to the agency. While the EV maker appointed an attorney for the job in late December, that person monitored the tweets in real-time, not approving them beforehand.

The U.S. Air Force has outlined a five-year plan that showed the extent of the Pentagon's push to bring back Boeing's (NYSE:BA) F-15 fighter in an upgraded version. The $7.8B investment would see a jump in eight of the planes next year to 18 each year through 2024. While Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) F-35 would get $37.5B over the five years, the more advanced plane would still take a hit (48 F-35s are planned to be purchased each year from fiscal 2021-2023 instead of the 54 previously planned).

Media roundup: Kevin Tsujihara is out as chief at Warner Bros. (NYSE:T) amid ongoing fallout from accusations of sexual impropriety. Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) have announced the distribution adjustment multiple in connection with their $71B deal for Fox's media assets, while ESPN extended its UFC relationship to make ESPN Plus the exclusive location to see the pay-per-view MMA events.

Finalizing its Brexit contingency plans, Citigroup's (NYSE:C) new broker-dealer in Frankfurt is now fully operational. The investment firm has begun trading on the main European exchanges and issuing in capital markets on behalf of institutional and corporate clients that can no longer be served through its British entities. It has also begun clearing on the Eurex exchange.

Half of all new analysts and entry-level associates at Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) must be female, according to new objectives set out by the investment bank, which also outlined targets for black and Latino hires for the first time. While the diversity goals "are aspirational, we have access to an incredible talent pool and believe they can be achieved," CEO David Solomon and two of his deputies said in a memo.