Abiomed: Is This A Good Opportunity?

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) is a leading provider of temporary mechanical circulatory support devices. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing proprietary products that are designed to enable the heart to rest, heal and recover. Besides the established business model and good products currently on the market, Abiomed’s future devices are also very interesting. This might be the reason why its valuation is now quite high. Nevertheless, the company has a huge market potential and might be an interesting candidate in your investment portfolio.

Abiomed on numbers

Abiomed’s main driver of revenue growth is the sales of the Impella heart pumps portfolio, which includes the Impella 2.5, Impella CP, Impella RP, Impella LD, and Impella 5.0 devices. Since the company received the FDA approvals for its products, revenues have grown significantly. Total revenue for the nine months ended December 31, 2018, increased to $562.4 million from $419.3 million in the last-year period (+34%). This was primarily due to higher revenue generated in the U.S and Europe, as well as the commercial launch of Impella 2.5 and Impella 5.0 in Japan.

(Source: Abiomed's quarterly report)

Together with strong revenue growth, the company also recorded very high gross margins of roughly 83% in 2018. Abiomed also updated the 2019 guidance, from which we see that revenue is expected to continue to grow by 31%.

(Source: Abiomed's presentation)

For the nine months ended December 31, 2018, net income was $185.1 million, representing a 156% increase from the same period last year. This was mainly due to the increase in revenue and the income tax benefit.

(Source: Abiomed's quarterly report)

As of December 31, 2018, Abiomed’s total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $458.2 million. The company had no long-term debt outstanding. Therefore, at the current burn rate, Abiomed would be able to fund its operation for at least the next twelve months.

(Source: Abiomed's quarterly report)

Abiomed in the biotech space

(Source: Author's biotech database)

Compared to other biotech companies, Abiomed has one of the biggest market capitalizations. The company is transforming from a product developing company to a well-established business with great market opportunity.

An established model with good products

The heart is one of the most important organs. With higher life expectancy, its role becomes more and more crucial. The most recent data show that heart failure is, in fact, the most common leading cause of death in the US and other developed countries. It also accounts for the largest U.S health expenditure, with roughly $555 billion spent for heart care cost in 2016. This number is expected to rise to $1.1 trillion by 2035.

Heart failure happens when the heart cannot pump enough blood and oxygen to support other organs in the body. It is a serious condition and requires immediate treatment. Many unhealthy behaviors, such as smoking, lack of sports activity, or overeating, have caused and worsened this problem.

(Source: Abiomed's presentation)

Being a leading company in making heart pumps, Abiomed has provided an effective treatment for heart failure victims in North America, Europe, and Japan. These medical devices assist and replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The company has successfully improved the medicinal procedure of Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) through its innovative approach. PCI is a non-surgical procedure to open blocked coronary artery and restore arterial blood flow to heart tissue. Heart recovery is the optimal clinical outcome for a patient experiencing heart failure because it enhances the potential for the patient to go home with their own heart. Moreover, it is often the most cost-effective solution. Another alternative procedure is a coronary artery bypass grafting (open chest procedure CABG). Under some certain circumstances, such as extensive blockages, CABG may be superior. Nevertheless, this procedure is much more complicated and costly.

(Source: Abiomed's presentation)

In PCI, the most often-used medical device is IABP (Intra-aortic balloon pump), which was first introduced in 1967. However, this technology is way overdue. Abiomed, on the other hand, has developed the portfolio of Impella heart pumps, which has proven to be a breakthrough technology. Impella is the world’s smallest heart pump and has received exclusive FDA approvals for high-risk PCI.

Until now, more than 100,000 patients are treated worldwide. However, the potential market is still very large. According to Abiomed, it has just penetrated approximately 11%, 17%, and 1% of the current addressable market in the U.S., Germany, and Japan, respectively. The company expects to achieve 100% of the current addressable market, which equals around $6 billion. With the newly expanded indications from 2018 and potential future indications, the total potential market might be much larger.

(Source: Abiomed's presentation)

Besides the products that are already marketed, Abiomed’s pipeline is also very interesting. The company is now developing the Impella ECP, which uses Acute cardiac unloading to reduce infarct. This is a promising method for PCI, which helps patients to recover from a heart attack. The function of this device is very different from the existing therapeutic approaches. Instead of aiming at increasing cardiac output, which places further stress on the heart and leads to poorer outcomes, “Acute cardiac unloading is able to functionally uncouple the heart from cardiac output, allowing the heart to rest and recover from damage”. The STEMI pilot trial for Impella ECP has shown positive results.

(Source: Abiomed's presentation)

Peer group and competition

Although attempts failed in 2017, Abbott Laboratories continues developing the HeartMate PHP blood pump to compete directly with Abiomed. However, the study is expected to be finished in December 2020, so Abiomed still has a good head start to beat Abbott.

With an established model, effective current products, and promising future candidates, Abiomed seems to be an attractive investment today. However, one noteworthy thing is that the company valuation is currently high. In particular, its EV/EBITDA is 64.65, compared to the sector average of 14.58 and Intuitive Surgical, Inc.'s (ISRG) 44.99. Its P/E is also higher than that of ISRG: 66.52 vs 56.32, respectively. Thus, its stock is currently quite expensive and might not be attractive to value investors.

Downside Risks

One risk that the company is facing at this time is the increased rate of mortality in patients receiving the Abiomed Impella RP System. Concerning this problem, the FDA has sent a warning letter to healthcare providers. However, the agent also emphasizes that when the device is used for the approved indication in appropriately selected patients, the benefits of the Impella RP system continue to outweigh the risks.

Conclusion

Abiomed’s technology is very promising and can keep growing strong in the future. The main competition is lacking behind and needs years to catch up. The future market is getting bigger as the overall population is growing older. Furthermore, heart failure is a serious health issue in modern society. Besides all that, the only thing that might disturb investors is the high valuation. So, it might be better to keep the company on a close watchlist.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.