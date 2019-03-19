Boeing's Woes Open Doors For Emerging Competition, Potentially Affecting Long-Term Sales

There are few companies around the world which depend on their safety record to a greater degree than airplane manufacturers. Even though we have hundreds of people dying every year around the world in car accidents for every victim of a plane crash, we seem to take our air passenger safety far more seriously than motor vehicle safety issues, whether related to car design or traffic rules. As things stand right now, airlines and countries around the world are grounding their Boeing 737 Max fleets due to two such units falling out of the sky within about five months. Boeing's (BA) stock is declining accordingly. It is currently down about 15% compared with recent all-time highs. I should note that even with this pullback, it is still up about 15% for the year as a whole. By comparison, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) (OTCPK:EADSF) is up about 40% so far this year. But it is not Airbus I want to focus on in this article, but rather emerging competitors, which, if they are given a window of opportunity to establish themselves, might take business away from Boeing as well as Airbus in the longer term. The Boeing situation might have just played into their hands, meaning that the market opportunity might now be there and now it just remains to be seen whether they are capable to execute.

Undoubtedly the narrative will soon emerge that this recent pullback in its stock price may be a great opportunity to pick up some Boeing stock at a fear discount. I personally have no doubt that at some point, rather soon this stock will stop declining and then perhaps revisit earlier highs, perhaps as soon as this year. I, however, tend to take the longer-term view, and I think that this unfortunate situation could not have come at a worse time for Boeing, because it occurred just as new competitors are emerging, looking to break into the aviation market. It just so happens that some of the competitor alternative models coming out represent a direct competition to Boeing's own 737 series. As I already pointed out, this is an industry where credibility in terms of safety, reliability and performance happens to be very important. Competitors are looking to establish theirs, while Boeing is currently taking a beating to its own. The end result could be increased competition which could negatively affect Boeing sales around the world permanently.

Russian aviation industry has been ramping up its presence, with competing models

As I pointed out last year, in regards to US re-imposing sanctions on Iran, it was likely to provide a significant boost to the Russian aviation industry. They have the products more or less ready to go. What they need is enough international customers to fly more and more of their passenger jets to build their credibility and footprint in terms of maintenance facilities and so on. The MC-21-300, with a range of 6,000 km, which is only slightly less than that of the Boeing 737 Max 8 and could serve as a replacement in most circumstances, is currently undergoing test flights. While US sanctions delayed the start of commercial production to the end of 2020, it is set to enter the market in less than two years as things stand right now. The fact that Russia is switching away from US or EU components could in fact serve as a commercial advantage for the longer term, because customers will know that buying the aircraft will in no way leave them exposed to extra-territorial US sanctions.

It remains to be seen whether the MC-21-300 will live up to the expectations of the Russians. One thing that we can be certain of is that within the context of safety questions for the likes of Boeing, as well as some troubles for Airbus, such as low demand for one of its biggest projects in the last decade, namely the jumbo-jet A380, it really does present the Russians and others with a clear opening to break into the global passenger jet market. The Russians are of course not the only ones looking to break the near-monopoly of Boeing and Airbus. The Chinese are also looking to break the dominant position of America and the EU, with the C919, set to compete with Boeing's 737 series.

Source: Flight Global

As we can see, only 36% of forecast aircraft sales between 2018-2037 will be in Europe or North America. Airbus and Boeing are almost guaranteed to dominate these markets. But that means 64% of the rest of the market is up for grabs. Flight Global is estimating that the Russian MC-21, and the Chinese C919 will see about $100 billion in sales during the period, which would be a very small percentage of the estimated $3.12 trillion in total global passenger aircraft sales. Boeing and Airbus are estimated to take about 86% of the total share of that money, which is what is currently baked into their share values. If, however, this forecast turns out to be wrong and we might see competition surging, and then building on their success in order to compete with new models, it could turn out to be a massive hit to revenues and profits in years and decades to come.

Short-term effects on financial results may be minimal

While these safety issues do have bearing on Boeing's longer-term prospects, in the short to medium term, it should really have minimal effects on its financial results. Boeing still has sizable orders to work through, which guarantees strong revenue and profits performance for years to come. Its 2018 financial results are a testament to this company's strength, which justifies the market sentiment that lifted Boeing's stock value three-fold in the past five years. With revenue of just over $100 billion, which was an increase of 8% compared with 2017, while net earnings came in at $10.5 billion, which is a better than 10% profit margin, we can certainly understand investor enthusiasm for this stock.

The same rate of revenue increase is being forecast for this year, but it remains to be seen whether or not it will materialize, given the recent safety concerns. Then of course there are the orders which have Boeing tied up in deliveries for years to come. Boeing has a massive backlog for the 737 Max of 5,000 orders, while 806 of the 737 units were delivered in 2018. Some investors may be worried about customers switching, but I personally don't believe it will be the case, at least not in the short term and not on any significant scale. Even with cancellations, Boeing will have enough orders to fill for many years to come, even if there were no new orders, which is also not likely to be the case. At this point, there is only talk of cancellations, by Indonesia's airline, as well as a few others around the world, but no firm decisions have been made yet. Some early estimates suggest that compensating airlines will cost perhaps about $500 million in the first quarter, which is also manageable, although not insignificant financially speaking.

What I do envision happening perhaps within a few years, especially if the Russian and Chinese competitors turn out to be the real deal, is for more airlines to opt for those models, as a way to diversify their fleets, among other things. Once more and more such planes become an increasingly common part of major passenger fleets around the world, an established reputation becomes less of a factor in airline purchasing decisions, because the emerging competition will also be increasingly seen as being established. Factors such as price, operating costs, reliability and comfort will become the new grounds for competition. The MC-21-300 is said to cost about $21 million less than the Boeing 737-Max 8, and it is estimated that additional operating cost savings of $2 million/year can be achieved when operating the plane.

We cannot really say that there is straight forward competition right now, because as I already pointed out, Boeing and Airbus do enjoy a near-monopoly based on a very solid track record, especially when it comes to safety, which matters a great deal in this business. There is also the issue of maintenance support, where such giants have a significant advantage through scale. This latest situation, combined with the timing of the supposed start of commercial deliveries of emerging competitors, may be just the thing that may within a few years help break this monopoly. The way I see it, the only way things will turn out as rosy for Boeing as it has been forecast, is if the emerging competition will stumble and fail to execute, because unless they will encounter their own technical or production problems, I think it is very likely that they will take far more market share from Boeing and Airbus than is currently being forecast.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.