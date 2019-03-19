HYG And U.S. High-Yield Market Outlook: Week Ending March 15, 2019

By Vladimir Nikulin, CFA

During the last week, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) gained 0.80% (80 bps). The high-yield bond market is rebounding from last week’s losses, encouraged by gains in equities. As investors search for higher returns amid falling Treasury yields, they’re pouring billions of dollars into exchange-traded funds that track junk bonds. The net inflow to HYG was almost $600 million during last week (4% of market cap). Last week, there were mixed events: No-Deal Brexit rejection, no agreement on US-China trade deal until April, weak Chinese economy data, mixed US economy data.

Figure 1. HYG ETF price dynamics during the week ending March 15

US Treasury yields shifted downward last week due to China worries, mixed U.S. economic signals, and a softer-than-expected inflation reading. US Treasury 10Y yield was 3.59% at the end of the week (-3 bps). Investors became more confident that the weak economic data will not merely ensure the Fed keeps rates on hold but even make the Fed to start cutting later this year.

US economy data was mixed - weak manufacturing and industrial production data, weak US new home sales, but quite strong numbers on The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index. New home sales shrank 7% per cent MoM in January and were well below market consensus. Despite industrial production growing slightly MoM in February, it was below expectations. Manufacturing output declined for a second straight month and fell more than expected. Moreover, manufacturing activity in the state of New York grew at its slowest pace in nearly two years. The only positive news is that The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index had a further bounce in March and exceeded economists’ expectations. To conclude, hard data demonstrates signs of weaker US economy, while consumer sentiment is improving in both current conditions and expectations.

Figure 2. Change in US Treasury Active Contracts Curve for the last week

The underlying HYG portfolio price increased by 63 bps, but that is different from HYG's market price (+80 bps). Premium decreased only by 7 bps.

Figure 3. Contribution of sectors to changes in HYG over the week

All the sectors demonstrated strong performance last week. We notice that the growth was driven primarily by market forces, as all the sectors demonstrated almost the same returns during last week, except Basic Materials, which demonstrated lower returns than other sectors. The sector saw such performance due to underperformance of several companies, including Fortescue (OTCQX:FSUMF) and Steel Dynamics (STLD), that represent more than 15% of the sector.

Figure 4. HYG sectors weekly price changes

Next week, Fed will hold its two-day meeting. We expect it will keep interest rates at the same level. Fed officials will give signals regarding its forward-looking policy and a revised economic forecast. The Fed obtains a lot of economic data, and its economic forecast will determine whether there is a high probability of recession in the near future. Another thing to watch is comments on its balance sheet. All these things will affect HYG's performance for two reasons. First, economic data determines overall performance of the US assets, including HYG. Second, Fed monetary policy determines performance of the UST curve, which is one of the factors that determines high-yield bond prices (the other two being credit spread and liquidity premium). After last week, we have become a little more cautious on HYG due to new weak economy data.

