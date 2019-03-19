MannKind May Need To Sell Its Only FDA Approved Medication Afrezza To Advance Its Pipeline

To ensure access to Afrezza for adults and children in the future, it may be in MannKind's best interests to sell Afrezza to a committed partner.

In order to advance the pipeline, MannKind will need to increase R&D spending further, straining cash resources.

If no new deals, warrants being exercised, or debt financing are announced, MannKind will likely issue equity to raise much needed cash.

On February 26, 2019, MannKind (MNKD) reported fourth quarter and year-end 2018 operation results. Three numbers highlighted were:

Afrezza 2018 net revenue of $17.3 million, an increase of 88% versus 2017.

Achieved first-ever quarterly Afrezza gross profit in 4Q 2018.

Ended 2018 with $71.7 million in cash and cash equivalents.

While at first glance these numbers appear encouraging, they aren’t as good as they appear. I will analyze each of these highlights in order and one expense, R&D, not highlighted and the implications for shareholders.

Afrezza net revenue

MannKind sells Afrezza to a limited number of wholesale distributors and specialty pharmacies. These wholesalers subsequently resell Afrezza to retail pharmacies, medical centers, and hospitals. MannKind also has arrangements with health care providers that provide for government mandated and privately negotiated rebates, chargebacks, and discounts. In other words, to encourage the sale of Afrezza, MannKind must provide incentives.

When MannKind reported year-end results, they included a slide detailing the gross to net revenue for 2018 and 2017:

As can be seen, to encourage Afrezza sales during 2018, the discount increased from 35% to as much as 47% of gross revenue. For a company whose only source of product revenue is Afrezza, this is a trend shareholders should be concerned about.

Afrezza gross profit

When MannKind reported it achieved gross profit, some shareholders less versed in financial accounting believed it implied product profitability. Gross profit is calculated by subtracting cost of goods sold (COG) from net revenue. However, there is an additional expense that needs to be subtracted from gross profit to determine product profitability, namely selling expense.

Afrezza revenue and expense numbers for 2018 and 2017 are as follows:

(in thousands) 2018 2017 Gross revenue 30,242 12,572 Discounts -12,966 -3,380 COG -19,402 -17,228 Selling expense -47,407 -46,135 Product loss -49,533 -54,171

As can be seen, Afrezza is nowhere near to being profitable. Stating Afrezza achieved cost of goods profitability is misleading.

Cash and warrants

MannKind ended 2018 with slightly more that $70 million in cash and cash equivalents. MannKind currently is burning cash in excess of $2 million per week. Seeking Alpha contributor Spencer Osborne has modeled MannKind’s cash burn and anticipates cash being depleted by October of 2019. His model assumes a milestone payment from United (UTHR) and $2.38 warrants expiring unexercised.

The $2.38 warrants were issued on April 9, 2018 during an equity sale. The warrants allow the owners to purchase 14 million shares through April 9, 2019. If exercised, MannKind would receive $33 million.

MannKind also issued 26 million, $1.60 warrants that expire in December 2019. If these warrants were exercised, it would add approximately $41 million.

Research and Development

For 2018, MannKind reported R&D expenses of $8.7 million compared to $14.1 million for 2017. The $5.4 million decrease was primarily attributed to lower clinical and salary expenses, and supply and service costs.

MannKind also updated its pipeline:

If MannKind is serious about advancing its pipeline and enticing a potential partner, it will likely have to complete a phase 1 clinical trial. While clinical trials are inherently expensive, these medications are FDA approved and will require a small number of patients. Regardless, R&D expenses will rebound above 2017 expenses if MannKind goes it alone.

What investors need to consider

MannKind’s only FDA approved product Afrezza is modestly selling by using large discounts. MannKind incurs a loss with each Afrezza sale. Shareholders should be cognizant that profitability from a cost of goods sold basis doesn’t imply product profitability.

Cash on hand is sufficient to fund operations until October unless a new partnership similar to the United partnership is announced. If a partnership is not established, MannKind could raise additional funds through debt or more likely an equity offering. MannKind needs to ask for an increase of authorized shares at the next shareholder meeting. The $2.38 warrants will likely expire worthless in April, and the $1.60 warrants will not likely be exercised before December, if at all.

The lifeblood of any biotechnology company is its pipeline. MannKind finally announced medications it would like to advance; however, this will require additional resources.

MannKind could try to sell Afrezza for some multiple of estimated peak revenue. While Afrezza revenue hasn’t peaked, growth appears to slowing. Spencer Osborne estimates 2019 Afrezza net revenue of $27 million not including the direct sales promotion. If MannKind could sell Afrezza for $50-$100 million plus royalties and manufacturing contract, MannKind would eliminate cost of goods and selling expenses, and have funds to advance the pipeline. While some passionate shareholders will squawk at such a price tag for Afrezza, the product is preventing MannKind from advancing a bountiful pipeline of medications.

Alfred Mann touched the lives of millions of patients through the invention of insulin pump wearable devices, allowing diabetics to more precisely control blood sugar levels. Al was involved with manufacturing cochlear implants, artificial retinas, and started the Alfred Mann Foundation which funds medical device research at the University of Southern California and at the Technion in Israel.

Al Mann injected approximately $1 billion of his own money into MannKind to keep the company afloat. While Al believed Afrezza would be the most valuable product in drug development history, he appears to have underestimated the medical and insurance establishment.

To ensure Afrezza exists to serve adult and pediatric diabetic patients in the future and to apply the Technosphere delivery platform to other medications, MannKind may have to sell Afrezza for a modest amount to give it a fighting chance in the fiercely competitive diabetes drug market.

If no deals are signed, warrants are not exercised, no new debt financing, and MannKind cannot sell Afrezza, shareholders will face further dilution.

Because MannKind’s finances are dire, it will be a negotiating from a position of weakness. Shareholders should set expectations accordingly.

