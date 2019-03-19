General Electric: It's Time To Move On

Introduction

I have been following General Electric (GE) since 2011, and I initiated my position in the company in 2012 when the stock price was around $20. I sold my position immediately after the company announced that it will cut its dividend by 50% in 2017. I sold the position for around $16, and it was obviously a poor investment even when I take into account the dividend received.

I see a lot of optimism around General Electric in recent articles. Some are pointing at the “turnaround” while others are pointing at an opportunity to double your money. I don’t disagree with these possibilities, but as an investor I analyze the probabilities of each opportunity. The current situation of the company is very complicated, the fundamentals are still deteriorating, and therefore the stock is extremely risky. The potential return comes with immense risks.

The main reason why I don’t believe that excess returns are likely is due to the poor execution of the company. General Electric is changing, reinventing and restructuring nonstop since the financial crisis in 2008. While the company is trying to achieve a path to growth with different plans by different management teams, in the real world the earnings have been compounding at -9.64% over the past 12 years.

(Source: fastgraphs.com)

I am not saying that the chances for a successful turnaround are 0, but General Electric doesn’t trade within a void. There are many companies in the industrial sector from different segments that performed and perform very well. Even a simple investment in Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which includes General Electric, generated a CAGR of 6.5%. Instead of sticking to the loser, investors should invest in winners.

My Position

As a strategy, I always sell a stock after a dividend cut. From my personal experience it is a very efficient strategy since in my experience with companies that cut their dividend, the stock price plunged and it took years for it to recover. At the same time, this capital could have been working for you generating returns if it was invested in other companies or even in the broad market.

This is an efficient strategy because it allows to detach myself from any emotional connection to a stock. I invest in a company as long as it performs well, and manages to maintain and increase my share in its profits in the form of dividends. As soon as the company fails by decreasing the dividend payments, I see it as a failure, because from my perspective the management couldn’t plan and execute well. Capital allocation is a crucial element in managing and therefore I leave companies that fail to plan this allocation well. We can see it in other sectors as well when some companies like Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) maintained the dividend, while their peers such as ConocoPhillips (COP) weren’t able to deal with the dynamic business environment.

The problems that lead GE to the dividend cut were far from being over, and therefore an additional cut was made in 2018. Even now, I see more hurdles ahead of General Electric, and the recovery still seems like an optimistic scenario with low probability in the short term.

General Electric has no clear road-map

In the past several years since I started tracking General Electric, the management's strategy was all over the place. The management focused on financial engineering, and misled its investors. It announced huge buybacks when the fundamentals were deteriorating. It announced that the dividend is a priority only to cut it two months later. The company has been divesting business units to become “leaner” and “simpler” only to divest even more units while still being unable to stop the bleeding.

The management is erratic, and has no clear path to growth. It doesn’t maintain a clear business plan, and in the past several years it had three different CEOs, each one with a different approach to heal General Electric. Immelt destroyed billions with the buybacks and Flannery lied to investors regarding the dividend. Why should investors start trusting the management now?

The path for a successful turnaround is very bumpy. Companies that managed to do a successful turnaround like McDonald’s (MCD), and Procter & Gamble (PG) always had a clear plan with milestones. It may divest like PG and use some financial engineering like MCD, but it was never the core of the plan. The promise for a reset in 2019 is just words. Immelt promised a reset, and so did Flannery, so I am obviously skeptic when I hear the same promise again.

I don’t mind holding onto my shares when a company is going through a turnaround, but I require it to maintain its dividend at least. The patient investors should be rewarded. If it doesn’t I will sell my stocks. When I see that the turnaround is successful, I will reconsider buying the shares. I may lose some potential return as I didn’t buy at the bottom, but I will also avoid the risk. I would like to see a positive free cash flow, and also FCF growth for two years together with a clear path to achieve growth.

General Electric is dealing with a bevy of black swans

Investors sometimes get emotionally attached to some of their investment. I can easily name several companies that I own that I “love” more than others. However, we must avoid making decisions based on that. I love my stocks in Disney (DIS), but as soon as the company disappoints me, I will sell my shares immediately. Investors that stick with General Electric ignore the bevy of black swans that the company dealt and deals with, and truly believe in the optimistic scenario. However, they must take into account that even the optimistic scenario according to Culp means that 2020 will offer positive free cash flow and a vague promise of FCF-accelerated growth.

At the same time, in order to deal with the black swans the company is taking measures that won’t help to create long-term value to shareholders. The company is fighting to improve its balance sheet, and this will be beneficial for the debtholders, but won’t necessarily leave much for shareholders. The cost of financial distress for General Electric is very high. In order to serve its debt and repay debt, the company is dismantling itself. It does it by selling the good and profitable parts in order to pay debtholders, leaving shareholders with the struggling business segments.

The company sold its bio-pharma business, which accounts for 15% of its successful healthcare unit. The company is still considering an IPO of its healthcare business. The healthcare unit accounts for 15% of the revenues and 43% of its healthcare. Selling the unit will leave investors without one of the most profitable units while they keep the struggling units. The financial distress and the need to raise funds are known to every player in the market, so the price that GE will receive for its unit will be lower compared to the price it could get if its situation was brighter.

The company is also dealing with deteriorating liquidity and weaker balance sheet. Its credit rating was lowered by the credit rating agencies recently due to its struggling power business and the negative free cash flow. When investors focus on the optimistic scenario of a company in distress, they should also remember that there is a possibility for a pessimistic scenario like the bankruptcy of PG&E (PCG). The realistic scenario as I see it is that GE will be a much smaller company and very different from what it is right now.

Investors should think like business owners

Investors should look at the stocks in their portfolio as if they are the sole business owners. As shareholders they are partial owners, but from my experience this approach helps to simplify complicated situations. It makes it easier to make decisions that help to preserve capital in the short term and achieve capital appreciation in the long term. It helps to unveil how some decisions we take actually make little sense.

Let’s assume you own a business - a manufacturing plant. Unfortunately, after several decades that plant stops performing as expected. You used to enjoy growing earnings and suddenly earnings are declining. At the beginning you just wait, because you think it’s just part of the business cycle. Then you listen to the manager who tries to execute a restructuring plan that will return the plant to growth.

When the manager fails to do so, you fire him and hire a new manager. He comes to you with a different restructuring plan for the plant, and you give him the mandate to execute in order to achieve growth again. The second manager fails as well, so you replace him with a third manager. At this point your plant is already losing money, and the free cash flow is negative.

During this whole process you were constantly contacted by other industrialists who wanted to buy your plant and you refused. At the same time, there were other plants that you could buy if you sold your deteriorating plant. The other plants are profitable and enjoy better fundamentals, but you chose to stick to your plant. At some point you should just sell the plant and buy a different one with better fundamentals and a clear path for growth. This is the situation with General Electric. At some point, when you see that many managers fail to achieve their goals, it is time to just sell, and move on to a better investment opportunity.

Conclusions

I believe investors should sell General Electric. Even under the optimistic and vague scenario the company will still suffer from levered balance sheet and weak fundamentals. The time it takes for the stock to double according to the most optimistic contributors can be prolonged if the management will continue to deal with hurdles along the way.

The stock price has plunged since the dividend cut, and even after a 36% run since the beginning of last year, the company still trades for a price 26% lower compared to the price a year ago. If the company doubles its price, even under the optimistic guidance by the CEO, it will trade for a P/E of $26. This valuation is highly unlikely, and the company wasn’t trading for such valuation since the dot com bubble in 2000, and therefore, I see this optimistic scenario as highly unlikely.

When I compare GE to some of its peers since the announcement of the dividend cut, it is lagging behind them. Even if it does manage to double its price in the next 2-3 years it will only be 25% higher than what it was on the day of the dividend cut announcement. At the same time other peers will offer more stable returns while executing a more conservative business plan.

After more than a decade of value destruction, we as investors have no reason to trust the management. The management should be working for us, and we have no reason to hold on to an investment that keeps disappointing us. First the management should show us some achievements, then we will consider to invest. This is not a startup company where you invest for the possibility of a lucrative exit. Once the management proves that GE is more McDonald’s than PG&E, I will reconsider again. I would like to see positive free cash flow, and I would like to see it growing for two years in a row as the management presents a clear road-map. Until then, I believe General Electric is a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX, MCD, PG, XOM, DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.