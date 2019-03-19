3 Paper Packaging Companies - One Clear Winner

I believe there is one clear winner for value investors to consider.

Too many stocks are overvalued at the moment and we are looking to sell some of my clients' shares and add to a position that is undervalued.

In many of my recent articles, I have alluded to the fact that I believe the market (as a whole) is generally overvalued. One look at the performance of the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and we can see that stocks are right back to where they were prior to the December slaughter.

Data by YCharts

The nearly -16%+ loss in each index is hard to imagine at the end of 2018 after the first 10 months of 2018 provided fairly strong returns. The settling of the CBOE Volatility Index off of its major spike at the end of December provides us with reasonable support as to why the market has continued to climb steadily over the first two months of 2019.

Data by YCharts

So the question is, are there any sectors that are currently undervalued and sitting at a discount to their historical averages? One category I recently became interested in is Containers and Packaging (in which I've decided to use the MSCI Containers & Packaging index) and it shows that it was following the same track as the S&P 500 up until March 2018. By the end of 2018, MSCI ACWI had given back all of its accrued gains going back to March 2016.

Data by YCharts

Container And Packaging Companies

Using Charles Schwab (SCHW), there are a total of 22 companies in the containers & packaging industry group. Of these 22 companies, 11 are classified as metal & glass containers while the other 11 fall into the realm of paper packaging. A comparison of how these two sub-industries have performed matches up with the previous YCharts Graph above.

Source: Charles Schwab - Paper Packaging Performance

As you can see from the table above, metal & glass containers have actually put on a strong performance over the course of the last 12 months even though containers & packaging (as a whole) is down nearly -6%. Paper packaging has not been as fortunate and is currently down -14.3% over the course of the last 12 months.

Source: Charles Schwab - Paper Packaging Mid-Cap Stocks

The list of 11 stocks sorted to only show mid-cap (there are no large-cap stocks in the paper packaging industry) we were left with seven stocks that are potentially interested in. As an investor that is constantly looking for stocks that are undervalued, I am inclined to eliminate Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) and Sonoco Products (SON) because they have both seen positive gains in share price over the course of the last 12 months.

Taking this one step further, I've decided to eliminate Amcor Ltd. (OTCPK:AMCRY) and Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) for the following reasons:

AMCRY is in the process of purchasing Bemis (BMS) which creates too much uncertainty for my taste.

AVY has more operations in the specialty field of adhesives and pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials.

Therefore, I will be using WestRock Co. (WRK), Packaging Corp. of America (PKG), and International Paper Co. (IP) as my three main potential candidates for adding to my clients' portfolio

Stock Performance

Looking at a 1-year chart of stock price change, we can see that the whole sector has underperformed over the last year and is well below the S&P 500 during this time.

Data by YCharts

Of particular interest is WRK because the stock price has fallen more than double the % of change when compared with IP and PKG. There are only two reasons that I can find as to why there is a disparity between WRK's stock price and its competitors:

Debt assumed in the merger with KapStone (KS). Downward pressure on containerboard pricing that became more obvious at the beginning of 2019.

Having taken these events into consideration, I still don't believe the difference in stock price is warranted. At first sight, I believe that WRK represents an extremely attractive opportunity.

Dividend Yield Theory

As a dividend investor, it's important to review how much impact the dividend has when it comes to the yield and payout ratio. For the most part, I tend to subscribe to dividend yield theory which tells us that a well-run company will tend to return to its average dividend yield. There are two important concepts that explain this theory:

When the dividend yield is higher than the historical average then it is a good time to purchase shares because it means they are selling at a discount. When the dividend yield is lower than the historical average then it is a bad time to purchase shares because it means that they are selling at a premium.

To be clear, there are exceptions to this rule that must be taken into consideration on a company by company basis. One example of an exception is when the company is growing at a faster than normal pace and its dividend yield isn't keeping up with the price of a company's shares. Dividend yield theory works best when looking at well-established companies that consistently perform well and have a strong foothold in their marketplace.

To better explain this, let's consider the 5-year dividend yield average for each stock.

IP - 5-year dividend yield average of 3.68%.

PKG - 5-year dividend yield average of 2.70%.

WRK - 5-year dividend yield average of 2.29%.

Subscribing to this method would suggest that if the stocks above were to offer the same yield based on the current annual dividend rate they would have stock prices closer to the figures below.

IP - $2.00/share dividend / .0368 = $54.35/share

PKG - $3.16/share dividend / .0270 = $117.04/share

WRK - $1.82/share dividend / .0229 = $79.47/share

Personally, I believe that WRK's estimated stock price is skewed by its short history and therefore will substitute an average 5-year yield of 3% which would result in an estimated share price of $60.67/share.

Using the most recent closing stock price from March 15th, 2019, we can estimate that there is a potential upside for all three stocks based on dividend yield theory.

IP - $54.35 / $45.51 = 19.4% upside

PKG - $117.04 / $96.19 = 21.7% upside

WRK - $60.67 / $37.55 = 61.6% upside

Assuming WRK is able to execute their post-merger game plan, I see a much stronger upside case for it than I do with IP or PKG.

Dividend History And Payout Ratio

Although this industry has performed well in recent years, the dividend growth story of these three stocks is rather limited.

IP - Has the longest dividend growth history with 9 consecutive years of dividend increases and has a 5-year growth rate of 15.8%.

PKG - Has the second longest dividend growth history with 8 consecutive years of increases and has a 5-year growth rate of 14.68%.

WRK - Has the shortest dividend growth history with 3 consecutive years of dividend increases and has a 3-year growth rate of 12.7%. (It should be noted that the company was formed from the merger of Rock-Tenn (RKT) and MeadWestvaco (MWV) which both paid a dividend at the time of the merger).

With the exception of WRK's short history, all three stocks pay a reasonable dividend and appear to be working on building a history of consistency. All three companies come with a reasonable payout ratio (shown below).

PKG - Payout ratio of 38.89% TTM

IP - Payout ratio of 49.11% TTM

WRK - Payout ratio of 57.60% TTM

Given WRK's acquisition of KS, the trailing 12-month payout ratio of 57.6% is inflated. If we use 2018 Non-GAAP earnings of $4.09/share, we arrive at a payout ratio of 44.5% based on the current annual payout of $1.82/share.

Price/Earnings Ratio

I find FastGraphs to be an extremely helpful tool for comparing companies based on their historical performance.

Source: FastGraphs - PKG

PKG is clearly trading at a higher P/E Ratio than its competition with a current 12.5x earnings. I find this slightly concerning due to the fact that analysts are expecting PKG will experience EPS contraction in FY-2020 and FY-2021. 12.5x earnings isn't necessarily expensive but it does suggest that analysts truly believe there will be significant downward pressure on containerboard pricing over the next few years.

Source: FastGraphs - IP

IP offers an extremely reasonable P/E ratio of 8.9x which is well below the normal P/E ratio of 22.2x. Given the nature of the paper and packaging industry, it's extremely unlikely that we will ever see IP trading at a P/E ratio of 22.2x. It should also be noted that IP is expected to have the same EPS contraction in FY-2019 (only by a few cents), FY-2020, and FY-2021. This must be taken into consideration when considering what price we are willing to pay for the stock.

Source: FastGraphs - WRK

Analysts clearly see a brighter outlook for WRK when compared with PKG and IP. Earnings are expected to increase in FY-2019, FY-2020, and FY-2021 by a total of 6%, 4%, and 4%, respectively. Given this optimistic outlook, we can appreciate that WRK currently trades at a P/E ratio of 9.4x.

In my opinion, WRK is the most attractive of the three companies based exclusively on historical and current P/E ratios and expected EPS growth over the next few years. WRK's recent acquisition of KapStone Paper is expected to be a strong catalyst for WRK and should help improve sales and create synergies going forward. I expect WRK's stock price will improve as the debt levels from the merger are paid down (see the section on Debt Load).

Price/Sales

P/S ratio helps us understand how much we are paying for each dollar of revenue generated. A P/S ratio under 1.0x means that we a purchasing the revenue generated at a significant discount (on a dollar-for-dollar basis) while a ratio over 1.0x tells us that we are paying a premium for each dollar of revenue generated. I find that a simple example can explain this more clearly:

Let's consider a scenario where a company consists of 100 shares that generated $1000 in sales (over the last 12 months) and has a current share price of $20. In this scenario, each share is equal to $10 in sales ($1000/100 shares) and results in a P/S ratio of 2.0x ($20/share price / $10/share revenue). Therefore, a potential investor must spend two dollars of their own money for every one dollar of sales generated.

The chart above can be summarized like this:

PKG - Investors are paying $1.34 for every one dollar of revenue generated.

IP - Investors are paying $.82 for every one dollar of revenue generated.

WRK - Investors are paying $.60 for every one dollar of revenue generated.

We are able to compare these figures because we are looking at three companies in the same industry (P/S ratios are typically not able to be compared across different industries because different industries typically have their own P/S expectations). For instance, the tech industry typically has a much higher P/S ratio than companies that are focused on manufacturing.

The important thing to consider about the information provided is that WRK and IP are currently trading at much more attractive P/S ratios which means they are heavily discounted compared with PKG.

Debt Load

Although the Federal Reserve has expressed its dovish financial policy I still consider excessive debt to be one of the biggest concerns of any company I choose to invest in (for myself or my clients). This concern is amplified by concerns that there could be additional downward pressure on containerboard prices as Goldman Sachs expects that there could be a significant cut in prices during the month of March. A high debt burden has the potential to eat into profits and limit/impact the health of the dividend.

Data by YCharts

To put the debt each company holds into perspective, I like to compare the total debt relative to its market capitalization.

Source: Seeking Alpha - Market Cap

Here are my general thoughts concerning each company's debt load:

PKG has 1/4 the debt of its competitors but its market cap is half the size of IP. This implies PKG would be able to withstand a recession or a potential cut in pricing better than its competition. WRK is the most concerning of the three stocks because its debt load is the same as IP but its market value is roughly half the size. In my opinion, WRK is the most at risk in the event of a recession or if there is significant pressure on containerboard pricing. IP is the largest company of the three and has a market cap that is equal to PKG and WRK combined. What the chart doesn't show you is that IP has improved its balance sheet significantly over the last three years with its adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA dropping from 4.0x in 2016 to 2.8x in 2018.

When we take WRK's debt load into consideration, it helps explain why the stock prices have fallen so quickly (due to the increased risk) which has artificially boosted the dividend yield from 3.2% at the end of October 2018 to roughly 4.5% by March 2019. WRK's increased debt level came from acquiring KapStone Paper which was viewed positively by rating agencies and analysts.

Conclusion

The containerboard industry has gone through a number of consolidations over the last few years which has led to a sector that is dominated by several major companies. As competition increases in size, there is a risk of overproduction when it comes to containerboard and this may put additional pressure on each of the three stocks mentioned in this article. However, I believe that all three of these companies are well-positioned to survive temporary pricing issues or an economic slowdown.

Additionally, trends for the rigid paper industry continue to look strong as e-commerce continues to grow and the middle class in countries like China continue to consume more. The Digital Journal reports that research firms such as Transparency Market Research suggest that we will see major growth in the rigid paper containers market through 2026, including:

Average global rigid paper container market to expand at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Corrugated boxes expect to see global growth at a CAGR of 5.3%.

When I began this article, I originally believed that PKG was going to be the next addition to my clients' portfolio, however, we ultimately chose to invest in WRK because there is too much upside potential to ignore.

The company is sitting just above its 52-week low.

WRK offers the most upside potential when compared with PKG and IP.

We are willing to accept the increased risk associated with WRK's debt.

They have an investment grade credit rating and was able to finance the acquisition of KS using cheap debt.

I believe that as WRK reduces leverage we will see the stock price recover.

WRK's P/E ratio and P/S ratio support just how undervalued it is.

Although we chose WRK, I would still suggest that IP and PKG remain reasonable picks for conservative investors who are primarily focused on income first and capital appreciation second. IP has done an excellent job of reducing its adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA and PKG has done an excellent job of maintaining minimal debt relative to its size. The main concern I have with these two companies is that the forecasted earnings are expected to slow down over the next few years whereas WRK's is expected to grow.

My clients' John and Jane are currently long the following mentioned in this article: WestRock (WRK).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WRK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.