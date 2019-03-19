CME Group: More Growth, But It's A Little Expensive

The stock is a little expensive, but it does pay a 1.8% dividend.

CME has a history of growth and more growth is expected heading into 2020.

Introduction

CME Group Inc. (NYSE:CME) provides futures and options products for the commodities markets and stock markets. The CME Group was formed in 2007 when the Chicago Mercantile Exchange merged with the Chicago Board of Trade.

CME has a history of growth which is expected to continue. The company is a leader in the futures and options markets. CME’s leading position gives it a monopoly effect which gives it some pricing power.

To maintain its leading position, CME has released new trading products and also released new analysis products. To further increase its global presence, CME has acquired U.K.-based NEX.

The stock price is a little expensive, but CME does have a history of growth that is expected to continue and it also pays a dividend with a 1.8% yield.

Financials

CME has reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 (data from Seeking Alpha and Yahoo).

The company’s reported fourth-quarter revenue was up 38% from the fourth quarter of 2017. CME reported a profit with diluted earnings per share of $1.10 compared to $8.62 from the fourth quarter of 2017; however, the 2017 quarters earnings were boosted with a tax credit. Excluding the tax credit, CME’s EBIT increased 39% over the fourth quarter of 2017.

On an annual basis, revenue for 2018 was up 18%. CME reported a profit with diluted earnings per share of $5.71 compared to $11.94 for the 2017 fiscal year. Again, excluding the tax credit, CME’s 2018 EBIT was up 16% over the 2017 fiscal year.

CME paid a dividend of $2.80 for the 2018 fiscal year which was up from the dividend of $2.62 paid for the 2017 fiscal year. The dividend payout has increased every year over the last five years. The current trailing yield is 1.7% and the forward yield is 1.8%.

The return on equity is currently 8%. Over the last decade, the return on equity has ranged from 4% to 8% (excludes the 2017 fiscal year with its tax credit which resulted in an 18% return on equity).

The profit margin is currently 45%. This is has ranged from 31% to 57% over the last decade (again excluding the 2017 fiscal year with its tax credit).

CME’s current ratio is 1.0 meaning that its current assets matches its current liabilities. CME has a history of operating with low current ratios.

The asset ratio (total liabilities to total assets) is 66% which means that CME’s total debt is 66% of the value of everything the company owns (note that the asset value is the book value and not the liquidated value of its assets). Over the last decade, CME’s asset ratio has ranged from 43% to 71%.

The company’s book value is currently $72.64, and with a stock price of $170, CME is trading at 2.3x book value.

The analysts’ consensus forecast is for revenue to increase by 17% in 2019 and increase 7% in 2020. Earnings are forecast to increase by 23% in 2019 and increase 10% in 2020. The 2020 PE ratio is 22x and the trailing PE ratio is 30x.

Revenue and Earnings

As an investor, I personally like to examine the company’s revenue and earnings history. To make this task easier and more convenient, I like to visually present the data on a chart.

CME data by ADVFN

The above chart visually shows CME’s revenue and earnings historical trend along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Examining the chart shows that CME’s revenue has generally increased over the last decade with an upwards trend. The forecast revenue shows this upwards trend to continue into 2020. The earnings show a similar upwards trend. The impact of the tax credit on CME’s 2017 earnings becomes apparent when eyeballing the chart. The forecast earnings are expected to continue along with CME’s general uptrend, providing further growth heading into 2020.

CME is the world’s largest futures exchange with around 90% market share of the global futures trading and clearing services. This gives CME pricing power which allows the group to increase fees while still retaining trading volumes. I personally like companies with pricing power as this enables them to generate organic growth. The market dominance gives CME a monopoly effect which makes it difficult for competitors to expand and threaten CME’s growth.

However, the group's earnings are not without risk as a decline in customer demand can come from a variety of sources. These include raising interest rates reducing the amount of capital available for investment. Also, consumer sentiment towards futures and options products could easily change in the future as these derivative products are considered by many personal investors as risky products. A long drawn out recession could deter investors from futures and options markets towards safer stock and especially bonds markets.

On a positive note, CME's former Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the Chicago Board of Trade have been around for well over one hundred years. This does provide me with a certain degree of confidence that futures trading and options trading will be around in the future, but its future growth could be variable.

The CME Group continues to launch new products to boost its growth. In 2018, CME Group launched its FX link which enables investors to trade the OTC spot FX and the FX futures on its Globex system.

In November, CME launched new trading products, the WTI Houston futures and options contracts, for use as a hedging tool for the U.S. export market.

I think that CME providing new trading products is a good move. Investors are attracted to new products, and if CME does not provide them, then this opens up the doors for competitors to provide their new products and thereby expand their market share at the expense of CME. The group already faces competition from the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) which also trades future products. In the U.K., the London Metal Exchange (LME) is likely to heighten competition. Also, in Europe, there’s competition from Eurex Exchange in FX trading. So keeping abreast of the competition with new products is a must if CME is to retain its number one spot.

CME Group has also launched a new trading analysis product. In 2018, the group introduced a new interactive CME Liquidity Tool that will allow market participants to make an analysis of the liquidity, book depth and cost to trade.

The group needs to develop new trading tools as well as providing new products to trade. Again, CME has no choice but to do so, otherwise it might lose its competitive edge.

To further strengthen its foothold in the U.K., CME has acquired the British NEX Group for $5.5 billion. The acquisition was completed in 2018. It certainly appears that CME wants to be more globally focused with its NEX acquisition.

I think that it’s a smart move acquiring foreign companies when looking to compete in foreign markets. After all, when dealing with foreign countries, it’s the foreign companies that have the local expertise which is something that a U.S. based company does not have. Increasing their presence in the U.K. and globally I think will help drive CME’s future growth.

Stock Valuation

CME has a history of growth, with its revenue increasing 10% per year and its earnings increasing 14% per year over the last five years. An appropriate method for valuing growth stocks is the PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate).

The growth rate heading into 2020 is 10% which is a little less that the previous five-year growth rate, but it still shows that the company is expected to grow.

With a forward growth rate of 10%, CME’s forward PEG is 2.2 with a 2020 PE multiple of 22x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that CME is overvalued with a stock price of $170. Its fair value would be around $80.

The current stock price is a little high based on its earnings growth potential with a forward PE of 22x and a trailing PE of 30x.

Stock Price

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

CME chart by StockCharts.com

The stock chart reveals that CME’s stock price traded sideways from 2009 until 2013. From here on the stock traded higher until it peaked in late 2018 on the back of the current bull market. CME then pulled back along with the stock market for the rest of 2018; however, this year the stock has continued pulling back even though the stock market has rallied so far this year.

Should the stock market keep rallying, I would expect CME to rally sooner or later as there is nothing in its financials to suggest a reversal. If CME does not rally, then it will probably trade sideways like it did during 2015. If the stock market pulls back again, then I would expect CME to trade down with the market.

A likely target if CME rallies would be a repeat of last year's rally where the stock rallied from $140 to around $195. This $45 rally when added to the current stock price of $170 gives a target of $215. This is an optimistic target and requires both CME and the stock market to rally.

Over the longer term, the stock has the potential to continue higher and will probably do so as long as its forecast earnings are met. If future earnings show poor growth, then I would expect its stock price to trade down.

Conclusion

CME is a company with a history of growth and this growth is expected to continue. The company is a leader in the futures and options markets, but it does face competition. Being a market leader does give it some pricing power which helps with revenue growth.

In an attempt to remain ahead of its competition and further its number one position, the company has released new trading products and also released new analysis products. To further increase its global presence, CME has acquired U.K.-based NEX.

The stock price is a little expensive, but it does have a history of growth with more growth expected and it pays a 1.8% dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.