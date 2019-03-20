Keweenaw Land Association: Timberland At A Discount Under Activist Control

There are several near to mid-term catalysts that could unlock this value including a sale or a REIT conversion in 2019. Timberland also has attractive long-term growth prospects.

Keweenaw Land Association's timberland is understated on the company's balance sheet. The stock trades for an estimated 40% discount to the value of this Timberland.

Keweenaw Land Association (OTCPK:KEWL) is an underfollowed and illiquid timberland company that is trading at a significant discount to the value of its timberland. The company has historically not been very shareholder friendly but this changed with the election of the new board in 2018. Last April, Activist hedge fund Cornwall Capital gained complete control of the company through a proxy fight in which the fund successfully gained the three additional board seats needed for control. This event triggered the flight of most of the former management team and a few board members, triggered golden parachute payments, and likely put selling pressure on the stock. Timberland has attractive growth prospects over the long-run, and Keweenaw offers investors the ability to invest in the asset at a significant discount. A few potential catalysts exist in the near-to-medium term horizon including improved reporting, a partial or complete sale and/or a REIT conversion.

Business Overview

Keweenaw Land Association traces its roots to the post-civil era when it was granted large chunks of land by the U.S. government for its work constructing a ship canal across the Keweenaw Peninsula of Upper Michigan. The company has since managed the Timberland both actively and passively and has embraced sustainable forestry practices since the 1960s.

Currently, the company owns and manages a total of 184,003 surface acres of land, including 173,000 acres of productive timberland, mostly in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Keweenaw also owns mineral rights on 401,867 acres in the Upper Peninsula.

Activist Involvement timeline

Due to mismanagement, or rather a less than shareholder friendly focus, Keweenaw's stock has essentially been dead money for a decade. Over the same time period, U.S. Timberland has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 3.5% (as measured by the NCREIF Timberland Index).

Activist hedge fund Cornwall Capital has been tied up in Keweenaw for over a decade and finally gained majority control of the board in April 2018 through a proxy battle. In letters to shareholders preceding the vote, James Mai of Cornwall Capital (now the chairman of Keweenaw's board) pointed out some areas of mismanagement which included excessive board and operating expenses, under-harvesting of timberland resulting in lower EBITDA and cash flow margins relative to peers, poor land acquisitions, and an unnecessary increase in debt with no material cash inflows resulting from related investments.

(Source: Cornwall Capital Letter to Keweenaw Shareholders)

(Source: Cornwall Capital Letter to Keweenaw Shareholders)

Also cited was the previous management teams' failure to achieve their stated goal of increasing Keweenaw's harvest mix of sawtimber (the most valuable timber), which was supposedly the only reason for the previous under-harvesting.

(Source: Cornwall Capital Letter to Keweenaw Shareholders)

Post the election of Cornwall Capital's three board nominees and Mai's appointment as chairman, most of the former board and management team jumped ship, which triggered golden parachute payments. This change in control has likely contributed to the selling pressure on the stock, and the valuation now looks compelling.

Cornwall also addressed the primary concern around the new board about a lack of timberland experience. On October 15, 2018, Mark Sherman, the former Operations Manager, was promoted to Chief Operating Officer (and President upon the subsequent resignation of Brian Gladowski). Sherman is an experienced forester and has over 30 years of experience in Timberland/forest management, including six at Keweenaw. Much of the new board also has experience on other boards as well as in alternative asset management and likely has the relevant connections and experience needed in the case of a sale. Cornwall's experience having been invested in the stock for over 10 years and having held minority board seats for over two years also reflects positively of the board.

Valuation

Keweenaw offers investors the opportunity to purchase timberland, a productive asset with attractive long-term return potential (especially in inflationary environments) at a material discount.

First, timberland is a very attractive asset class. Since 1989 U.S. Timberland (as measured by the NCREIF Timberland Index) has appreciated at a compound annual growth rate of around 9.3%.

(Source: Author based on data from Bloomberg)

Second, Keweenaw trades at a sizeable discount to the current value of its Timberland.

To come up with a reasonable estimate of Keweenaw's timberland value, we can check a couple of different data points, both of which lead to a similar conclusion.

First, we have the independent Timber Cruise that was completed in 2017, which estimated the land to be worth around $167M.

(Source: 2017 Annual Report)

This was a level two fair value measure that was reported in Keweenaw's last annual report. The valuation was based on an independent, third-party appraisal that primarily used comparable transactions as the key input. This value translates into a value of roughly $910/acre.

Next, we can look at Keweenaw's historical acquisitions and sales of its land going back to 2013.

(Source: Author based on company data)

(Source: Author based on company data)

This supports the conclusion of the timber cruise, with a weighted-average acquisition price of $914/acre, and a weighted-average sale price of $1102/acre. Conducting a sensitivity analysis using the averages and standard deviations (adjusted by the respective county to smooth) of Keweenaw's historical transactions, these values look reliable with a base case timberland value estimate of around $170M. This translates into an equity value of $134/share after accounting for cash, debt/short-term investments, mineral rights at appraised value, and the PV of operating leases) and a three sigma bear case indicating an equity value of $111/share, higher than where Keweenaw trades today.

(Source: Author based on company data)

(Source: Author based on company data)

The value of land sales in the recent past is possibly skewed slightly upwards in relation to what Keweenaw would receive in a sale, but this is offset by the fact that these transactions aren't adjusted for the growth in the value of the timberland/inflation. The majority of this analysis is also based on the acquisition prices given that acquisitions made up 86.7% of the acreage in these transactions (historical transactions data dating to 2013 consists of 24,532,828 acres acquired and 4,528,910 acres sold).

Catalysts

Improved disclosure: Keweenaw doesn't currently file with the SEC and has had some issues with compliance and a lack of robust information provided by the company. This has likely put many investors off and prevented most institutions from investing in the stock. Moving in the right direction, Keweenaw selected Grant Thorton, a reputable accounting firm, as its auditor on February 4th earlier this year. The company also announced the appointment of a new CFO, Claudio Nicoletta, less than a week later on February 12th. Improved reporting standards should help get Keweenaw on more investors radars and allow more interested investors to take a position in the stock.

Sale: Given Cornwall Capital's long-term involvement in the stock, it may be possible that they are interested in an exit. A likely plan that they seem to be following at least preliminarily would be to continue the harvest-increases, pay down the debt-balance, improve disclosures, and then attempt to sell the company and/or large portions of the company's land.

REIT Conversion: Converting to a REIT would likely also enhance investor interest in the stock. As of the last quarterly report, the company stated that it had "implemented the structural changes to do so" but concluded that the expected tax benefits from the conversion weren't great enough to cover the decrease in cash and the loss of balance sheet flexibility that would result from the conversion. It appears this is still on the table for 2019 however.

Risks

Debt: As of Q3'18 Keweenaw had around $18.5M in debt on its balance sheet. This is from a $25M revolver taken out by the former management team in December 2016 to fund land purchases. As of Q3'18 the company had adequate coverage and was in no material risk of violating any of the covenants on the debt.

(Source: Author based on company data)

The plan of the new board/management team is to pay down the debt relatively quickly. This should be achievable with cash coming in both from the increases in harvesting and the sales of certain properties. Already taking steps in this direction, timber revenue was up 31% y/y in Q3'18, and the company sold some nonstrategic properties in late February, announcing that the $613,000 in after-tax proceeds would go toward reducing the debt balance.

Dead Money: If none of the near-term catalysts are realized, Keweenaw's value may not be unlocked in a timely manner. This has been the case for the last decade or so and is likely a reason many investors are avoiding the stock today. Depending on prevailing market conditions, it may be difficult for the board to find buyers if their plan is a full sale.

Conclusion

It seems highly probable that Keweenaw's stock is cheap relative to the value of the timberland that the company owns. Despite this, there is uncertainty around when and if the value will be unlocked. The stock is pretty illiquid (three-month average volume of 581 shares/day) and has recently dropped on relatively low volume. There are a few catalysts on the horizon that could lead to short-term value realization, however, an attractive return for investors doesn't appear contingent on these being realized. Given the attractive historical backdrop of U.S. timberland returns, the significant valuation gap between Keweenaw's share price and the value of its timberland, and the steps the new board/management team is taking to improve disclosure, return prospects for the stock look attractive even if the value gap takes some time to close.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KEWL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.