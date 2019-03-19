The Economics Of Airplane Crashes And The Case Of Boeing

Liabilities associated with the accident will mean lower prices, higher costs, and significant PR management in an effort to restore Boeing's relationship with customers who have threatened to cancel orders.

Overview

Boeing (NYSE: BA) stock has plummeted since a Nairobi-destined Boeing 737 Max 8 tragically crashed over the weekend. Approximately 5 months ago, another Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft crashed after takeoff in Jakarta. Preliminary reports have investigators scrambling with concerns about the safety of the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft. Investigators are specifically concerned with the plane's automated system designed to keep the aircraft from stalling, a novel feature of the jet. Although it's not fully clear as to whether this anti-stall system was the primary catalyst in the Sunday Crash, investors are spooked and quickly selling their shares. Is this justified? The unprecedented grounding of the 737 Max aircraft will have profound effects on both the company's bottom line and brand image. If you have shares, exit immediately. If you don't, short-selling Boeing shares seems like a great idea at the $380 level. The support range will likely be at the $340 to $350 level in the next 4 to 6 months, at which point investors should close their positions.

Since the close of trading on Friday where Boeing stood at $422.54, shares declined 14% to a low of $363.33 on March 13, 2019, representing over $33 billion in market cap value. This came after US President Donald Trump's announcement of an executive order immediately demanding the grounding of all 737 Max planes. Prior to this announcement, investors were rosy about the long-term prospects of Boeing and encouraged investors to buy-in at these "bargain" prices. However, although Boeing's business model has historically been fairly robust, the grounding of planes by over 30 countries and counting represents an unprecedented event that will continue to feed into the downfall of Boeing's share prices until the company regains their highly-prized trust and credibility from airline customers and air travelers.

The vast array of countries above constitute the largest airlines in the world and account for the majority of aircraft sales worldwide. Boeing has delivered upwards of 370 Max planes to 47 airline customers and are now in the public spotlight as safety issues dominate the narrative surrounding the stock. As the latest generation of the Boeing 737 airliner, the importance of the Boeing 737 Max 8 on the company's bottom line has no reason to be understated. At the aircraft's listed price of $121.6 million, estimated operating profit margin dollars are between $12-$15 million. Prior to the accident, sales of the aircraft were soaring, and Boeing had plans to ramp up production of the aircraft in 2019 to 57 Boeing 737 Max aircraft monthly.

Here is a brief summary of why investors ought to be concerned:

Boeing delivered 256 Max aircraft to customers in 2018, about 34.7% of all 737 deliveries.

Boeing's 5,780 backlog of plane deliveries, a key asset of the company, represents over $400 billion.

Of this 5,780 backlog, 4,699 are Boeing 737 aircraft, equivalent to 80%.

The Competitive Impact of Air Crashes: Stock Market Evidence

In response to air crashes, empirical research has established that the world's financial markets react to the events by reducing the market value of the crash airlines. Research has shown that the financial losses from crashes are statistically significant for the crash airline at hand as consumers switch to competing airlines in the wake of the incident. We will tie this all together and relate these findings to airplane manufacturers shortly.

Thanks to research from the Journal of Law and Economics, Bosch from the University of Colorado at Denver, Eckard from the University of Colorado at Denver, Vijay Singal from Virginia Tech, and Homar from the University of Ljubljana, we have empirical evidence of some rather interesting trends that can help shed some light on the ongoing Boeing crisis.

Summarizing:

Airplane crashes negatively affect stock performance of airlines.

Figure 1.1: Cumulative average abnormal returns 60 days before incident and 60 days following incident.

2. Airplane crashes negatively affect stock performance of aircraft manufacturers.

Figure 1.2. Cumulative average abnormal return 60 days before incident and 60 days following the incident.

The findings above are rather interesting. Figure 1.1 illustrates a statistically significant decline in stock market value for airlines following a crash followed by deflated values up to 20 days following the incident before an uptrend. However, Figure 1.2 represents a more grim outcome, as manufacturers also experience a decline in market value with statistical significance following a crash but continue to see a decline in share prices in the 60-day reported time period. Generally speaking, the historical evidence above already sets Boeing on a path towards deflated share prices. However, as the second major crash within a few months of an already devastating tragedy, the effect on Boeing share prices may be much more pronounced than predicted using existing research.

Extended Implications for Boeing

Adding to the empirical economic evidence above, Boeing's bottom line will face major implications going forward. All 47 airlines that carry the Boeing 737 Max 8 in their respective fleets have stopped flying the aircraft. Shares of airlines including Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK), China Eastern Airlines Corporation (NYSE: CEA), China Southern Airlines (NYSE: ZNH), Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV), Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE), and many others have also seen a drop in share prices following the crash. For an extensive list of airlines that have grounded flights of the Max 8 see the graphic below.

These are Boeing's customers, however they are also part of a fiercely price-competitive airline market faced with low margins. Over the next few months, airlines will work hard in restoring shareholder value that best suits their own interests, resulting in a negative effect on Boeing's sales as orders are cancelled. Airlines have already heard the concerns of its own customers, who have expressed their reluctance to fly in the Max 8 jet. Travelers are not the only ones concerned, flight attendants, lawmakers, and unions have also voiced their discontent in flying on the 737 Max 8 aircraft. The effects of this are profound and the image of Boeing as a company in the public's eyes has deteriorated rather quickly following the crash. As international governments and aviation authorities continue to ground the jet, people know that something is inherently wrong.

Boeing has inconvenienced airlines who will now face costly expenses in switching costs for fleet replacement, potential recalls, and restoring trust in air travel. Most importantly, grounded aircraft are a major expense estimated at about $120 million per plane due to the fact that they're not in the air flying and generating revenue for the company. Lion Airlines is now looking to scrap a $22 billion order for Boeing 737 Max jetliners, equivalent to 200 planes. Kenya Airways have also announced their hesitance in the planned purchase of 737 Max plans and may now consider Airbus A320neo planes instead. Russia's Aeroflot also joined the list by announcing it would cancel Boeing 737 Max orders if Boeing fails to guarantee the plane's safety. Key markets such as China, who seemed close in finalizing a massive 100-plane $10 billion order prior to the crash, have now also gone into limbo in closing a deal with Boeing.

Airlines are furious of the bill they will have to foot. In regards to Norwegian Airlines, analyst Daniel Roeska of Bernstein estimates the grounding of aircraft will cost 400,000 Norwegian kroner per day per aircraft, equivalent to $5.9 million per week for the company's 737 Max fleet. Norwegian CEO Bjorn Kos has voiced his displeasure and demanded compensation from Boeing for their losses indicating "we will send this bill to those who produce this aircraft."

International federal aviation authorities will monitor the developments closely and instruct Boeing to act accordingly. Regardless, action will need to be taken to restore any sense of safety with the 737 Max aircraft. Whether that comes in the form of software replacements, software updates, mechanical upgrades, or an outright recall of the planes and curtailment of production, it will be rather lengthy and cost Boeing tremendously.

Verdict

Empirical research points towards the fact that airlines and airplane manufacturers are significantly impacted by airplane crashes in a negative way. As airlines cancel orders, Boeing's once-prominent sales backlog that extends up to a decade will rapidly deteriorate and eat away at the company's P&L statement dramatically. The estimated financial liability associated with the accident has been estimated at $29 billion, the equivalent to $77 million per each 737 Max jet Boeing has delivered to customers. A $29 billion liability is associated with a 12% decline in market capitalization, a deterrent for investors who will likely interpret this as a continue 12% drop in future earnings. With lower earnings, Boeing will likely face higher costs, lower prices, or a combination of the two.

Boeing will face increased expenses on multiple fronts from aircraft safety adjustments to PR management. Federal aviation authorities may go as far as banning the aircraft across multiple jurisdictions unless safety adjustments are implemented. Regardless, although Boeing has approximately $7 billion in cash on its balance sheet, it will take a massive hit with the expenses associated with the fallout of the 737 Max plane, especially once factoring in the restoration of public relations. The public and aircraft employees are currently spooked with the thought of the Boeing 737 Max jet. Fixing this relationship will be easier said than done.

Investment firm Jefferies (NYSE: JEF) estimates a full halt of deliveries would cost Boeing $5.1 billion or 5% of their annual revenue in a 2-month time period alone. Additionally, key markets such as China that were already strafed with political tensions, may also potentially back out of large orders greatly diminishing expected revenues for the aircraft manufacturer. In about 4-6 months, due to Boeing's lack of competitors and strong historical management, fundamentals and buyers will likely provide strong support at the $340 to $350 range. However until then, investors should short-sell Boeing shares at the $380 range as analysts revise expectations negatively over the coming months.

