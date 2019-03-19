The Importance Of Being Nimble In Cannabis Investing With Saul Kaye (Podcast)

Saul also discusses what companies look good, the benefit of ETFs in the cannabis sector and why retail investors should be long the sector, not short.

The cannabis sector is a nascent industry, where changes are happening quickly around regulations, laws, medical and production innovation - all of which affects what stocks may or may not prosper. With this in mind, we've started a new podcast, The Cannabis Investing Podcast. Our goal in starting this podcast is to have a place where investors can hear from C-level executives, scientists, law and sector experts discussing the present and future of the cannabis sector. The podcast will give you some investment ideas to consider, help you think through your investing approach and give you a new lens with which to understand this ever-growing sector.

Our first guest is Saul Kaye, founder and CEO of iCAN, a company focused on getting universal access to medical grade cannabis that identifies and accelerates a portfolio of innovative companies across the global cannabis ecosystem. iCAN also puts on Cannatech, the premier international medical cannabis summit held in Tel Aviv, London, Panama, Sydney, & Hong Kong every year. It's an event that's been called the Davos of cannabis conferences. Tel Aviv's conference will be taking place the first week of April and we'll be there to cover it on this podcast.

Today, Saul discusses with us how he came to the cannabis sector, how it's grown in the 5 years he's been involved with it, emphasizes the need for cannabis companies to be nimble in this industry, what retail investors should be looking out for and what he sees as the future of the industry. You can listen to his conversation with Rena Sherbill by clicking play above or look for us on SoundCloud and Apple Podcasts/iTunes. Enjoy!

Topics covered:

1:40 - What drew Saul to the cannabis sector.

3:35 - What Israel is doing differently when it comes to medical cannabis. The goal of Cannatech.

6:55 - (Questions in this section came from SA Marketplace contributor Darren McCammon) In connecting accredited investors with startups - what do you look for in a start up? What do you think makes a successful startup?

8:55 - Going after disruption in the industry - what's going to move the needle in this sector?

11:28 - Global growth potential is massive, bigger than anything predicted.

12:20 - The proliferation of CBD oil and what it means for the cannabis sector.

17:45 - Global regulations around legal medical and recreational cannabis. The importance of Canada going legal.

20:40 - Which companies are best suited to capitalize on this market. Canadian, US and Israeli cannabis companies.

24:20 - How blockchain technology is helping drive this sector forward.

25:20 - What serves you more when looking at startups - past successes or failures?

27:50 - When the US goes legal, look for consolidation across the board, lots of M&A.

34:20 - Where investors should be looking to invest in this sector.

If you have feedback or questions, you can email us at Rena+canpod@seekingalpha.com. We also invite you to subscribe to this podcast on Apple podcasts, iTunes or Soundcloud.