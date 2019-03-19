Buffett's Elephant Gun Is Aimed At Industrials: Reverse-Engineering Buffett Gets You Parker Hannifin

This is no accident. Buffett was late to grasp the potential of Google and Amazon, but he quickly grasped the threat disruptive innovators posed to other areas.

Suppose you wish to invest in companies or sectors that have predictable growth, reasonable valuation, and few hidden risks or vulnerabilities. Where should you focus your search for such investments? Buffett seems to know, and his solution will come as no surprise to long term Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) holders. Since the turn of the century Buffett's major acquisitions have moved away from his traditional mainstays of insurance and consumer brands and increasingly focused on the industrial sector.

Buffett's last two purchases of insurance businesses were in 1996 (GEICO) and 1998 (Gen Re). His last consumer brand purchase, the first in many years, was Heinz (1913) which was then merged to become Kraft Heinz (KHC) in 2015 - both deals done in combination with Brazilian firm 3G. Since that time he has probably decided that competition in the property/casualty space is likely to continue to squeeze underwriting profitability, while the difficulties with consumer brands have become all too apparent. My guess could be wrong, but I would be very surprised if Buffett added a major acquisition in either of these areas.

Meanwhile, a number of smaller acquisitions in the early 2000s - MiTek (building components), XTRA (transport container leasing), CTB (farming equipment), and McLane (wholesale distributor) - suggested that Buffett was beginning to lean toward a grittier sort of company more strongly correlated to the economy.

Buffett's full shift toward industrials began in 2006 with his purchase of the privately held Israeli Company Iscar Metalworking. It continued with his two-stage 2007-2008 acquisition of the Pritzker family's Marmon Holdings, with products ranging from electrical components to railroad cars. The reorganization of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) into a conglomerate with a large industrial segment followed the 2010 purchase of Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad. He expanded this segment of Berkshire with specialty chemical maker Lubrizol (2011) and extended it further with the purchase of precision parts maker Precision Castparts (2015).

The Berkshire of 2015 had a new look. As insurance businesses and consumer brand companies ran into headwinds, the non-insurance side of Berkshire went from strength to strength, growing earnings and adding bolt-on acquisitions. Thematically, they joined with businesses in the housing area and utilities - the side now run by Buffett's most likely heir as CEO, Greg Abel. Among other things Buffett had pivoted away from consumer businesses which required very little capital and consequently had a high ROIC but no place to reinvest it. He had gradually moved to businesses that required a lot of capital but had solid prospects for reinvesting cash flow profitably.

Was that the whole story or was it the broad outline of an emerging grand strategy?

Why Industrials?

In the current market environment it is harder than it has ever been to find companies with businesses that are consistently profitable and also well defended against disruptive change. Almost every sector exists under the threat of rapidly changing technologies and business models or potentially massive lifestyle shifts pioneered by Millennials. Rapid evolution of consumer preferences has already put major pressure on many brands and encroached upon areas as diverse as taxicabs and the entertainment industry. Millennial preferences now threaten to encroach upon broader sectors such as housing and transportation. Investors now need to have a checklist asking a basic question: "What Could Go Wrong With This Business Model?" Here are some of the questions that list might contain:

What might evolving technologies do to this company? How will Millennial lifestyle preferences affect this business? How could a general shift in consumer preferences affect this product? What might government regulation do to this business model?

If you are smart, young, well-informed, and not too concerned with risk you can attempt to buy the disruptors and hope to get ten baggers. If you are smart, older, experienced, and a lifetime traveler in the world of risk you will probably prefer to improve portfolio returns by looking at risk first and buying companies well defended against it. That's Buffett.

These revolutionary changes in the economy appeared over the same period in which Buffett shifted his focus to industrials. This is not a coincidence. Buffett freely admits that he missed the potential of disruptive innovators like Alphabet (GOOG) and Amazon (AMZN) until it was too late to buy. They were almost perfectly designed to fly right past the accumulated wisdom of a 70-plus-year-old. Buying the FANG stocks went against Buffett's temperament. All his life he had profited from a rule against buying companies he didn't understand. The FANG stocks simply took old timers like Buffett - like me - out of their comfort zone.

But Buffett didn't miss everything. He was quick to grasp that in a new era when many business models were under attack it was important to play good defense. One thing that Amazon and other new model businesses were unlikely to compete against successfully was the steady, moderate growth, and capital intensive businesses of the industrial sector. The common thread to the disruptive innovators, except perhaps Tesla (TSLA), was that their products and means of production were largely intangible. Disruptive entrepreneurs were as uncomfortable with tangible businesses as Buffett was with the intangible. The ultimate tangible asset-heavy businesses are industrials.

The moats that defend industrials are highly visible but hidden in the fog of the mundane. Nobody was going to build a second railroad track parallel to the tracks of BNSF or an alternative power or pipeline grid. (Wind and solar energy were another thing, of course, and Buffet was all over them from the get-go.) Neither Amazon nor the hedge funds that recast themselves as insurance companies were likely to attack companies which required tons of capital, had operating margins around 10%, and were run by engineers. Like Buffett with internet businesses, the creative geniuses behind disruptors are temperamentally unsuited to understand the production of precision components.

Buffett also didn't miss the fact that industrial companies were leveraged to the American economy. They were at the center of a Buffett belief which he highlighted in Berkshire's 2018 Annual Report and Shareholder Letter: the power of "the American Tailwind." The highest quality industrials could be relied upon to outperform the overall economy over the long term.

What interested me most as the shift unfolded was the way that Buffett started small, saw that this new model worked, and ramped up the scale as his thesis was confirmed. This is Bayesian thinking at its best, doubling down when the initial premise is reinforced by success. That's why I think many lists of possible future acquisitions by Berkshire have a misplaced randomness and include market sectors in which he no longer has any interest. Buffett's ideal acquisition most likely resembles the last half dozen he made - capital intensive, engineering-oriented, able to reinvest its capital with assured profit, and above all defended by a formidable moat hidden right in front of your eyes. That adds up to a description of the industrial sector.

What I now want to do is reverse-engineer Buffett's reasoning and suggest an "acquisition" target for the rest of us. What would Buffett's ideal acquisition look like? Even if it doesn't happen to be a Buffett target, can it serve the same purpose for you and me?

Which Industrials?

Industrials come in several categories, including these:

Large single product or single industry companies. Defense companies. Transportation companies like railroads, and possibly airlines. Diversified companies making components or niche products for many industries.

The large companies in the first category include Boeing (BA), Caterpillar (CAT), and Deere (DE). All operate within their own long cycle not entirely correlated with the economy, and success means buying them when they are unpopular and being willing to wait until the long cycle becomes positive again. In flush times these companies become too popular and very expensive, as I believe Boeing, for one, is now. Bad news or hard times, conversely, hit them hard. Defense companies are similar in having a single client and being hostage to cycles in the defense budget along with intense competition for large make-or-break projects.

Railroads appear to have no particular problems except maybe a bit with the decline of coal. Buffett already owns the best one, of course, and anti-trust problems make owning another out of the question. They are also currently somewhat expensive. Airlines, though not strictly industrials, have some of the same qualities and are cheap on the face of it. They're worth a look.

If you want your holdings in industrials to resemble Buffett's, the place to look is in the area of diversified industrials which operate across a range of industries for which they provide both original equipment and replacement parts. Some of the major names in this area are Emerson (EMR), Dover (DOV), Ingersoll Rand (IR), Eaton (ETN) and, with a stretch into components of a larger scale, United Technologies (UTX), Honeywell (HON), and even poor belabored GE (GE). I see virtues in all but GE, which has too many uncertainties for me, but they are rather fully priced at present.

I own United Technologies and a small position in Dover, but my favorite is Parker Hannifin (PH), held in my wife's account. My position would be quite a bit larger except for a mistake I made a few years ago. I had a large position in both accounts with defensive calls written against them. A couple of weeks before expiration I experienced the call writer's nightmare. I got assigned! Horrors! I had to pay the taxes I was trying to avoid by not selling outright and, worse yet, lost the position. That's the ultimate disaster argued against by Old Turkey in Jesse Livermore's Confessions of a Stock Operator.

I'll never repeat that mistake, but the effect still lingers. I'm still waiting for an opportunity to buy Parker again at a good price. Here's the argument for Parker Hannifin.

Why Parker Hannifin?

Don't get me wrong. I don't expect Buffett to acquire it. It has just a $22 billion market cap, so it doesn't go far toward solving Buffett's cash problem. Many long term holders are probably happy with Parker and its dividend, which has risen at more than a 10% annual rate for the past ten years. Then there's management. Parker is a wonderfully well-run company with an engineering bent, has executed well, and is probably content to continue as a freestanding company. At a minimum Buffett would have to pay up 20% or so, and use some Berkshire shares in deference to holders with large capital gains. The premium and the use of Berkshire shares change the calculations enough to take it out of the zone in which he sees value. There's no private owner to bargain with.

On the other hand, I wouldn't rule it out entirely. I held a modest position in Precision Castparts when Buffett bought it, had actually scaled down a bit in the months before. Many of my reasons were the same reasons I have for owning Parker, but Buffett's bid caught me flatfooted. I would otherwise have backed up the truck to buy instead of trimming. Precision Castparts, by the way, was first bought in small size by Todd Combs who then proposed it as a potential acquisition. The airline positions may be providing that sort of hint today.

Let me be clear about the argument for owning Parker. You're not buying Parker because Buffett might - although it's not impossible. You're buying it for the reasons which might persuade Buffett to buy it. Let me lay out the case.

Six years ago when I was first starting to write at SA I wrote this article comparing Parker and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). The central argument of the article had to do with comparing unlike companies - "apples and oranges" - a problem we don't often isolate for close examination. As an acquirer Buffett has to make such choices, and I feel they are important for all investors in individual stocks. Many investors capped JNJ with a halo because of the smoothness of its operating earnings and dismissed Parker as just a cyclical. My view was that PH and JNJ, though very different in industry and market cap, had more things in common than you might expect. Their overall growth CAGRs were similar, although JNJ appeared to have a smoother path for operating earnings.

That wasn't the whole story, though. Parker's operating earnings get whacked whenever the total economy suffers a slowdown or recession, but JNJ isn't quite as defensive as it appears. Once you factor in write-offs which are excluded from operating earnings and treated in footnotes as one-time events, JNJ earnings are about as lumpy as Parker's. Despite wearing the halo of recession-resistant defensive stocks JNJ has a way of manufacturing company-specific recessions. These hiccups are unpredictable but occur at something like the approximate frequency of recessions in the economy. Cases include lawsuits about devices, rat droppings in a production facility, and the current legal problems concerning the cancer risk inflicted by talc.

If you remove the label and present the numbers without a narrative, the two companies look pretty similar. Oddly enough, the performances of the two stocks since the time of that article are also similar, up about 55-60%. JNJ pays a higher dividend. PH happens to be down a bit more from its high in early 2018 along with many industrials. Taking into account the fact that Parker's current price reflects softer industrial production numbers in the broader economy, the two companies have performed pretty much the same since 2013. They are, as I argued at that time, about equally risky. JNJ currently sells at a PE of 16 (SA numbers) and Parker at a PE of 14.

In this article written last November Chuck Carnevale chose Parker to represent industrials in a piece about fairly valued dividend growth stocks in 20 sectors. His brief comment included the observation that PH stock price followed earnings very closely so that you have to be careful about where you are in the cycle when buying PH. That observation is spot on, but it comes with a positive flip side. It isn't too hard to time an entry into Parker. It's always a good bet for purchase when the economy is weak, especially in the depths of a major recession. The existence of a simple cue like that is a tremendous advantage. It works consistently because Parker, by the nature of its business, is virtually certain to have a robust recovery when the economy comes back.

Parker is perhaps the most perfectly diversified of industrials. It has 900,000 discrete SKUs in areas including aerospace, motion and control technologies, and fluid handling. Amazon may be able to undercut the competition in areas like book sales, clothing, and groceries, but it is unlikely to make much headway against 900,000 odd pieces of precision engineered metal. To beat Parker at that, when you think about it carefully, you have to...be Parker. Trends in Millennial tastes and spending habits don't threaten them. More than half of their business is outside the U.S., so they have learned to deal effectively with imperfectly correlated business cycles and shifting exchange rates. A substantial part of their business is aftermarket so that earnings rarely fall more than about 50% in hard times, leaving plenty of room to maintain and increase the dividend.

The projected long term earnings growth rate is above 9%. The payout ratio is just over 20%. And note this fact: Parker has raised its dividend for 62 consecutive years. The growth rate and payout rate suggest that annual dividend increases will continue for many years into the future.

My second mistake with Parker Hannifin took place last December. I saw that it looked a bit on the cheap side when it fell to 140, but I didn't take the trouble to do the arithmetic and see just how cheap it was. Splitting the difference between trailing earnings ($10.42) and forward earnings ($11.55) Parker was selling at a PE ratio of 12.7. I have added at that PE ratio in the past, and should have nibbled this time, although I think the next recession may whack earnings enough to make it available at a PE of 10 or 11.

Here's the thing to remember: earnings at PH are going to get nailed in a recession, but their recoveries are robust and assured. Let me just list the series of Parker earnings from the year 2000 through 2018:

$2.21 (2000) $1.99 (2001) $1.13 (2002) $1.20 (2003) $1.97 (2004 - recovery begins) $3.03 (2005 - new high in earnings by a large margin) $3.55 (2006) $4.55 (2007) $5.61 (2008) $3.13 (that's 2009, the low point, still above 2005 breakout number) $3.40 (2010) $6.37 (2011 - new high in earnings) $7.45 (2012) $6.26 (2013 - softness in industrial production amidst slow economy) $6.34 (2014 $7.25 (2015) $6.46 (2016) $8.11 (2017 - new high)) $10.42 (2018 - major jump) $11.55 EST. (2019 forward earnings)

What you get here is the picture of a growth cyclical with strong persistence in growth of its business and ability to increase its dividend through thick and thin.

I'm not buying Parker Hannifin at this moment and this price (around 170), although it's not expensive in context of the overall market. I think it's worth a pilot position around 140. In the event that a recession takes place within a couple of years, you might pick up a large position under 120 which you could hold without worries through ups and downs in earnings (but no downs in dividends). You can sleep well with the certainty that it is powerfully defended against competitors and disruptors. Buffett probably won't buy it, but who cares? If it touches 140 again I'll buy half a position. If it gets as low as 120 I'll go all in. Let me know what you think.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PH, BRK.B, DOV, UTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.