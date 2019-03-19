Broadcom Executing Well Despite Wireless Pressures

Broadcom (AVGO) has done alright since my last update on this leading semiconductor company, with the shares slightly lagging the big recovery in chip stocks since Christmas prior to the post-earnings jump. While wireless and storage both saw some weakness, neither was unexpected, and I believe this company has above-average growth drivers that can continue to propel the business. Valuation isn’t so compelling now as to make this a “must buy”, but I see enough reasons to continue to own it as a core holding.

Controlling The Controllable

I’ve long believed that Broadcom’s management team does an excellent job of controlling what it can – namely margins – and letting the chips fall where they may (pardon the pun) when it comes to the cyclicality of the semiconductor end-markets it serves. To that end, the company’s fiscal first quarter saw some weakness in semiconductor revenue, but that weakness was more than made up for with stronger-than-expected margins as management starts to deliver on the benefits of the CA acquisition in its new software segment.

Revenue rose almost 9% yoy as reported, driven by the CA deal. Semiconductor revenue declined more than 12%, led by a sharp drop in wireless sales, without which the semiconductor business would have posted year-over-year growth. Regrettably, Broadcom management has elected to no longer report detailed sub-segment information, though it appears there was some weakness in storage (consistent with Marvell’s (MRVL) report) but strength in networking.

Although semiconductor revenue was a few percentage points lower than expected, dragging overall revenue slightly below expectation, gross margin came in almost two points better than expected, with a nearly seven-point yoy improvement (and a three-point sequential improvement). This largely flowed through the income statement, with operating income up 19% yoy (and 7% qoq) and non-GAAP operating margin improving 450bp from the prior year.

The Semi-Cycle Seems To Be Bottoming Out

Investors can add Broadcom to the list of semiconductor management teams predicting that the first calendar quarter of 2019 will be the bottom for the cycle. While how quickly and strongly the cycle rebounds off the bottom is an open question, Broadcom is expecting a strong second half, with revenue growth more than double the normal seasonal pace.

I am still somewhat cautious regarding the semiconductor cycle as a whole (I think guidance coming out of this next quarterly cycle could disappoint), but I think Broadcom has a favorable setup to do better than most.

On the networking side, Broadcom has two significant drivers in its Tomahawk 3 and Jericho 2 product cycles, with Jericho 2 launching about a month ago and offering 5x the bandwidth at 70% lower power per Gb (and an ASP likely more than $3,000). As hyperscale data center customers like Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) prepare for another upgrade cycle, Broadcom should be well-placed to benefit, and I continue to see significant longer-term opportunities in custom ASICs for AI and compute offload (including the company’s partnership with Google), as well as an opportunity in PAM4 where Broadcom should be a “fast follower” to Inphi (IPHI).

Wireless is a somewhat more complicated story. I think Broadcom can and will regain some RF content share from Qorvo (QRVO), but management’s guidance around 5G was a little more conservative than I think the Street expected, and there has been a widely-known deceleration in handset volumes (down 5% yoy in the fourth quarter of 2018) hurting the business.

Last and not least is the broadband business, where DOCSIS 3.1 should help this year, as well as the adoption of WiFi6 chips in home gateways.

Waiting For More Software Deals

At this point, there’s not too much to say about Broadcom’s management of the CA acquisition. The company is underway with cost-cutting moves, and it remains to be seen how refocusing the business on its largest customers will ultimately impact the revenue base (it certainly won’t hurt the efforts of smaller rivals like CyberArk (CYBR) in privileged access management). Longer term, follow-on acquisitions seem likely, and it’s still anybody’s guess where management will turn next within software.

The Outlook

I’ve made a few minor changes to my modeling assumptions, but nothing all that significant. I’m still looking for mid-single-digit organic long-term revenue growth with adjusted FCF growth in the mid-to-high single-digit range. Non-GAAP operating margin should stay above 50% in 2019, though stock compensation expense will be quite a bit higher.

My fair value moves up a little, largely on slightly higher expectations for the Tomahawk/Jericho ramps, the custom ASIC business, and broadband, and I believe that between discounted free cash flow and margin-driven EV/revenue, fair value now lies in a range of $300 to $310.

The Bottom Line

There are certainly some cheaper names in the semiconductor space, even after this rally, but I believe Broadcom offers a good mix of quality and risk-adjusted value. Maybe the upside isn’t large enough today to make this an aggressive “must add”, but I’m happy continuing to own it today, and I think this remains a credible candidate for a long-term core holding position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.