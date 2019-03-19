The Alibaba Short Thesis

Downgrading Alibaba from BUY to SELL (two notch downgrade), lowering PT from $199 to $161. This PT assumes free cash flow CAGR of ~20.1% to ~$35 billion in 2023.

Other issues regarding transparency and accounting make me increasingly cautious on Alibaba's financial statements. For this reason, I would not buy Alibaba.

Despite a strong long-term trajectory, an extremely weak Chinese economy will weigh greatly on Alibaba's business. Alibaba is already making moves to ease pressure on merchants. This could harm growth.

Preface

For the last several years, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has been able to thrive. Chinese internet adoption, phenomenal overall economic growth, favorable trade policy, and Alibaba's establishment as the dominator of the country's eCommerce market. However, I believe Alibaba's stock is headed downwards, while the business's growth is set to decelerate in the short term. Here are the key components of my bear thesis:

Extremely weak macro picture in China

Accounting issues

Decelerating revenue growth, contracting margins

Regulation

Valuation

Contrarian

With all that being said, let's get into my bear thesis on Alibaba.

Weak Macro Picture In China

The key reason for my downgrade of Alibaba is a drastic slowdown in macroeconomic growth in China. Multiple factors will contribute to a drastic slowdown in Chinese economic growth.

Real estate bubble

Trade war

Excessive leverage

Real Estate: In my opinion, the first point is the most important point in the macro bear thesis on China. There are multiple prongs to this thesis.

Bloated unoccupied inventory levels (ghost cities)

Real estate is too expensive relative to wages

Extreme exposure to real estate in the overall economy

Let's talk first about bloated levels of unoccupied real estate inventory in China. In order to understand the current Chinese real estate market, we need to understand the history of the Chinese real estate market. In the past, under a stricter Chinese government, Chinese citizens had less options to deploy capital. Over the last few decades, a lack of tools to deploy capital has led citizens to save money. Unlike the US, the Chinese household had less room to invest their vast savings.

Fast-forward two or three generations, and the Chinese government has relaxed capital deployment restrictions. The relaxation of these restrictions allowed Chinese citizens who were previously sitting idle on their cash to invest it. The three main options for Chinese households were the stock market, savings accounts, and real estate. The stock market was too volatile and savings accounts offered too little reward. That left real estate as the only real option for Chinese households. The relaxation of capital deployment restrictions opened the floodgates to literally millions of new participants in the Chinese economy. With the primary investment of choice being real estate, we saw a boom in the housing market, fueled by investors that had been sidelined for decades.

The problem is, these purchases are not residential homes, they are investment properties (you buy the property to flip it or rent it). Entire cities were constructed to support the urbanization of the Chinese population. With the real estate boom, prices on property in these cities went sky high. These high prices were unattractive to potential residents. Thus, nobody wanted to live there. A lack of demand for this real estate spawned the "ghost city" phenomenon. These ghost cities are just bloated levels of real estate inventory that nobody wants. There are instances where billions of dollars have been "invested" into these projects only to find that nobody wants to live there.

If inventory is the root of all evil for companies, imagine the ramifications it can have on an entire economy's economic well-being. This inventory overhang should weigh on the construction of new real estate, dragging economic growth down.

(Source: ABC)

Another important factor in analyzing the real estate bubble is understanding how expensive real estate is in relation to wages. Since the bull thesis around the Chinese economy is urbanization, let's look at urbanization.

In order to continue funding a bubble, demand for the bubble (real estate) needs to be recurring. In Beijing for example, it is simply not economically possible for the current real estate buying spree to continue. On average, Beijing citizens make 245K/year. At a conversion rate of 6.72 RMB per $1, this translates to an annual salary of ~$36K. Keep in mind, this is the highest paying city in China. I estimate that purchase prices on Beijing apartments are ~$700K. If this estimation is correct, then wages are not sustainably high enough to cover purchasing costs. With renting an apartment, we get a similar result. In addition, I am not factoring in basic living costs that further eat into wages. Property prices, relative to current wages, are simply unsustainable.

The worst part about the Chinese real estate market is the sheer exposure the overall economy has to real estate. Some believe that China's exposure to real estate is as high as 30% of total GDP. A drastic decrease in home sales and/or home prices could have an extremely negative impact on the Chinese economy's ability to maintain their current growth rates. As I mentioned earlier, Chinese households have been more reluctant to invest in other opportunities like the stock market.

Trade War: With any bubble, there needs to be a pin to pop it. If there is a real estate bubble, I believe ongoing trade tensions may be the "pin" to pop the real estate bubble. I believe China is in a vulnerable position in the trade war. While I do not mean to make this article one focused on political commentary, the current US administration has been dedicated to balancing the trade deficit. China, over the last couple of decades has experienced the greatest economic boom in the country's history. They haven't seen a phenomenal bust to follow this boom. A rebalancing in the trade deficit could lead to increased volatility in Chinese economic growth. For years now, China has had a trade surplus on the US. This has come at a phenomenal cost.

(Source: Census Bureau)

In 2018, our trade deficit with China increased again, up 11.6%. China has been a key talking point of this administration. The administration has been focused on the unfair trade, job stealing, and IP theft negatives about China. If the administration implements a new trade deal that balances the current trade deficit, it would be good for the US. For China, it would wipe out a trade surplus they have been carrying for years. While there is speculation about a Chinese trade deal being in the works, continued dialogue regarding trade policy may be volatile. This creates an additional headline risk for Alibaba's stock.

Excessive Leverage: With Chinese growth experiencing a dramatic slowdown, China's highly leveraged state could come back to bite the economy.

(Source)

FY'2018 GDP expanded just 6.6%, the weakest expansion since 1990. 2018 was even weaker than 2009, a disastrous year for the global economy. Unfortunately, it seems this deceleration is here to stay.

(Source: Statista)

While bulls will point out that China's growth is far higher than most developed countries, I would argue that the growth was mostly created by excessive debt.

China's building boom and overall economy (like many things) has been funded by excessive borrowing. This borrowing takes on the forms of shadow banking and traditional lending. Overall, while GDP growth has been impressive (to say the least) over the last few years, looking at China's debt load compared to other established countries, we can gauge how bad the situation really is.

(Source: Bloomberg)

China's debt load is more than triple its GDP. By contrast, the US debt/GDP is ~88%. Even the US, a country where politicians and citizens agree that the debt load is far too large, comes nowhere close to China's levels of leverage. A combination of slowing GDP growth and mounting credit issues could lead to a further downturn in the economy.

Overall, China's phenomenal leverage, potential real estate bubble, and current US trade war are all reasons to be bearish on the Chinese economy. With the vast majority of Alibaba's revenue coming from China, a drastic slowdown in the economy could be detrimental to the growth picture at the company.

Accounting Issues

Alibaba IPOd in 2014. It has been five years since the IPO. The stock has delivered phenomenal returns. Yet, questions about the legitimacy of Alibaba's accounting persist. To be clear, Alibaba is not the only US-listed Chinese company with these issues. Alibaba is simply one of the largest Chinese companies with these issues.

Chinese law prevents mainland companies from having overseas ownership. In addition, if a US company wants to do business in China, they have to create a subsidiary corporation that is partnered with a mainland company. Chinese regulators are decently strict on prohibiting outside ownership. So how do Chinese companies like Alibaba raise capital from international markets? They sell shares of VIEs (variable interest entities) that are effectively placeholders for stock in the real company. The problem is, these shares have no voting rights, no claim on their cash flows, and no ownership of Alibaba. By purchasing BABA shares listed on the NYSE, you are buying ADRs that have no direct relationship to the Alibaba business. Simply put, BABA is very different from Alibaba.

The VIE structure has numerous risks. Firstly, the VIE is in the Cayman Islands. If Alibaba management breached their fiduciary duty to "shareholders," there would be little to no recourse. Secondly (and most importantly), all the profits generated by Alibaba (the same profits I'll use in my DCF later) are not to be redistributed to the BABA "shareholders." Remember, by purchase BABA ADRs, you are purchasing an offshore Cayman Islands VIE that has no direct claim on any of Alibaba's assets. The legality around the VIE operating structure is flimsy in China. If Alibaba's operating structure is deemed illegal, the VIE (in a worst-case scenario) could be shut down. This wouldn't hurt the Alibaba business, just the owners of the ADRs.

All in all, Alibaba's VIE structure is a key reason I am turning bearish on the stock. With a country as volatile as China, the profits generated by Alibaba are anything but guaranteed. Alibaba's VIE structure is a key reason to avoid the stock.

Decelerating Revenue Growth And Contracting Margins

On a less macro/accounting note, Alibaba has a more fundamental issue to grapple with: the combination of revenue deceleration and margin compression. As I mentioned earlier, I believe a deteriorating economic picture combined with Alibaba beginning to be affected by the law of large numbers will weigh on growth. This problem will most likely be a short-term problem at that. Eventually, I believe the Chinese economy will return to solid footing.

In terms of Alibaba's longer-term trajectory, the company seems well-placed to capitalize on the internet's expansion in China. Alibaba is laying the foundation now for future growth. Their eCommerce and omnichannel retail push (think Hema) are both set to expand Alibaba's growth story over the coming years. I have no doubt about Alibaba's ability to continue growing. My question is, how quickly?

Eventually, as we have found out with almost every FAANG stock, there are going to be limits to growth. In Alibaba's case, the biggest headwind working against Alibaba is its size. While Alibaba's relevancy and expansion continues throughout China, I doubt their ability to sustain their 40%+ revenue growth rates longer term. Alibaba has just gotten too big. The expectations is for $55 billion in CY'2018 revenues, growing at 35.7% (consensus estimate) into 2019.

The company grew revenues by 41% in CQ3'18. Even assuming the business assumptions provided by Alibaba sell-side analysts, the general consensus is that revenue growth is going to slow. The lowest estimate on the Street is for ~29% revenue growth. Alibaba may be at a time in its expansion where (like other mega tech companies) they are too big to continue expanding at their current rate.

That being said, deceleration may be a short-term problem. Alibaba has opportunities existing longer term with monetization potential. Such pathways include omnichannel commerce, cloud computing, payments, and media/entertainment. To be clear, I am not saying that Alibaba cannot grow its business. I simply believe that the current 40%+ rates of expansion are not here to last forever. I believe 2019 will mark the beginning of a trend of longer-term growth deceleration.

If, however, Alibaba does continue to deliver its current rates of revenue growth, it will come at a cost. We should expect a solid CapEx and OpEx expansion over the next few years. Alibaba has been notorious for ramping its investments and prioritizing its customers over internal profitability. If your goal is to please the end customer, this will work out for you in the long haul. However, it comes at a cost. In order to fund Alibaba's future growth, it may require a significant ramp in capital intensity.

Alibaba breaks down their operations into four main segments: core commerce, cloud computing, digital media & entertainment, and innovation initiatives. Each of these businesses are extremely capital intensive. In multiple businesses, in order to improve customer experience, Alibaba has to devote more capital and resources. This hurts profitability and cash flows.

With Alibaba Cloud, Alibaba will ramp expenditures by building and tooling more datacenters to fuel client adoption. As a member of the Super 7, a group of elite cloud hyperscalers, it is necessary that Alibaba maintains a competitive edge in order to continue winning over customers. Cloud computing is a very capital-intensive business.

In commerce, physical store buildout and logistics are both extremely capital intensive. In order to be perceived as a better choice for consumers, shipping times need to be reduced. In order to see this reduction, Alibaba needs to invest heavily in developing a logistics network that can better benefit the end-customer. eCommerce and physical commerce are both capital-intensive businesses.

The entertainment business is capital intensive. Alibaba's Youku Tudou is a Chinese version of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). As we have witnessed with Netflix's expansion, it has come at a heavy cost. In the entertainment business, becoming relevant is pricey. It will be no exception with Alibaba.

It should be no surprise to investors that, as of now, Alibaba's only profitable business segment is their "Core Commerce" segment.

(Source: Alibaba IR)

Unless Alibaba meaningfully grows revenue to offset rising costs, profitability for most of these segments could still be years away. So, Alibaba is still completely reliant on core commerce to drive profitability. Revenue growth within this core commerce segment has been decelerating. With increased investments in their logistics network and international expansion/M&A, these margins have been put under pressure. We should expect continued contraction in margins until Alibaba slows spending growth. Overall, contracting commerce margins will lead to contracting overall margins. Unless Alibaba revamps revenue growth (unlikely with macro headwinds short term) or curbs spending (destroys growth narrative longer term), we should see a period of margin contraction.

Regulation

As I mentioned previously, Alibaba is at the hands of regulators. While US regulators act on a more reactive basis, Chinese regulators are notorious for being proactive. While China has become an increasingly market-driven economy over the last few decades, it remains a communist, government-controlled nation. The risk of nationalization or strict regulation of Alibaba and other large internet enterprises is large than that in the US.

In the past, China has been known to be strict on western values like free speech and freedom of the press. While this isn't a societal debate, Alibaba's influence in both everyday society and the internet is omnipresent. Alibaba is an extremely important part of the Chinese internet ecosystem. Social media platforms (booked under digital media and entertainment) are prone to intense regulatory scrutiny. While this is not an immediate risk, it is also an extreme risk that investors in BABA need to understand.

Some members of Alibaba's board (this is not exclusive to Alibaba) are members of China's communist party. There are effectively government-tied individuals sitting on the board of directors of Alibaba. Personally, that is a worrisome fact I can't simply ignore.

And while some may believe that a drastic event like nationalization is highly unlikely, I would argue the contrary. This has happened to Alibaba in the past. Think back to when Alibaba was forced into spinning off Alipay. At the time, Alipay was one of Alibaba's greatest differentiating factors. After the Chinese government stepped in and separated the two into separate companies, Alibaba's business wasn't materially hurt, but it was far from helped. At the end of the day, Chinese regulators in general are far more strict than US regulators and present a risk to the business and the stock.

Valuation

In the past, I have argued that Alibaba's valuation is inexpensive. Now however, after re-assessing the fundamental case around the company, I now believe the company sports an unattractive valuation. In the past, I have used a SOTP valuation to value Alibaba. One of the key flaws of using this valuation is assuming that Alibaba's Ant Financial stake is worth ~$50 billion. The private market values Ant at $150 billion, that doesn't mean that it is intrinsically worth $150 billion. Because of this, I am only going to use a DCF model to simplify the valuation. Using this model, Alibaba is only worth as much as the cash flows they generate.

With this DCF model, I will start with the discount rate. Here is my cost of equity assumption (CAPM).

Now, here are my assumptions for Alibaba's overall discount rate. I use WACC for my discount rate.

Now, let's move on to my assumptions for Alibaba's business.

In 2018, Alibaba generated free cash flows of $14.38 billion. I assume that as Alibaba ramps capital investments and operating costs, free cash flow falls to ~$14 billion. Despite a decline in cash flow this year, as the Chinese economy recovers and Alibaba lowers spending growth, we should see cash flows begin to expand again. This assumes an FCF CAGR of 20.1%. In no way does this assume Alibaba longer term loses its growth status. This model assumes Alibaba remains a growth company. It also assumes phenomenal revenue growth expansion over the next five years to a 2023 level of $160 billion plus. In no way do these projections model pessimism longer term.

Let's move on to the final valuation:

Overall, even making relatively optimistic long-term assumptions, Alibaba's stock is overvalued by ~11%.

Contrarian

Alibaba is one of the few stocks where sentiment seems to be almost completely bullish longer term. When we do see Alibaba bears, they are making shorter-term technical calls on trading patterns. Let's look at sell-side analysts' viewpoints on Alibaba:

(Source: Tipranks)

The average 12-month price target is $210.41, a 16% upside case. The lowest target implies downside of <2%. Literally every single sell-side analyst is recommending Alibaba's stock as a buy. The entire risk profile outlined in this article is "baked in" for sell-side analysts. Yet, even using optimistic assumptions for growth in my model, we get a stock that is 11% overvalued. The sell side is extremely bullish on Alibaba.

Financial bloggers (SA and other blogging sites) are extremely bullish on Alibaba.

(Source: Tipranks)

I also notice few commenters (anecdotal) on SA articles presenting skepticism about Alibaba longer term.

Despite sell-side and blogger optimism, buy-side hedge fund managers have been scaling back their positions.

(Source: Tipranks)

Ever since June, fund managers have been scaling back their holdings in Alibaba. While there could be a host of reasons for managers paring back their holdings (portfolio rebalancing, liquidity, etc.), it is not a good sign seeing institutional investors sell stock.

Timeline And Risks

In order to see a significant decline in Alibaba's share price, we need to see actual catalysts emerge on the more immediate horizon. If Alibaba reports results that show a slowing China has an impact on the company's growth, I would expect a significant decline in share price. Of course, the key risk is the idea that macro headwinds play out and dampen Alibaba's results. Overall, I would expect my bear thesis on the stock (macro and internal) to play out over the next few quarterly reports. If the Chinese macro slowdown doesn't play out over the next few quarters, then many of these concerns will be alleviated.

Conclusion

I believe Alibaba investors are far too optimistic on the stock's prospects. This article outlines the short/bear thesis on Alibaba. While it is contrarian to be an Alibaba bear now, a fundamental downturn could turn this bullish frenzy into a nightmare. Overall, the stock is not high enough to present a short position yet. If, however, the stock reaches somewhere closer to its 52-week high, a short/put position may be initiated. All in all, I would be a seller of Alibaba stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At this point in time, I have no position in any of the securities mentioned. However, if Alibaba shares move towards their $211.70 all-time high in the next 72 hours, I may consider entering a short position.