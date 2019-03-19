With More Macro Uncertainty, Manitex's Ability To Execute Is Key To A Good 2019

The Tadano partnership and knuckle-boom growth opportunity are both positive long-term drivers, and a lot of enthusiasm has been squeezed out of the stock since mid-2018.

Almost a quarter of the way into 2019, there’s still much more clarity about the health of the construction sector – a key component not only of the U.S. economy in general, but also a key driver of roughly half of revenue at Manitex (MNTX). While slower growth (but still growth) seems likely relative to 2018, a lot is riding on improved results in the second half of the year and sentiment is still fragile.

Specific to Manitex, end-market demand in key markets like construction, infrastructure, energy, and utilities should be good enough to drive another year of solid revenue growth, but management’s ability to execute on margins and continue to drive growth in the PM knuckle-boom business is crucial for the stock. The shares do still look undervalued, but investors should remember that this is a low-margin business serving cyclical end-markets and a riskier-than-average stock.

A Mixed Close To 2018

Talking about Manitex’s performance relative to sell-side expectations is almost pointless, as there’s only one sell-side analyst. Even so, the 6% revenue decline in the fourth quarter was disappointing relative to both that analyst’s expectations and my own, and arguably not so impressive next to machinery companies like Terex (TEX), Manitowoc (MTW), Caterpillar (CAT), and so on, though the comparability of these companies to Manitex is stretched at best.

Gross margin was weaker than I’d expected, with Manitex reporting a 60bp year-over-year improvement in adjusted gross margin versus a 180bp decline in reported gross margin. Operating income fell into the red on a reported basis, but rose 21% in adjusted terms (with a 3.8% margin), while adjusted EBITDA rose 13%. Relative to my expectation, the adjusted EBITDA figure was about 20% light, but closer to 30% relative to the one published estimate.

Orders and backlog were mixed; you know it’s not a good sign when management chooses to focus on the “through February” number as opposed to the quarter-end number. Using an implied (and not reported) number from the year-ago quarter, it looks like orders fell about 12% in the fourth quarter, with the backlog growing about 9%. Again, while the value of the comps is questionable, Manitowoc reported a 22% yoy decline in fourth quarter orders and Terex reported a 2% yoy decline, so Manitex isn’t exactly on an island here. On a more positive note, orders have strengthened through the first quarter, with the backlog up to $80 million at the end of February (or up about 19% since the end of the fourth quarter).

Construction And Energy Will Shape 2019

Management’s comments on the quarter lead me to believe the first quarter could be a little weak before stronger results in the second and third quarters. In both the conference call and 10-K, management laid out a basically bullish outlook for 2019, with management calling out a “favorable environment” for boom trucks on the basis of construction and energy activity.

As I’ve written before, I’m somewhat cautious on construction in 2019, though I think it’s a question of degree – I don’t expect contraction, but I do expect slowing growth. Residential construction appears to have peaked at a lower than expected level and the performance of Louisiana-Pacific (LPX), Weyerhaeuser (WY), and Boise Cascade (BCC) isn’t pointing to particularly ambitious expectations for a near-term surge there.

Residential and non-residential construction both account for around 20% to 25% of Manitex revenue (the exact numbers vary from year to year), and the outlook for non-residential construction is more interesting. Although I do think office building activity is likely to slow, institutional and certain industrial markets could improve and that may ultimately be more relevant to Manitex’s business/product mix. In particular, energy infrastructure projects (pipelines, chemical plants, and LNG facilities) could drive better than expected equipment demand over the next few years, though I’m not so confident that a lot of that will materialize in 2019.

Infrastructure, too, is a wild card for Manitex at this point. Investors have been looking for stimulus spending for years now and for the most part Congress has not delivered. The wrangling over the next budget is only just starting, though the administration did propose $200 billion in infrastructure stimulus, with the bulk of the stimulus between 2020 and 2024. Such stimulus would likely be a bigger boon to large machinery names like Terex, Manitowoc,Caterpillar, and so on, but it would Manitex as well. Still, having seen many bait-and-switch stimulus proposals that never amounted to anything, I am taking a “I’ll model it when the bill is signed” approach to a big upswing in infrastructure-related opportunities for Manitex.

Tadano And PM Remain Longer-Term Opportunities

While the commercial relationship with Japan’s Tadano is still fairly new (having been created in May of last year), there has been some forward progress, with Tadano making initial stocking orders this month (March 2019). Manitex also noted that it expects to take advantage of sourcing benefits in the first quarter of this year. As a reminder, the deal with Tadano gives Manitex access to a much larger distribution network (particularly in Asia), potential synergies in product development and purchasing/sourcing, and a partner that doesn’t have a knuckle boom offering.

Thinking more broadly, the knuckle-boom crane opportunity is still a significant one for Manitex as it looks to gain share in Europe (against rivals like Palfinger (OTCPK:PLFRY)) and build the business basically from the ground up in North America. The company has made progress adding distributors and this remains a high-potential long-term opportunity for the company as just 1% share growth in knuckle-boom cranes could add around 10% to Manitex’s annual revenue.

The Outlook

Given what I believe will be slower growth in construction and energy spending, but longer-term opportunities from Tadano and knuckle-boom cranes, I haven’t changed my revenue expectations all that much. I have adjusted my margins lower, though, and here again I’m taking a “show me” approach to the model – Manitex certainly could do better than my present expectations (which assume operating margins peaking in the high single digits and FCF margins averaging in the mid-single-digits over the long term), but I want to see more definitive progress before raising my numbers.

The Bottom Line

With more modest margin improvement assumptions, my fair value range drops from $10 - $11 to closer to $9 using both a discounted cash flow and margin-driven EV/EBITDA approach. Given the weak performance in these shares since the summer of 2018 (largely tracking large machinery names), I think a lot of bullishness has been squeezed out of the name, but the company could really use a couple of solid beat-and-raise quarters, not to mention more clarity on the macro environment, to get the shares moving again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.