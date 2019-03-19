AFT: Distributions Firing On All Cylinders

We like AFT on yield and valuation grounds and are neutral on BSL and BGX.

The loan sector, more broadly, is attractively valued in discount and yield terms relative to the other debt sectors.

We take a look at three loan funds that are distributing at near-record levels relative to their own history.

With the market mostly lacking direction, in this article, we crank the handle on our idea generation slot machine to see what we may have overlooked by the recent focus on tactical opportunities and trend spotting.

One of the screens we like to watch is the yield percentile screen which tries to identify funds that are distributing near-record levels relative to their own history. We were intrigued to find a number of loan sector funds in the latest screen.

These funds are:

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT)

In some sense, we should not be surprised, given that loan distributions are linked to short-term rates which have been rising now for a number of years.

Out of the three loan funds in the top five in the table, we like AFT from a good yield pickup relative to the sector and attractive valuations, while we are neutral on the Blackstone funds.

Big Picture View

In this section, we review where the loan sector stands vis-a-vis other CEF sectors. We find this exercise useful even when looking at individual funds because a big part of the investment puzzle is not just finding the right vehicle but also the right asset class - after all, a Ferrari is a great car, but not for an off-road race!

Our go-to visualization for sector comparison is the boxplot, which tracks the range of a given variable through time.

Looking at sector yields, we see that the loan sector yield is quite high relative to its own history with only the convertibles and TIPS sectors exceeding that relative level. In absolute terms, the yield of the loan sector is actually fairly competitive to the other fixed-income sectors such as high-yield, investment-grade, and limited duration as those sectors feature yields that are close to lows since 2010.

In terms of discounts, the loan sector features a discount level that is quite wide in absolute terms (only TIPS is wider). And in relative terms, there are few sectors featuring a discount in the bottom quartile (below the box).

As far as sector distributions, we can see that the total distribution range of the loan sector is quite narrow, which points to its stability and also well off the lows, suggesting that the sector's distributions have picked up from their lows. We cannot say the same thing about the other fixed-income sectors whose distribution ranges are not just wider but are also scraping along the bottom.

All in all, the inter-sector comparison tells us that the loan sector is actually quite attractive, featuring yields, discounts and distribution profiles that are very competitive in relative and, in many cases, absolute terms.

Fundamental View

The loan asset class has been fingered as the next systematic problem by many market participants. Much anxiety derives from the fact that some loan issuance has migrated away from bank balance sheets to direct lending and private equity funds. For instance, a particularly audacious near-example of this was the bid by Blackstone to offer a €1.5bn loan for a deal done by its rival Advent International although the deal eventually went to a traditional consortium of banks.

Another important data point was an increase in BDC leverage passed as part of the tax legislation last year. BDCs are now permitted to run leverage of 2:1 debt to equity from a ratio of 1:1 previously.

Both of these, seemingly disparate events, point to not only an increase in overall loan supply but also issuance by non-traditional actors in a kind-of shadow loan issuance market.

The other issues in the loan asset space are well known:

market size has doubled to $1.2tn and currently exceeds the high-yield bond market. This growth was spearheaded not only by the decent performance of the asset class through the financial crisis (including CLO assets), largely owing to its secured nature, (vs. the unsecured high yield bonds) but also persistently low interest rates and the expectation of rate rises which have translated into steadily higher coupons on loan assets plus the migration of LBO issuance away from the high-yield sector into loans in part because of the prepayment optionality offered to issuers

the loan market rating has worsened with an increase in B issuance and a decrease in BB issuance. According to PIMCO, single-B loans comprise nearly half of the loan market and are dominated by sectors that typically lack hard assets such as technology, services, and healthcare which increases the likelihood of low recoveries in event of default PIMCO

PIMCO documents on bonds and loans underpinning buyouts have been written loosely, allowing companies to shift assets to places where senior creditors cannot reach them

covenant-light issuance has now grown to encompass the majority of the market

leverage levels have steadily crept up, now standing above 6 for a third of loans issued in the past year, a level which exceeds the guidance set by the Treasury

in some cases, assets have been placed outside of loan creditor controls lowering the eventual recovery for creditors

the practice of add-backs which adds potential cost savings and other theoretical improvements lowers the companies' actual leverage, making them appear more creditworthy

the prevalence of loan-only issuers means that there are fewer places in the capital structure to take losses in case of default and loan creditors will bear more of the brunt

Janet Yellen was one of those sounding warnings about sector, including the Fed, IMF, and the BIS.

If we have a downturn in the economy, there are a lot of firms that will go bankrupt, I think, because of this debt. It would probably worsen a downturn.

We think it's easy to join in to bash the loan market - however, we hate taking the easy road! So, let's see if we can give a more measured picture. The point about covenant-light loans sounds intuitive and damning. However, it's important to remember that, historically, the loss on full covenant loans has exceeded that of covenant-light loans. This is because loan issuers will tend to make worse borrowers sign up for more covenants, while better borrowers will be able to avoid covenants. Secondly, the rise of covenant-light deals has been led just as much by the distributed nature of loan buyers, which makes coordinating actions and monitoring covenants more difficult. Thirdly, covenants will often be the thing that trips a company into default - so a lack of covenants will actually allow some companies to work through a rough patch to make all contractual repayments.

Coverage ratios are also significantly higher than pre-crisis, and the increase in LIBOR will not substantially dent this measure. In any case, with the Fed turning in a more dovish direction, further short-term rate increases have been priced out.

The bulk of the outstanding loan market sits in the hands of stable investors who will not become forced sellers on lower prices. CLOs, which hold much of the loan paper, do not have much in common with CDOs, despite the name similarity. To wit, default history on CLOs has been much lower than on corporate bonds. For instance, according to Moody's,

The long-term loss rate (including the financial crisis) on investment-grade CDO notes was 34%. On CLOs, it was just 0.1%.

There has never been a default on a CLO note rated AA or better

That said, we are still somewhat concerned by some of the other deteriorating metrics in the space. However, while we want to be devoid of significant exposure to loans eventually, we are not there yet.

There is no crystal ball that tells us when the default cycle will turn. Lending standards for commercial and industrial loans have tightened recently, but the overall level is not particularly concerning yet.

Valuation View

Our go-to chart on valuations is the DSSP/YSSP chart which combines two metrics:

DSSP: discount sector spread percentile - low is good

YSSP: yield sector spread percentile - high is good

The chart tells us that while the Blackstone funds are fairly-valued to expensive, AFT is on the cheaper side.

Another way to view the scatter plot above for AFT is via the following two charts.

The past 12-month yield of AFT has widened substantially above that of the sector.

The discount relationship to the sector has remained about the same.

This only makes sense if the AFT yield is unsustainable. However, a quick glance at the annual report shows that the distribution appears to be in line with net investment income.

Another way to look at this dynamic from another perspective is that AFT looks a bit cheap relative to its yield, while the Blackstone funds are more fairly valued.

If we take a broader look at the sector via our weekly 'Star Report', we see that AFT is in fourth place (out of 25 funds).

For those unfamiliar with our rating system, we include an extract below,

Our rating framework for closed-end funds is based on the following 6 criteria:

Tactical: short-term mean-reverting measure of attractiveness using the DSSP metric.

Valuation: medium-term measure of value using an average of YSSP and 3Y Z-Score. Yield: stability and potential sustainability of the distribution, measured as the historic distribution percentile and 3Y Net NAV trend.

Alpha: how well the fund has delivered risk-adjusted excess returns measured as volatility-adjusted 5Y NAV excess sector return.

Risk: market risk of the fund, measured as the average of 1Y drawdown, 1Y NAV volatility, and traded volume.

Portfolio: diversification metric of the fund, measured as the average of benchmark correlation, SPY and BND betas.

The only fly in the ointment for AFT is its sector excess return since 2017 where it has underperformed after a very good four-year outperformance stretch.

Another way to see what is going on is by looking at total returns across the sector in the chart below. After a rough start, AFT has clawed back closer to the middle of the pack, although its total return record is still subpar.

Finally, we include an extract from our usual sector table with three funds in question along with the averages.

We see that all three funds have superior Sharpe Ratios with AFT lagging the average on a 3Y total return basis

AFT discount is wider of the average and well wider of the other two funds

All three funds have below average volume

All three funds have past-12m yield that is well above the sector average

All three funds have a positive 3-year distribution change

Conclusion

With the market settling into an apparent range, we take a look at funds that have been able to reach record distributions relative to their own history. Out of the top five funds, three are loan funds, which is not surprising, given the trajectory of short-term rates over the last few years. Of the three funds, we like AFT and are neutral on the other two Blackstone funds. AFT appears to be generating a good yield well in excess of the sector and is attractively valued. Its total return history is not overly impressive, albeit this is in part explained by its attractive valuation.

