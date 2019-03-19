Endeavour Mining: Patience Required

Endeavor Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) reported another strong year for FY-2018 with gold production up over 10%, and all-in sustaining costs down 3% over the same period. The company managed to beat its guidance on all metrics and expects to see an additional 7%+ growth in gold production for FY-2019 at the midpoint of the company's guidance. The problem for the stock is that it continues to be a laggard among its peers and continues to show minimal commitment to staying above its key 200-day moving average. This is why I suggested selling the stock into strength at the $22.75 CAD level in January as it was unlikely it was going to get through the brick wall of resistance built in that region since 2016. So, what to do with the stock now that it's down nearly 20% from its highs? Let's take a closer look.

The below chart is the chart I shared in my article "Endeavour Mining: Time To Take Profits?" just over two months ago. As we can see in the after picture below, there was a small window of time to take profits before the stock made another run at these levels in February and failed a second time. The $23.00-26.00 level has been a brick wall of resistance for the stock since 2016, and the stock is going to need to get through this area on a monthly close to confirm the stock is finally changing its character.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

Endeavour Mining continues to deliver on its plan of growing production while improving costs year over year, and it's possible that the market may finally wake up to this eventually. We can see evidence of this through the progress the company made in FY-2018 and the five-year trend for all-in sustaining costs [AISC] below. As is shown in the chart below provided by Endeavour, all-in sustaining cash costs have dropped by more than $250/oz since 2013's alarmingly-high costs of $1,099/oz. This trend is expected to continue next year, with the midpoint of guidance for FY-2019 at $785/oz.

(Source: Company Presentation)

On the production front, the company reported gold production of 610,000 ounces for continued operations in FY-2018, with guidance for a midpoint of 655,000 ounces, which will translate to 7% growth annually. The company's Ity CIL Project, which is expected to come online in Q2, is expected to produce 180,000 ounces of gold this year at all-in sustaining cash costs at a midpoint of $558/oz. These costs are significantly lower than the company's 2019 guidance of $785/oz, which is undoubtedly a positive for the company. While it's always nice to see new mines coming online, as this means added ounces, it's most attractive when these ounces are below the company's current all-in cost average. The reason for this is because this typically aids in increasing the company's margins per gold ounce produced. This is an essential step in the company's long-term targets of sub $800/oz AISC and above 800,000 ounces of production per year.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Company Presentation)

The upside for Endeavour Mining continues to be the potential for organic growth at their several different projects. Endeavour has mostly focused on growth through acquisition over the past five years by acquiring Avnel Mining and True Gold, but the new focus seems to be growth through exploration. The most exciting area of focus for exploration is the company's Kari Pump deposit at Hounde where the company reported a maiden indicated resource of nearly 1 million ounces at an exceptional grade of 2.71 grams per tonne gold. This new resource at Kari Pump is 30% higher grade than the company's current resources at Hounde and is located only 7 kilometers away from the processing plant. The company suggested they will be doing another aggressive year of exploration at Kari Pump to follow up on last year's drilling success.

(Source: Company Presentation)

In addition to Kari Pump, the company's earlier stage exploration Fetekro deposit is also seeing encouraging results after just 40,000 meters of drilling. The company began exploration on the project less than two years ago and reported a resource of 719,000 ounces between the indicated and inferred categories last year. The grades on Fetekro are also quite high for open-pit ounces at an average grade of 2.25 grams per tonne gold. Mineralization remains open at depth and to the southeast for the time being, and the company expects to drill an addition 30,000 meters in 2019. The Fetekro deposit is located between the company's other mines as shown in the below map.

(Source: Company Website)

These two new projects emerging as potential 2+ million ounces with more drilling success is quite exciting as it's inexpensive added ounces to the company's global gold resource and the potential for increased production down the road, with Fetekro being a completely new deposit. Endeavour has been instrumental in their exploration in the past, and we can see in the below table how the company continues to see an acceleration in discovered ounces over the past few years (42% growth in discovered ounces last year vs. FY-2017). This has been an expensive strategy and led to a reasonable amount of spending, but it's nice to see the company focusing on growth and the long-term picture. At an average discovery cost of $13/oz compared to West African peer discovery cost of over $70/oz, it's a no-brainer to keep drilling.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While the fundamentals continue to improve for the company with production growth and costs dropping year over year, there doesn't seem to be much appetite for the stock. The stock has traded roughly in line with the index during the miner market weakness since Q3 2016, but it's certainly off to a slow start thus far in 2019. As it stands right now, Endeavour Mining is down double digits for the year in share price, while the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) is up 7%.

We can see in the below chart that the stock is trading in a large weekly base with key support near $18.00 and strong resistance between $23.00 and $26.00. As long as the bulls can defend the $18.00 level, this base can continue to build, and an upside breakout would be very bullish. The issue is that, while the stock remains in a consolidation like this, it doesn't make much of a long candidate for anyone other than swing trades. The reason for this is because stocks in bases tend just to vacillate, but not make any real progress. It is only once a stock begins trending that a stock is likely to become a market outperformer.

(Source: TC2000.com)

On a more zoomed-in look at the daily chart, Endeavour Mining is now back beneath its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and potentially about to break a short-term box to the downside. The bulls are going to want to hold here or the next stop is support at $18.30.

(Source: TC2000.com)

So, what's the best of course action now?

I believe part of the reason for Endeavour's underperformance is due to the company being in a transition phase as it tries to deliver on its long-term goals. Often companies that are preparing themselves for significant growth need to spend a good chunk up front to keep that growth sustainable. Thus far, the company is executing on this plan, and I much prefer this style of discovering new ounces at less than $15/oz vs. paying over $100/oz for them like some miners. The latter strategy is much more expensive and often leads to the suitor finding out the project isn't all it's made out to be.

I continue to believe that there are better options in the gold space for investors and traders as Endeavor thus far has started 2019 as an underperformer, and the charts suggest that this may continue. The company is indeed one to keep an eye on over the next several months, with Ity CIL coming online and an aggressive drill program planned this year, but the technicals suggest this is not an optimal buy point. I continue to monitor Endeavour Mining and follow progress at their mines, but I have no interest in buying stocks trading beneath their 200-day moving averages and making new 3-month lows. The bulls are going to want to hold $18.30 CAD on a weekly close to prevent any further decline if we see further weakness going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.