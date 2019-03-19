Clone Or Not To Clone Kraft Heinz?

I believe operating cash flow for the company should be in the range around $5bn.

Investment Thesis

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is the third-largest food and beverage manufacturer in North America. It is going through a difficult period as a result of external pressures (retailers get stronger, consumers demand healthier products…). Investors are quite negative (YTD stock is down approximately 25%, and 1Y is down 51%). But my thesis is a bit different than what market perceives it today. I look at this story from a contrarian angle and with the long-term horizon on my mind.

Change in Consumer Habits

Buffett has recently talked about this topic and here is what he said:

"There's some change in habits. But if you think about it, people don't really change their habits that much. That has not been a huge change. Physical volume hasn't changed much."

I agree with Buffett. There are some changes in consumer habits, but they are not revolutionary. At the end of the day, branded consumer producers will adapt to them.

The Battle Between Brand Producers Vs. Retailers

If we shift our attention to the battle between brand producers vs. retailers, we can see a magnitude of the challenge. In the US, private labels have been gaining market share in recent years. And, despite the recent growth of private labels in the US, penetration remains lower than many other parts of the world.

Buffett further reinforced that view:

"We've learned that over the last few years, as the struggle between the retailers and the brands has shifted toward the retailers. The ability to price though has been changed. And that's huge."

Walmart represents approximately 21% of Kraft Heinz net sales in 2017, approximately 22% of the net sales in 2016, and approximately 20% of the net sales in 2015.

This is a real challenge for Kraft Heinz, and if they want to improve its position, then they must find a solution. It looks like a quite difficult/impossible task, but we should believe in human/business creativity and ability to survive/adapt.

Earnings Power

Let's put it this way. For me, earnings power is the ability of a company to earn cash for its stakeholders (primarily equity holders). Since 2016, Kraft Heinz has generated Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $22.8bn. But reported cash flow from operations under standard accounting rules for that same period was significantly lower. Partly, the gap is due to a change in accounting rules that reduced operating cash flow at a number of companies, including Kraft Heinz. So, I did my own assessment of operating cash flow and free cash flow. I added back cash receipts on sold receivables, pension and post-retirement benefit plan contributions and restructuring expenses.

Kraft Heinz has not yet published its 10-K for 2018, and they didn't include a cash flow statement in its earnings release for Q4 2018. Therefore, I only present here figures for 9M 2018. Based on what I get from adjustments, I believe operating cash flow for the company should be in the range around $5bn. Kraft Heinz has CAPEX around $1bn. Therefore, Kraft Heinz should generate FCF of around $4bn.

Debt Situation

At the end of 2018, net debt is around $30bn. In October and November, last year, Kraft Heinz did two divestitures. Namely, in October, they sold Indian brands Complan, Glucon-D, Nycil, and Sampriti to Zydus Cadila at a valuation of approximately $625m. In November, they sold its Canadian natural cheese business to Parmalat for a purchase price of approximately $1.23bn. Overall, they collected something of around $1.85bn. Kraft Heinz intends to dedicate the divestiture proceeds from the sale of its India beverage and Canada natural cheese businesses to debt reduction. This should provide a good template for additional actions.

According to media rumors, Kraft Heinz weighs sale of its Breakstone's sour cream and cottage cheese business. The business could fetch a valuation of roughly $400m. They also review options for its Maxwell House coffee business. The coffee business has about $400m in EBITDA and could attract a price of at least $3bn in a sale.

If we exclude the future divestitures, then I believe Kraft Heinz net debt level should be around $26-27bn at the end of this year.

Management

It is worth noting that Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time plus 3G brings top-notch efficiency to the table. 3G has taken the world of consumer staples by aggressive M&A predicated on an intense focus on cost management. They employed zero-based budgeting which has brought about massive EBITDA margin improvements. It works fine during the previous decade, but there are some clouds about "their way". Jorge Paulo Lemann talked openly about their failures:

"I've been living in this cozy world of old brands and big volumes. We bought brands that we thought could last forever and borrowed cheap money to do so. You could just focus on being very efficient... All of a sudden we are being disrupted."

I would say that was a good explanation of what happened to them.

Despite the fact of some failures, I believe Kraft Heinz has a unique combination of owners who possess long-term horizon and rare kind of efficiency.

SEC Risk

Regarding the ongoing SEC investigation, management attributes this to issues related to its procurement accounting. After an internal investigation, Kraft Heinz reversed previously recorded savings of $25m in the Q4. Despite this, it doesn't appear to be a pervasive issue, given the small size, relative to its cost base. Nevertheless, we should pay high attention to the quality of financial statements.

Putting All of This Together

Independence of thought is fundamental to sound investing, but we can learn a lot from other great investors. One of my favorite strategies is to follow very successful investors and wait for the opportunity to buy one of their holdings at a sizable discount to what they paid - particularly if the thesis seems to be playing out. Mohnish Pabrai has said several times for himself that he is a shameless cloner, and it works very well for him.

In this case, I would not simply jump on this opportunity. Great investment opportunities can stem from the misperception of the short-term and long-term horizon. I simply think that the future might not be as bad as the current sentiment suggests. Valuation-wise, business with terrific economics can be a bad investment if it is bought at a too high price and vice versa. Here is my math: market cap is $39bn, FCF could be $4bn and net debt around $26-27bn (let's take a midpoint) at the end of this year. So, we talk about EV of $65.5bn, which translates into EV/FCF multiple of 16.4x. All things considered, if I needed to deploy my capital in this environment, Kraft Heinz would be on my list, but I would wait for the better entry point. Therefore, I would wait to put my cloning strategy in action.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.