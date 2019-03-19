Aurora Cannabis: Strategic Dilution

Investors should only be in the stock for a trade as the fundamentals remain severely flawed.

The company further dilutes shareholders whether or not Mr. Peltz actually contributes to creating value for the stock.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) soared above $9 last week on the hiring of a strategic advisor via substantial stock options. The stock was lining up for a bullish breakout above $8, so it wasn't surprising that something perceived as bullish by the company came out to drive Aurora Cannabis to new heights.

Image Source: Aurora Cannabis website

Strategic Advisor

The company and the industry have been full speed ahead for a couple of years now. Hiring a strategic advisor at this point suggests to me that Aurora Cannabis has no clue what to do with vast operations around the globe and a highly competitive market mounting. The time to hire a strategic advisor was before making all of these moves that diluted shareholders.

One can't really argue against Aurora hiring hedge fund billionaire Nelson Peltz of Trian Fund Management as the cannabis industry looks to expand into packaged goods where his investing expertise exists. Though, a big question has to exist whether a 76-year-old, famous for agitating slow-growth consumer goods companies, is the best advisor for a fast-growing company wrought with legal hurdles around the globe.

Nelson Peltz has been involved in numerous companies over the years. Several recent high-profile investment failures include General Electric (GE) and Procter & Gamble (PG).

Source: Fortune

The Trian fund first disclosed an investment in PG back in February 2017, and the stock has generally vastly underperformed the market during the two-year period since this disclosure, that includes Mr. Peltz joining the BOD.

Data by YCharts

The inclusion of Nelson Peltz is no guarantee that Aurora Cannabis will get a better partnership deal and clearly is a sign that he doesn't always offer a short-term fix. Neither Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC), Cronos Group (OTC:CRON), or Tilray (TLRY) needed a high-profile strategic advisor in order to close high-profile investments and partnerships.

Canopy Growth got a $4.0 billion investment from Constellation Brands (STZ).

(STZ). Cronos Group got a $1.8 billion investment from Altria Group (MO).

(MO). Tilray partnered with AB InBev (BUD) to work on cannabis-infused drinks via $50 million investments.

The management team and Board of Directors do appear generally lacking in the consumer goods sector knowledge as the industry moves toward edibles and cannabis-infused beverages. CEO Terry Booth has a background in industrial permitting and government regulations, so the expertise of Nelson Peltz appears legitimate.

Source: Aurora Cannabis March 2019 investor presentation

More Dilution

One of the biggest frustrations with the Canadian cannabis companies has been their wild buying sprees using stock. Companies like Aurora Cannabis have bought into dozens of countries around the globe via investments in local operators.

The moves have pushed the diluted share counts towards 1.1 billion shares outstanding. From the chart below, Aurora Cannabis is 4-5x larger than a couple of years back just from additional share counts.

Data by YCharts

The deal with Nelson Peltz has a hidden kicker where the company is giving the strategic advisor nearly 20 million stock options that are already in the money. A C$10.34 price works out to $7.75, now placing Mr. Peltz $2.00 or nearly $40 million in the money by just accepting the stock options and allowing the press release.

In consideration for the Services to be provided by the Senior Advisor, the Company has granted options (the "Options") to the Senior Advisor to purchase 19,961,754 common shares in the Company at a price CAD$10.34 per share. The Options will vest ratably over a four year period on a quarterly basis, subject to accelerated vesting based on the occurrence of certain specified events, which include the consummation of certain defined transactions, and the closing price of Aurora's common shares being at least CAD$31.02 and additionally CAD$41.36 for a specified number of trading days. The Senior Advisor may exercise any portion of the Option that has vested on or prior to the seventh anniversary of the date of grant.

What is very notable is that his investment fund, Trian Fund, didn't make an investment in Aurora Cannabis. Previously, Mr. Peltz provided his strategic advice to other companies in order to boost the value of his investments.

CEO Michael Singer had this to say on CNBC about potential partnerships that Mr. Peltz would work with Aurora Cannabis on as a strategic advisor:

The beverage industry, cosmetics, wellness; we see pharmaceuticals now starting to show interest in our space. There are a number of what we call market segments that we expect to operate in with one or many of these potential partners.

With such a large partnership opportunity, Trian Fund would logically make a larger investment, if the market value existed. The opposite occurred, continuing a trend where investors in the sector continue to cash out as Mr. Peltz looks to make a pile of cash with Aurora Cannabis without even making an investment. He might view the company in a position to formulate valuable partnerships, but his move doesn't suggest he sees the investment value outside of a large gamble via options.

Rally To $12.50

My investment thesis has been clear that bad business deals can and will likely be perceived as bullish by the market due to the growth opportunities of the market despite the flood of new product and investments. The Cowen $10.50 price target and the previous high of $12.52 are all on the radar in this next month. The stock broke strong resistance at $8.00 and likely isn't going to stop now.

The key investor takeaway is that Nelson Peltz has really struggled with his high-profile investments of late, questioning the need to hire him for 20 million stock options already in the money. In addition, the 76-year-old appears out of his league for the fast-paced cannabis sector.

Regardless, the momentum in the stock appears very strong on the backs of the "hope" trade that Nelson Peltz will guide the company towards successful partnerships. The key here is to ride the trend higher until it ends with the knowledge that Aurora Cannabis shouldn't trade at ~14x '20 sales estimates no matter what partnerships Peltz helps the company sign.

