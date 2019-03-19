Tencent-ByteDance Altercations, Apps Consolidation, Shadow Banking's Reprieve

By ALT Perspective

In this week's issue of Chinese Internet Weekly, besides the general discussion on the week's stock price movements and earnings announcements, I will elaborate on the possible consolidation of the second-hand car marketplace players.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the top constituents of the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) (CQQQ) (FXI) to be more relevant to the sector. Hence, allow me to provide an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself for an overview and convenient reference in the subsequent sections. From a quick glance, readers can easily notice the wild movements of a number of counters last week which will be interesting to discuss. Note that there are substantial changes in the top holdings of KWEB, and I discussed the topic in a prior issue of Chinese Internet Weekly.

Data by YCharts

Momo and Pinduoduo In Contrasting Directions Post-Results Announcements

Shareholders of Momo Inc. (MOMO) have much to cheer for last week. The share price of Momo jumped double-digit percentage at the open on Tuesday and managed to gain further during the session, in a clear repudiation of short-sellers' claims. Momo is a top 13 holding of the KWEB ETF.

The Chinese live-broadcasting service provider reported Q4 2018 results that surpassed analyst consensus estimates on both revenue and EPS. Its Q4 revenue came in at $559.1 million, higher than the same period last year by 44.7 percent, and a beat by $22.65 million. Due to the currency depreciation, the year-on-year increase is even greater in yuan terms at 50 percent. Q4 EPS on a non-GAAP basis was $0.59, a beat by $0.07.

What's probably more pleasing to the market was even as Momo's core business of live-broadcasting service continued to grow steadily at 36.4 percent year on year, the outsized contribution came from its value-added service ("VAS") revenue which expanded by 272 percent. VAS refer to membership subscriptions and virtual gift revenues primarily.

The spectacular growth vindicated the management's earlier stated effort in driving paid memberships and encouraging "tipping" through the gifting of virtual items. The management pointed out that the strong growth had more to do with its enhancements of the "social experience" of users rather than due to the consolidation of Tantan's membership subscription revenue. Excluding Tantan, Momo's VAS revenue still rose an impressive 157 percent year over year to RMB499.4 million.

Unfortunately, expenses also climbed substantially. Serious investors ought to keep a close watch for an escalation of costs. The management listed five major expense items:

an increase in revenue sharing with the broadcasters related to our live video service and virtual gift recipients; an increase in marketing and promotional expenses to enhance our brand awareness and attract users; an increase in personnel-related costs, including share-based compensation expenses as a result of the Company's rapidly expanding talent pool; an increase in fees to payment channels resulting from a higher volume of cash collection through such channels; and an increase in amortization expenses related to the intangible assets from business acquisitions.

Shareholders of Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) are less fortunate, with the share price moving double-digit percentage as well but in the opposite direction. While its Q4 2018 revenue was a beat, it missed on EPS. The consolation is that Pinduoduo's cash position ended the year stronger than ever, thanks to a secondary public offering in February. Pinduoduo is a top 11 holding of the KWEB ETF.

Source: Pinduoduo Q4 2018 earnings call slides

What's really jarring to my eyes was the total operating expenses jumping a whopping 8.3 times from the same quarter in 2017 to RMB6,870.8 million. Total revenue generated, by the way, at RMB5,653.9 million, was lower than the total operating expenses. I was surprised that no analysts questioned the management about the proportion of the expenses was attributable to the programming bug that allowed the unlimited redemption of coupons in early February. A company spokesperson had initially claimed that the actual loss was less than $1.5 million. I have my reservations in the face of such huge operating losses.

Interestingly, in a slide depicting the steep operating loss suffered in the latest reported quarter, the company chose to title it as "Profitability Improved". I would hazard a guess that the person who prepared the slide used the previous quarter's as a start and inadvertently missed updating the slide title.

Source: Pinduoduo Q4 2018 earnings call slides

Consolidation Of The Second-Hand Car Marketplace Apps?

In an earlier issue of Chinese Internet Weekly, I highlighted how the used car market in China has become very vibrant thanks to the proliferation of phone apps facilitating the transactions and a change in the mindset towards owning second-hand cars. The brisk activities are happening even as China is facing a severe slump in new car sales. Last year, automotive sales in the country tumbled 3 percent, registering the first decline in over two decades.

"These apps not only facilitate the buying and selling but most importantly, instill the confidence among the parties involved in the transactions. Due to the imperative to maintain one’s credibility or standing, the seller or buyer would not risk fraudulent acts which would negatively impact his future transactions. The stigma against owning used cars has also been alleviated amid the intensive marketing campaigns led by the various app developers to encourage the practice."- Chinese Internet Weekly, December 3, 2018

The continued weakness in automotive sales is seen from the poor February data as well as the February Asia sectoral PMI compiled by IHS Markit (INFO). In addition, the freshly released February sales figure for China’s motor vehicles showed the eighth month of decline. Even as sales of new energy vehicles jumped 53.6 percent year on year in February, overall sales dropped 13.8 percent. The lower sales can be partially explained by an earlier Chinese New Year this year, but the changing mindset of the consumer towards second-hand cars, economic uncertainties, and policies restricting car ownership likely played a bigger role.

Amidst the stiff competition among the myriad players, a consolidation of the sector looks likely on the horizon. CheHaoDuo Group recently announced (contents in Chinese) a $1.5 billion investment by SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY)(OTCPK:SFTBF) Vision Fund towards its Series D financing round. CheHaoDuo literally means plenty of cars. As we are now all too familiar, SoftBank's modus operandi is to identify the potential winners of a service and provide the necessary funding for its chosen bets to emerge the runaway leaders. It would be interesting to see if SoftBank would 'encourage' a merger between CheHaoDuo and Uxin (UXIN). In December last year, the share price of the latter more than doubled within days of its announcement of a successful sales event following the establishment of a strategic partnership with Alibaba's (BABA) Taobao e-commerce platform. Alibaba is itself a key holding of SoftBank.

What could complicate matters is that Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) injected $818 million in the Series C funding round of the Chehaoduo Group in October last year, valuing the company at an estimated $6.6 billion then. Tencent could oppose any deal that would be prejudicial to its interest by perhaps demanding an exorbitant sum to part with its stake. On the other hand, 58.com (WUBA), which had in late 2015 spun off Guazi.com now consolidated under CheHaoDuo Group, has disposed of the majority of its stake in the latter for $713.6 million. This would reduce the parties involved.

At the same time, there are rumors floating that the third leading second-hand car marketplace provider RenRenChe is "either 'bankrupt' or at the verge of doing so". Ostensibly, the heavy advertising required to create market awareness and mind share has taken the toll on the players. Much capital also has to be poured into setting up physical offline stores for those still reluctant to do the transactions over the phone apps. Eventually, those who remain would likely be backed by SoftBank/Alibaba or Tencent.

No matter, the fate of the car marketplace apps is better than that of the bike sharing companies. TechCrunch reported that Mobike has dismissed its operations teams in the Asia-Pacific region, including "many more contractors and third-party agency staff across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, India and Australia". Mobike is expected to focus solely on the China market going forward. Singapore media reported that Mobike has indeed requested the local authorities for permission to withdraw from the Singapore market, citing a spokesman for Mobike owner Meituan Dianping.

The global retreat is puzzling as Mobike has been deemed as the leading surviving bike sharing company after its Chinese peer Ofo succumbed to severe financial pressures. Furthermore, the acquisition of Mobike by Chinese food delivery and hotel booking giant Meituan Dianping (MEIT) for $2.7 billion 11 months ago was supposed to provide it with the financial heft, enhanced user data analytics, and the seasoned management to navigate the treacherous waters of the Chinese internet sector. In fact, before Meituan came into the picture, Mobike had already raised more than $900 million from prominent venture capitalists such as Hillhouse Capital and Warburg Pincus, as well as conglomerates Tencent Holdings and Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF).

Apparently, the increasing aggressiveness of Hellobike, which is backed by Alibaba, is causing the competition in the home market to become stiffer such that Mobike succumbed to the pressure and has to withdraw its resources elsewhere to protect its base. Its backer, Meituan Dianping revealed its adjusted loss tripled from the previous year to 8.52 billion yuan ($1.27 billion) in 2018. More than half of that loss (4.55 billion yuan) was attributed to Mobike, even as the bike sharing business generated only one-third the loss at 1.51 billion yuan. That's losing $3 for every $1 received.

Another possibility is that Meituan Dianping needs to consolidate its resources to protect its very core business - food delivery, as it continues a protracted fight against Alibaba's Ele.me. It also has to fend off ride-hailing behemoth Didi's encroachment into its food delivery business. Even though Didi has stepped the brakes on further expansions, its service still operates in Shanghai and Nanjing, two key cities in China.

The setback of Mobike is a lesson worth scrutinizing by investors who are typically sold when companies declare their global expansion plans. Mobike's retreat is a fitting reminder that expansion outside of China is not always a victorious outcome for Chinese internet firms.

Market Outlook

The outlook on the macro environment may be lackluster, yet, the equity markets can still do well. The Chinese stock market was initially cheered by the quadrupling of the weighting of Chinese stocks in index provider MSCI's (MSCI) key emerging-markets index before the local authorities stepped in to quash some investor enthusiasm to remove some froth from the equity markets. The same catalyst could re-emerge subsequently when the actual inclusion takes effect in three stages between May and November.

Companies deemed to fall under the “high-tech” label have another cause for celebration. An estimated 300 billion yuan ($44.7 billion) of capital will be available to invest in upcoming China’s Nasdaq-style high-tech board that is seeking to attract firms in categories including semiconductors and biotech, artificial intelligence, and new-energy cars.

A bigger driver for stock gains in China could come in the form of relaxation on the shadow banking clampdown. In an interview by South China Morning Post on the sidelines of the annual National People’s Congress in Beijing last Saturday, a senior banking regulator revealed that the authorities are considering a reprieve for selected shadow banking operators "whose financing benefits the real economy and which have good internal risk controls".

Ostensibly, Beijing has become cognizant of the deleterious impact its tough oversight on shadow banking has on the economy. While the original intention to clamp down on speculative lending such as for real estate or risky ventures is a step in the right direction, legitimate small private firms have found themselves starved of capital. The large banks are used to pocketing easy money by making loans to smaller banks and higher rated state-owned enterprises. This leaves the others having to resort to alternative financing such as shadow banking to sustain their expenses and investments.

It is hoped that the return of some shadow banking providers could relieve the funding squeeze experienced by the small and micro businesses. In turn, some boosts to the economy are expected, together with an improvement in hiring. Chinese internet companies would inevitably stand to benefit from any employment gains and the relief to small private firms, many of which are sellers on e-commerce platforms.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, JD, TCEHY, INFO, NTES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.