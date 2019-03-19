Eaton Makes Its Case For A Stronger Full-Cycle Performance

I’ve been bullish on Eaton (ETN) for a little while now, and the shares have partly rewarded that with a slightly better-than-average performance relative to other industrials. Part of the problem is cyclical risk, and Eaton’s recent Investor Day was management’s opportunity to make the case that the company is better-positioned to generate stronger results at all phases of the cycle. Although the undervaluation I see here suggests the Street doesn’t fully buy that idea, I think these shares still have some appeal even in the face of macro uncertainties.

The Basics Still In Place

Eaton management didn’t fundamentally realign the long-term expectations for the business; core growth in the 2%-4% range is still the expectation, as is operating margins in the high teens. Still, management made its case for what I’d call a more durable or resilient level of performance, with management believing they could hold a high teens operating margin and flat EPS through a recession (helped in part by accelerated share repurchases).

Likewise, the company is not changing its structure in any large way. There has been mild-to-modest pressure from certain quarters for Eaton to consider a more dramatic partial break-up, including getting rid of the Vehicle and/or Hydraulics businesses. While there are some adjustments that I’ll discuss in a moment, management isn’t veering from its core structure and is instead focused on working with what it has – including a renewed restructuring effort in the Hydraulics business to drive better margins.

Selective Exits Seem Prudent

The biggest change in Eaton’s portfolio is the decision to spin off the lighting business from the Electrical Products segment. Although it generates around $1.7 billion in revenue, or roughly a quarter of the segment’s revenue, it’s a lower-margin business with less attractive long-term growth characteristics and where there’s not much opportunity to drive greater value through R&D or by leveraging market leadership.

Although the separation costs will be a “dead loss”, spinning off the lighting business could be addition by subtraction for Eaton. I’ve tracked the relationship between margins and valuation multiples for industrial companies for a long time now, and over the course of multiple cycles I can say that not only is there a significant relationship, it’s in the shape of a curve and not a straight line. With that, the valuation uplift from a higher overall margin profile (and using the proceeds from the spin to buyback shares) could more than offset the lost revenue an profits.

Eaton also announced its intention to sell its auto fluid conveyance – a small part of the Vehicle business that generates about $150 million in annual revenue and very low margins. Eaton has low market share here and it’s a business that frankly isn’t worth building/improving, so it makes more sense to get what they can through a sale and move on, as doing so will modestly improve the margin profile for the remaining business.

For Eaton, Opportunity Starts With An “E”

One of the clearest messages to come out of the Investor Day was the extent to which electrification, broadly defined, will shape a lot of Eaton’s future.

Although the eMobility unit was an afterthought to many sell-side analysts when they created the segment, management believes this business can be a significant growth driver over the next decade as vehicle electrification takes off (including passenger, commercial, and off-road). Management has already secured a significant win for its traction inverter product and the company is accelerating product development in areas like power electronics, distribution, and protection.

Management also outlined how, through its “Power Genome” concept, it can play a significant role in emerging efficiency and IoT initiatives. By analyzing power consumption, smart circuit breakers can cycle appliances and machinery to more efficiently make use of power (running them more when power costs are lower) and analyze their performance as part of predictive maintenance. Smart transmissions and smart motor drives can likewise achieve many of the same benefits of smart devices, perhaps with more cost-effective deployment and monitoring alternatives.

Macro Still Matters

Eaton once again reiterated a relatively positive outlook for its macro environment in 2019 – acknowledging some pressures in China, but seeing improvement in Brazil and ongoing positive signs in North American industrial and commercial markets. Given that commercial construction was stronger than expected, as an industrial end-market, in the first quarter, the macro environment is still looking relatively good for Eaton and I don’t get the sense that management’s guidance has as much riding on a stronger second half relative to other multi-industrials. As far as my outlook goes, I’m still more bearish on non-residential construction than most, but as I’ve said before I think there’s still ample opportunities in certain segments (like institutional construction). I’m a little concerned that around one-quarter of Eaton’s revenue is driven by capex decisions (versus opex), as I do believe capex investments are slowing, but I think expectations are already adjusted for a slowing growth environment (as opposed to contraction/recession).

I’m waiting for more details on the lighting spin before changing my model, so my mid-$80’s fair value estimate for Eaton really hasn’t changed. Relative to before the Investor Day, I feel a little better about my expectations.

The Bottom Line

The worst I can say about Eaton’s Investor Day is that I don’t think it really changed any minds – if you were bullish before, you might feel a little better about the margin outlook and the company’s resiliency in a recession. If you were bearish, the chief concerns (exposure to capex cycles, exposure to construction, vulnerability in Vehicles and Hydraulics) are probably still in place for you. I was bullish before and I’m bullish now. While Eaton isn’t a perfect investment idea, and I’d certainly look at names like Ingersoll-Rand (IR) too, I think the valuation is relatively conservative today and offers enough upside to consider a long position.

