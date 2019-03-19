Crash Protection For Facebook

In the event the bad news begins to weigh on the stock, I show a couple of ways Facebook shareholders can stay long while limiting their risk.

Facebook is coming off of an inauspicious week, one that started with a presidential candidate's vow to break it up and ended with the exit of its number three executive.

Part of Bloomberg Businessweek's clever cover (via Reddit), playing on perceptions that Mark Zuckerberg can come across as an automaton, by overlaying programming language on a photo of the Facebook CEO by Chip Somodevilla of Getty Images.

Facebook's Bad Week

As the Financial Times detailed over the weekend (paywalled here), last week was an inauspicious one for Facebook (FB) for several reasons. Let's breakdown those reasons and then look at ways Facebook shareholders who want to stay long can limit their risk.

The Hits Keep Coming

First, last Monday, U.S. Senator and Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren promised to break up Facebook if she is elected President in 2020 (as I have argued before, Facebook would be the most vulnerable of the FAANGs to antitrust action, due to its reliance on acquisitions such as WhatsApp and Instagram).

Second, on Tuesday, a British government-commissioned report accused Facebook and other tech titans of "using their dominance over digital services to stifle competition and unfairly boost their profits"

Third, on Wednesday, Facebook suffered "its longest mass outage ever, as certain features on the [main] platform, and Instagram and WhatsApp, went down for many users."

Fourth, on Thursday, Mark Zuckerberg announced the departures of Chris Daniels, the head of WhatsApp, and Chris Cox, Facebook's former chief product officer and the number three executive below Zuckerberg and chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg. These departures come after the founders of both Instagram and WhatsApp left Facebook over the last year and a half. The bulk of the Financial Times article I linked to above focuses on these departures and what they portend for Facebook. In a nutshell, Mark Zuckerberg is attempting to more tightly integrate the core Facebook platform with Instagram and WhatsApp, against the wishes of the departed executives, and of Senator Warren, who wants to break Facebook up:

When Facebook bought Instagram and WhatsApp in 2012 and 2014, respectively, it indicated that both apps would remain fairly independent of their parent. But according to people familiar with the situation, Mr. Zuckerberg later ramped up pressure on the companies to integrate with Facebook. Industry insiders warned that Mr. Zuckerberg's leadership strategy might backfire, especially after Mr. Cox has left the social network's inner circle. "[Mr.]j Cox was one of the very few people to challenge Mark and take bets on big ideas, " the ex-Facebook executive said. "The remaining group is more agreeable to just do what Zuck thinks is right, even when he's not."

If you think Mark Zuckerberg's consolidation portends poor returns for Facebook over the next several months, let's look at a couple of ways you can protect yourself. Following that, I'll wrap up with a variant view offered by website.

Limiting Your Risk In Facebook

Before I get to the hedges, a quick reminder: Hedging is for bulls who want to limit their risk. If you're bearish on Facebook now, you shouldn't be long the stock.

With that said, for the examples below, I have assumed you own 500 shares of Facebook and can tolerate a decline of 19% over the next several months, but not one larger than that. The screen captures below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Friday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge 500 shares of FB against a >19% decline by late September.

The cost for this hedge was $2,075, or 2.5% of position value. This was calculated conservatively though, using the ask price of the puts. In practice, you can often buy and sell hedges at some point between the bid and ask prices.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your upside at 20%, this was the optimal collar to protect yourself against the same >19% decline by late June.

There were a couple of differences with this second hedge. The first is that, after an iterative process taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive strike for the put leg, one where the cost was $1.67 = 25, or 1.96% of position value (calculated conservatively again, at the ask).

The other difference was that the income from selling the call leg of $1,700, or 2.05% of position value (calculated conservatively, at the bid) more than offset the cost of the put. So, the net cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $75, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up

Although Facebook is coming off a bad week and seems to be an increasingly maligned company, those negatives aren't currently reflected in the measures Portfolio Armor uses to evaluate securities. Facebook currently passes Portfolio Armor's two initial screens to avoid the riskiest investments, due to its positive performance over the last six months, and bullish options market sentiment. It also passes the "AHP" test I described here (that it's also hedgeable with puts against a >9% decline). You can see all of this reflected in the image below, where all of the figures in the Facebook row are positive.

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor's admin panel.

To put this in perspective, Facebook is currently the 151st highest-ranked name in my site's universe, as you can see below.

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor's admin panel.

Nevertheless, the stock could still slide over the next several months. Given that, the two hedges above may be worthy of consideration.

