Northview Apartment REIT Deserves Higher Valuation

Investment Thesis

Northview Apartment REIT (OTC:NPRUF) (TSX:NVU.UN) delivered another quarter of solid earnings in Q4 2018. The REIT saw double-digit growth in its top and bottom lines. However, its shares continue to trade at a discount to its peers. We believe the market continues to overlook at its transformation strategy in the past few years. The company has significantly reduced its exposure in Western Canada and has increased its exposure to Ontario. It also has value creation initiatives to grow its NOI and increase its net asset value. Northview also pays an attractive 5.7%-yielding dividend. We believe the REIT is a good investment choice for investors seeking both income and capital appreciation.

Source: YCharts

Recent Development: Q4 2018 Highlights

Northview delivered strong results in Q4 2018 with double-digit top and bottom line growth. As can be seen from the table below, its revenue grew by 11% year over year to C$94 million. On the other hand, thanks to its cost containment, its operating expenses only increased by 8%. As a result, Northview significantly increased its total net operating income by 13.4% year over year to C$53.7 million. Its NOI margin also expanded by 120 basis points to 57.1% in Q4 2018 from 55.9% a year ago.

(C$ Million) Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Change Revenue 94.0 84.7 11.0% Operating expenses 40.3 37.3 8.0% Total NOI 53.7 47.4 13.4% NOI Margin (%) 57.1% 55.9% 120 bps

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Valuation at a discount to its peers

Northview’s price to 2018 AFFO multiple of 16.4x is one of the lowest among Canadian residential REITs. Other REITs such as Canadian Apartment REITs (OTC:CDPYF) and InterRent (IIP.UN) are trading at valuations of 29.8x and 35.5x respectively. Although Canadian Apartment and InterRent have better portfolio mix than Northview, we think the market continues to overlook Northview’s transformation in the past few years. Over the past few years, Northview has significantly reduced its exposure to Western and Northern Canada. Instead, it has increased its exposure to the hot demand Ontario market. We believe Northview deserves higher valuation than its current valuation of 16.4x.

Reasons why we think Northview deserves higher valuation

Value Creation Initiatives will continue to drive revenue growth

Northview’s Value Creation Initiatives (“VCI”) began in 2015. The goal of its strategic VCI is to increase rent through high-end renovation program, and to reduce expenses such as through sub-metering program and property management internalization. Northview’s VCI has resulted in about C$4.1 million of annualized NOI increase in 2017. It has also resulted in about C$3.7 million of annualized NOI increase in 2018. By 2020, progress on VCI is expected to reach annualized NOI of approximately C$14.3 million (see table below). Not only has the company increased its NOI, it has also resulted in net asset value increases. Management estimated that its NAV has increased by C$191 million through its VCI program since 2015. Management expects that its total value creation from VCI will be about C$260 million by 2020 based on its assumed capitalization rate of 5.5%.

Source: Q4 2018 Presentation

Favorable Outlook in Canada

In PwC Canada’s latest released article “Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2019,” the firm provided a positive outlook for the rental housing market in Canada. It wrote, “for the first time in decades, demand for rental housing is outpacing homeownership…this is now a new reality for many Canadians and no longer just an emerging trend.” In fact, Northview has been benefiting from this favorable trend. As can be seen from the chart below, its overall occupancy rate has reached 93.9% in Q4 2018 and 93.5% for the whole 2018. Its Q4 2018 occupancy ratio was an improvement of 40 basis points quarter over quarter.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

A strategic focus in Ontario

Northview has been expanding its portfolio in Ontario in the past few years. Since December 2017, the REIT has completed almost C$550 million of acquisition and 77% of its acquisitions were in Ontario and 65% of the acquisitions have been providing with above average NOI growth.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Its net operating income generated from its Ontario portfolio now represented about 31.6% of its total NOI in Q4 2018. For reader’s information, Northview did not have a presence in Ontario prior to Q4 2015.

There are many reasons why the company has significantly expanded its Ontario portfolio.

1) Demand continues to outpace supply in the province. According to a publication by Federation of Rental-housing Providers of Ontario, demand for rental apartments and housing units is projected to average 34,000 units annually in the coming decade. This will result in a shortfall of over 6,000 units per year under the current development outlook. This will result in a cumulative deficit of 62,500 rental units in the coming decade.

2) Canada welcomes about 300 thousand immigrants annually, and about one third of the new immigrants choose to settle in Ontario. New immigrants should help to keep the demand for rental units at a high level.

The high demand in Ontario has been beneficial for Northview. As can be seen from the first table below, its same-door NOI in its Ontario portfolio grew by 11.9% in Q4 2018 and 10% in 2018. On the other hand, its overall same-door NOI only grew by 5.1% in Q4 2018 and 5% in 2018. Similarly, Northview’s average monthly rent in Ontario grew by 7.3% in Q4 2018 (see second table below). This growth rate was much higher than the 4.3% growth rate of its overall portfolio.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Attractive 5.7%-yielding dividend

Northview pays a monthly dividend of C$0.1358 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 5.7%. Compare to other apartment REITs such as Killam Aparment REIT (KMMPF)’s 3.5% and Canadian Apartment REIT’s (OTC:CDPYF) 2.6%, Northview’s dividend yield of 5.7% is very attractive. Its dividend is safe with a FFO payout ratio of 77.2% (based on trailing 12-months FFO).

Source: YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Regulation risk

Although demand continues to exceed supply in many of Northview's markets, excess supply may occur if more residential rental units are developed. This may eventually result in slower rent growth. In addition, regulations imposed by local and provincial governments may impact its ability to grow its rent even when demand continues to exceed supply (e.g. rental rate control).

Exposure to energy sector

Investors should also be aware that a slowdown in the energy sector would have an adverse effect on Northview’s occupancy ratio in Western Canada (the region represents about 23.8% of its total NOI). If a recession hits the region (such as the case in 2015 and 2016), Northview’s NOI can take a hit. The good news is that Northview has reduced its exposure to Western Canada in the past few years. Therefore, the REIT is in a much better position than back in 2015.

Investor Takeaway

We believe the market continues to overlook Northview’s efforts to improve the quality of its portfolio. Hence, its shares continue to trade at a significant discount to its peers. We believe the company is a good investment choice for investors seeking dividend income and capital appreciation.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.