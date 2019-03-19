Oasis Petroleum: A Turnaround Stock

Oasis Petroleum (OAS) ended last year on a weak note by outspending cash flows, but it is eyeing a turnaround in 2019, even with weaker oil prices compared with 2018. By cutting capital expenditure and with support from a strong hedge book, Oasis Petroleum can swing to free cash flows this year. The company can use the excess cash to improve its financial health by reducing its debt. The debt reduction and cash flow turnaround can fuel the stock's recovery. I believe investors should consider buying Oasis Petroleum shares.

Image: Oasis Petroleum

The dip in oil prices hurt a number of oil producers, but Oasis Petroleum has been one of the hardest hit. The company, which gets most of its oil from the Bakken shale play in North Dakota and Montana, struggled in a weak oil price environment, and this was evident in the latest quarterly results. For 4Q18, a period in which oil prices fell from more than $70 to under $45 a barrel, the company reported an adjusted loss of $0.02 per share. On the other hand, a number of other oil producers, including its Bakken rival Continental Resources (CLR), remained profitable in 4Q18.

On top of this, Oasis Petroleum has been burning cash flows. Even last year, when WTI averaged $65 a barrel, Oasis faced a cash flow deficit (or negative free cash flows) of $138.7 million as operating cash flows of $1.01 billion (ahead of working cap. changes) could not cover cash capital expenditure of $1.15 billion. In addition to this, Oasis Petroleum also spent heavily on acquisitions as it expanded its footprint in the Permian Basin. This increased the cash flow deficit to almost $340 million (incl. acquisitions and asset sales). By comparison, Continental Resources reported free cash flows of $389.42 million as it generated $3.33 billion of cash from operations which exceeded cash capital expenditure of $2.84 billion.

In 2019, however, the oil price environment has worsened as prices fell from more than $75 in early-October to $56 at the time of this writing. The dip was driven mainly by the surge in shale oil supplies from the US, waivers for Iranian oil imports, and global economic slowdown which may have a negative impact on oil demand. The supply cuts from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have given support to prices which have been hovering close $55 since mid-February. Still, there are concerns over the growing shale supply. Last year, the US became the world’s largest oil producer and the International Energy Agency believes that the country will soon become a leading crude oil exporter as shipments climb from 3.6 million barrels per day currently to 9 million barrels by 2024. Analysts are expecting an average oil price of $58.18 per barrel for 2019, as per a Reuters survey. That’s down from an average of $65 in 2018.

The dip in oil prices will likely have a negative impact on Oasis Petroleum’s earnings and cash flows. The company reported an adjusted profit of $0.26 per share and delivered more than $1 billion of cash flows (as indicated earlier) in 2018. If oil continues to hover under $60 a barrel, then Oasis will find it difficult to grow earnings and cash flows in 2019. But its cash flow profile will likely improve substantially as the company is preparing to deliver free cash flows even in a weak oil price environment.

For 2019, Oasis Petroleum plans to significantly cut capital expenditure by 40% on a year-over-year basis to the range of $540-$560 million. The midstream CapEx is forecasted to drop by 42% to $160 million of which just $20 million will be attributable to Oasis while the rest will be funded by its MLP Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP).

Oasis has already started to reduce drilling activity and will run 2-3 rigs at Bakken in 2019, down from five rigs in 2018. The company will also work with two fracking crews, down from three in the previous year. With reduced activity, Oasis will complete 70 gross operated wells this year, down from 114 wells in 2018. Around 75% of the drilling and completion budget for 2019 has been earmarked for Bakken. Furthermore, Oasis no longer plans to ramp up drilling activity by deploying additional rigs at the newly acquired Delaware Basin properties. Instead, the company will continue working with two rigs. But even with lower CapEx and fewer rigs, Oasis still expects to grow production by 7.2% to 86,000-91,000 boe per day.

Oasis will benefit from improvement in capital efficiency which will come on the back of higher levels of operating efficiency and lower service costs. The company will also benefit from completion of a natural gas processing plant in the Wild Basin area in North Dakota which reduces capital requirements and allows Oasis to capture higher volumes. Oasis has also said that it will produce oil from its “top-tier” drilling locations that breakeven at $45 WTI or lower. This will help the company in achieving its target of delivering $150 million of free cash flows in a $50 a barrel oil price environment climbing to $230 million at $60 oil.

Although the target of delivering free cash flows in a weak oil price environment sounds ambitious, it is still achievable. Production growth and capital efficiency will partly offset the impact of oil prices. Oasis also has downside protection with crude oil hedges that cover 55% to 60% of its future oil production for 2019. The company has locked in its oil volumes using swaps and collars and will continue to receive a decent price for these barrels even if the actual price dips to $50 or lower. Its WTI collars, which account for two-thirds of its hedged volumes, have an average floor of $54 and ceiling of $72 a barrel.

I believe the major reduction in capital budget combined with solid hedge book will play the primary role in pushing the company to free cash flows in 2019.

The free cash flows will aid Oasis’s debt reduction efforts. Oasis doesn’t have a strong balance sheet. At the end of last year, the company carried long-term debt of $2.73 billion. The good thing is that the company doesn’t have significant near-term maturities, with a vast majority of its debt retiring in 2022-23. However, that debt translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of 73% which is high considering Oasis’s poor track record of delivering free cash flows. The large-cap E&P companies who are generally in superior financial health than the small and mid-caps have a debt-to-equity ratio of 60%-65% on an average. However, if Oasis delivers free cash flows, then it can use the excess cash for debt reduction. As a result, the company may end the year with meaningfully lower levels of debt.

If Oasis generates $230 million of free cash flows at $60 oil in 2019 and uses all of that for debt reduction, then this could potentially bring its D/E ratio down to 67%, which will be closer to the large-cap peer average. If the company also sells non-core assets and uses the proceeds for debt reduction, then its D/E ratio could come in even lower.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum have fallen by 5.5% in the last four weeks but will likely recover if the company turns around and delivers free cash flows. Successful debt reduction can also have a positive impact on the company’s valuation and lift the shares higher. I believe the stock could outperform against other small and mid-cap oil producers, such as Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) and Jagged Peak Energy (JAG), which will outspend cash flows in 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for information purposes only. It is not intended to be investment advice. The performance of Oasis Petroleum stock is heavily influenced by movements in oil prices and other factors. Weakness in oil prices may drag Oasis Petroleum shares. Carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite before buying the company’s shares. Always perform your own research before making any investment decisions.