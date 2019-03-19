Vector Group: Don't Chase The 14+% Yield

Overview

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) reported Q4 2018 and full year 2018 results at the end of February. After some weakness on revenue and earnings through 2018, the company reported a comparatively good Q4 2018, beating both revenue and earnings estimates. Despite the good results from tobacco operations, real estate continues to be challenged as pointed out in my earlier article on the company. Since then the stock price has dropped further due to the possibility of future FDA rules, a jump in long-term debt rated at junk status and weak real estate operations. Simultaneously, the dividend yield has increased to over 14%. Some have argued that the company’s strong cash position of approximately $716M is sufficient to meet the dividend needs for the next couple of years. But I will outline below why the company’s dividend may be safe for 2019, it is still too high relative to its operating cash flow in 2020 and beyond.

Tobacco Continues To Perform Well Over The Long Run

Notably, the company increased tobacco unit sales volume by 1.4% in Q4 2018. Revenue was $267.1M in Q4 2018 compared to $257.1M in Q4 2017. Yearly revenue was also up to $1.11B in 2018 from $1.08B in 2017. Tobacco operations generated $246.5M in operating income in 2018 compared to $240.4M in 2017. Clearly Vector Groups’ discount cigarette brands of Eagle 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, and Eve combined with deep-discount manufacturing for other parties are continuing to grow. In fact, market share grew to 4.1% for the year compared to 3.9% for 2017. This is against a backdrop of declining industry wide retail shipments that fell 4.8 %. Vector Group’s growing domestic market share for the company’s discount brands represents a long-term trend as seen in the figure below.

One point brought out by many small investors in Vector Group is that the company has a perpetual cost advantage over the three larger cigarette manufacturers due to the Master Settlement Agreement. The company has stated that the cost advantage ranged between $163M and $169M from 2012 to 2017 for Liggett Group and Vector Tobacco operating units. However, both operating units currently have payment obligations since exemption only applies until Liggett Group’s market share exceeds 1.65% of total cigarettes sold and Vector Tobacco’s exemption only applies until its market share excess 0.28% of total cigarettes sold. Although the cost advantage is still important, Vector Group’s rising market share makes it less important than before.

Risks To Tobacco Operations Abound

Looking forward, I expect that Vector Group will continue to gain market share due to discount the company’s discount brands and price advantage. However, there are litigation and regulatory risks and technology change that the company is now facing.

The main risk from a regulatory perspective is that the FDA has proposed new rules reducing the amount of nicotine in tobacco. There is a lot of uncertainty here on what may be implemented and how the industry may adapt. But a reduction in nicotine will certainly negatively impact industry sales including those of Vector Group, Altria Group Inc. (MO) and British American Tobacco (BTI). In another proposed change, the FDA is also proposing to ban menthol in cigarettes. This will have a major affect on the industry if fully implemented, as this type of cigarette makes up about one-third of the $100B cigarette market. However, some communities, such as San Francisco, are already implementing local bans. Canada has already imposed a ban on menthol cigarettes, and the European Union’s ban will go into effect in 2020. Although the final outcome of the rules changes in the U.S. is not yet known, I believe that over time the rules will be incrementally implanted. A ban on menthol cigarettes will clearly have some detrimental effect on Vector Group since all the company’s cigarette brands have a version with menthol. But the major effect will be on British American Tobacco, which owns the Newport brand, the No. 1 selling menthol cigarette in the U.S.

From the perspective of technology change, the biggest risk to conventional cigarettes is e-cigarettes as I discussed in my earlier article. However, since my last article on Vector Group, the competitive landscape has changed, as the FDA is proposing draft rules to limit the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and accelerating the timeline. Again, there is much uncertainty, but it is likely that some of the proposed rules will be implemented. But since Vector Group currently has limited exposure to e-cigarettes, this is an advantage for the company.

Real Estate Operations are Less Profitable

Vector Group’s real estate operations continue to struggle due to the broader slowdown in the real estate market. In Q4 2018, the company had revenue of $178.8M, compared to $178.9M in Q4 2017. However, revenue did increase to $759.2M in 2018 from $727.4M in 2017. But at the same time, net income for 2018 decreased to $14.8M from $37.6M in 2018. In addition to the recent slow down in real estate operations due to higher interest rates, it is clear that the real estate business is less profitable than the tobacco business. The table below outlines the differences in revenue, operating or net income, and adjusted EBITDA. Although real estate generates about 40% of revenue it leads to only a little over 4% of adjusted EBITDA. Notably, the real estate operations, including both New Valley’s investments in NYC and other locations, and the Douglas Elliman’s brokerage operations have experienced declining EBITDA since 2016.

Vector Group Selected 2018 Financial Results

Revenue Operating/Net Income Adjusted EBITDA Tobacco $1,111,094 $246,527 $249,209 Real Estate $759,168 $14,779 $11,154

Source: Vector Group Q4 2018 and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

Despite this disparity, the company has recently added to its real estate operations by purchasing the ~30% of Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC that it did not own for $40M on December 31, 2018. This will not add materially to EBITDA. The real estate business is clearly not as profitable as tobacco and furthermore, it is unlikely to return to the profitability seen in 2015 and 2016 in the near future. Real estate sales have slowed as mortgage rates have risen. Although rates have fallen since their recent highs in late 2018, mortgage rates are still higher than in the past few years. This will likely keep a lid on sales. Furthermore, Douglas Elliman faces increasing competition from on-line brokers such as Redfin Corp (RDFN) and Zillow Group Inc. (ZG). These companies are offering convenience and in some cases lower brokerage fees compared to conventional real estate brokers. In my opinion, Vector Group could spin off or sell the real estate operations increasing Vector Group’s overall margins and profitability.

Is The Dividend Safe?

The main attraction for small investors is the eye-popping dividend yield of over 14%. The company pays an annual regular dividend of $1.60 per share. Vector Group also pays an annual stock dividend of 5% through a 105-to-100 stock split. A small investor could sell the issued stock and effectively generate a yield of over 19%. But is this dividend safe? Several authors have written on this topic and often the conclusion is that the dividend will be cut or is not sustainable. However, Vector Group manages to continue paying the regular dividend and also issuing the stock dividend each year. Let’s take a look at some of the common dividend metrics.

Vector Group Selected Dividend Metrics

Dividend Yield Payout Ratio Dividend/FCF 2017 7.7% 263% 188% 2018 16.0% 422% 137% Now 14.3% ~400% >~100%

Source: Dividend Power Calculations Based On Data From 10-K, Morningstar.com. Values in italics are estimates.

By these metrics the dividend is not sustainable. The yield is currently about 14.3%, a value that is typically associated with a struggling company. The payout ratio is well over 100% and the dividend-to-FCF- ratio is also over 100%. These two ratios indicate that the company must issue debt or stock to pay the dividend. The dividend required $116M of cash in 2009 and this almost doubled to $225M in 2018. But operating cash flow has not annually met this requirement between 2009 and 2018 and still does not. In 2018, operating cash flow increased to $182M but this increased number benefited from large jumps in non-cash interest expense, excess tax benefit of stock compensation and payments due under the MSA. In any case, the company has issued long-term debt to support the dividend over the past 10 years.

Vector Group has more than doubled long-term debt to $1,387M in 2018 from $633M in 2013, Long-term debt has more than quadrupled since 2009 when it was roughly $335M. Simultaneously, interest payments have increased to $204M in 2018 from $174M in 2017. Interest expense has tripled from 2009 when it was about $68M. The chart below shows both long-term debt and interest expense since 2009. Notably, long-term debt was flattish until 2014 when it increased dramatically and started trending upward. The rate of growth for revenue has not kept up since it only slightly more than doubled from $801M in 2009 to $1,870M in 2018.

Vector Group 10-Year Long-Term Debt and Interest Expense

Source: Morningstar.com, Data in Millions.

The question is whether Vector Group can continue paying such a robust dividend that increases annually due to the 5% stock dividend while increasing leverage and meeting interest expense requirements. The company ended 2018 with $716M in cash and investments, a value that is significantly higher than in prior years. Notably, the company had only about $451M of cash and investment at the end of 2017. The increase (after subtractions at end of 2018) was due to a $325M issue of senior unsecured notes that carried 10.5% interest rate in November 2018. The notes were rated by Moody’s as ‘B2’ rating, or essentially junk. Moody’s also downwardly revised its outlook for the company from stable to negative. Let’s examine cash flow requirements in 2019 and 2020.

In 2019, some of the cash and investments on hand will be used to pay the dividend but some it will also be used to pay other expenses since operating cash flow does not meet the company’s needs. Let’s assume about $150M in operating cash flow in 2019, which is in between the values for 2017 and 2018. The dividend will require ~$240M in cash. The company typically has about $20M in capital expenditures. One requirement that is not well discussed is debt repayment. The company already repaid $230M of 7.5% Variable Interest Senior Convertible Notes in January 2019. Using just these items, the company will burn through $340M beyond its operating cash flow leaving just $376M in cash and investments on hand at the end of 2019. So, based on these numbers, the dividend is most likely safe in 2019.

Estimated Selected Cash Flow Requirements in 2019 and 2020 For Vector Group

(In millions) 2019 2020 Operating Cash Flow $150 $150 Capital Expenditures ($20) ($20) Dividend ($240) ($250) Debt Repayment ($230) ($232) Net Decrease In Cash and Investments ($340) ($352)

Source: Dividend Power Calculations Based on Data From Form 10-K and Morningstar.com

In 2020, Vector Group still has high cash flow requirements. Let’s assume again about $150M of operating cash flow. The dividend will require roughly $250M. We will use the same number as 2019 for capital expenditures. Notably, Vector Group also has $232M of 5.5% Variable Interest Senior Notes due in April 2020. Using just these items, the company will need $352M beyond its operating cash flow. The requirements from cash on hand and investments in 2019 and 2020 sums to $712M or almost all of the existing cash on hand at the end of 2018. This suggests that the company will need to issue debt again to fund the dividend and other requirements.

Final Thoughts

Vector Group’ stock price has been pressured since early 2018 due to a combination of proposed FDA rules that may negatively affect sales, competition from e-cigarettes, soft real estate operations and a debt issue at 10.5% interest rate. But the current regular dividend yield is enticing at over 14%. Furthermore, Vector Group has continued paying the regular dividend yield and stock dividend despite poor metrics indicating that the dividend is too high. For some small investors, past consistency is enough evidence that the dividend will be paid in the future. Saying that, the debt load and interest expenses have increased significantly in the past several years. The company has high requirements for its cash flow in 2019 and 2020 and will likely need to issue debt at burdensome rates again in 2020 or 2021. Hence, I am not a buyer of this stock.

