Where Not To Go

What investors should fear is that a future default on an EU law bond, or an American law bond, could leave them struggling to recoup losses in a European court.

One of the dangers is the Agency market. There are talks of privatization and the Fed has indicated that they "may" stop buying Agency securities as they increase their holdings of Treasuries.

In my forty-four years on Wall Street, I have learned a few lessons. One of the most important ones is that the avoidance of "Risk," of places that are dangerous to go, allows you to greatly increase the safety, and return, of your portfolios. "Staying out of trouble" is a key component to any successful investment strategy, in my opinion.

You may have noted that I concentrate upon this aspect of investing in my commentary. I do business with some of the major money managers in the world and the conference calls that I have with them are almost exclusively based upon the recognition of some aspect of Risk. First comes the recognition. Then comes the discussion. Finally, the money manager decides what to do about it and a plan of action is implemented.

In the United States the biggest elephant in the room has been, and continues to be, the Fed. In the days of yore, it was one component of the equation. Now, after the financial debacle of 2008/2009, when the Fed and the other major central banks entered the markets in size, the Fed represents almost all of the equation. What they are saying, and what they are doing, is really the only thing that is important now, as the "bond vigilantes" have been edged out of the market by the Fed. You can never win, in my estimation, when you are competing with the institution that makes the "Coins of the Realm."

The Treasury yield curve is currently throwing off some defining signals. To match or exceed the yield on the one year Treasury Bill you have to go all the way out to the ten year Treasury bond, these days. Utilizing the Bloomberg Indexes, you can see that in Investment Grade bonds, in Municipal bonds and in High Yield bonds that they continue to compress in against Treasuries, as the demand for yield keeps pushing the credit markets onwards.

One of the dangers here is the Agency market. There are talks of privatization and the Fed has indicated that they "may" stop buying Agency securities as they increase their holdings of Treasuries. Fed officials have made it clear they want to go back to owning mostly Treasuries, as they did before the financial crisis, yet it is quite unclear how the central bank will get there.

Its current policy, replacing Agency mortgage bonds, only when they mature, could take a decade or more. That's led some officials to advocate outright sales, which the Fed has never done. Then, there's the debate over whether the central bank will favor short-term Treasuries over long-term debt and just how they will manage their portfolio, which is a great unknown.

"People are way too focused on when the Fed is going to end the balance-sheet shrinkage," said William Dudley, the former head on the New York Fed. "That question is actually pretty trivial relative to the question of what is the Fed's balance sheet going to look like over the long run." These decisions will not only affect the composition of the Fed's balance-sheet assets but will create winning and losing positions based upon anyone's call on duration. There has been a lot of talk in the Press about inversion, and its meaning, but the real central issue, in my view, is just how the Fed is going to allocate their assets and in what proportion.

The duration issue won't just apply to Treasuries, of course. Where you are in the yield curve, for any bond, will be directly impacted by the duration issue decided by the Fed. Because the Fed currently doesn't own any Treasury Bills, the weighted average maturity of its Treasury investments is about 8 years. That compares with 5.8 years for the market itself.

If the Fed did decide to start buying Bills, and shorter maturities, then you would see a more normalized yield curve but with yields just off of zero in the short end which would match what is happening with the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan. There are still approximately $9 trillion of negative yielding bonds in the global marketplace and while the underlying assumption is that it couldn't happen here, I am always cautious when underlying assumptions are bantered about as absolute truths.

"The Fed really needs to get into these details soon," said Joseph Gagnon, a former Fed official, who is now a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. "It's the dog that hasn't barked."

Woof! Woof!

Then in Europe, with Brexit waffling one way and another like some bouncing ball, my main concern for investors is the law. Last year some 28% of European corporate bonds were issued under English law compared to 34% in 2017. The proportion of European corporate bonds governed by the laws of other European countries has risen to 38% from 36% in the same period. U.S. law applied to 25% of European corporate bonds last year, up from 17% the year before, Dealogic data shows.

At the heart of the issue of legal jurisdiction is Europe's banking system. Europe's Single Resolution Board, the body in charge of dealing with troubled banks, said in January that European banks should insert a bail-in clause in new bond documentation and consider issuing bonds governed by the laws of one of the remaining 27 member states. Last year, there was a steep drop-off in the amount of subordinated bonds issued by European banks using English law with just 38% governed by the English legal system compared to nearly 60% in 2017.

European banks are also inserting clauses into their bond documentation to ensure their bonds still count towards capital ratios in Europe after the Brexit deadline of March 29. In an English law bond issued in June, Portuguese bank Novo Banco included a clause which allowed the bank to make changes to the law governing the bonds "without the noteholders' consent," if Brexit meant the debt no longer qualified as regulatory capital.

It is certainly possible that the European authorities could issue such a European edict as well, if a "Hard Brexit" takes place.

What investors should fear is that a future default on an EU law bond, or an American law bond, could leave them struggling to recoup losses in a European court. European courts might not recognize a ruling from an English court, or even an American court, and all of the guarantees in some bond indenture could be worthless. Consequently, I advise all of you to carefully consider your European bank debt as what you think that you own, may not be what you ultimately own at all.

Caveat Emptor!

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.