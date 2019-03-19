STAG Industrial: Should You Buy This 5.0%-Yielding Industrial REIT?

STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) is an interesting real estate investment trust for investors with a moderate to high risk tolerance. The industrial REIT has a very good portfolio and dividend coverage stats that support the investment thesis. STAG Industrial's moderately low FFO-payout ratio leaves room for dividend growth. That said, though, the REIT's dividend stream is far from being cheap. An investment in STAG Industrial at today's price point yields 5.0 percent.

STAG Industrial - Portfolio Overview

STAG Industrial is an industrial real estate investment trust with a growing portfolio of warehouse and light manufacturing facilities. At the end of the December quarter, the REIT's real estate portfolio was comprised of 390 buildings representing 76.8 million square feet.

Here's a portfolio overview.

Source: STAG Industrial Q4 2018 Earnings Supplement

STAG Industrial is widely diversified along multiple dimensions, including geography, tenant base and industry. The REIT's top ten tenants account for just 12.8 percent of annualized base rent.

Here's an overview of the REIT's most important diversification stats.

Source: STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial has a well-utilized property portfolio. The REIT's occupancy rate has consistently remained in the mid-90s percent range, indicating low cash flow risks for shareholders. STAG Industrial's occupancy rate at the end of the December quarter was 95.5 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Growth Through Acquisitions

STAG Industrial is growing aggressively through acquisitions. The company has acquired 53 properties in 2018 representing 10.3 million square feet. The weighted-average lease term of new acquisitions was 8.3 years. In the fourth quarter alone, STAG Industrial purchased 17 buildings for $217.9 million which sets the stage for future FFO growth.

Here's an overview of the REIT's acquisition activity in 2018 on a quarterly basis.

Source: STAG Industrial

Balance Sheet And Debt

STAG Industrial has low leverage ratios which support the investment thesis. The REIT's debt (including preferred equity) accounts for roughly one-third of STAG Industrial's capitalization.

STAG Industrial has investment-grade credit ratings, too: The REIT has a Baa3 credit rating from Moody's and a BBB credit rating from Fitch.

Source: STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial also has staggered debt maturities, which greatly reduces refinancing risk. The majority of the REIT's debt does not mature before 2023.

Here's a debt maturity table.

Source: STAG Industrial

Distribution Coverage

STAG Industrial covers its dividend with core funds from operations, and has done so in every single quarter in the last three years. STAG Industrial raked in an average of $0.42/share in core funds from operations in the last twelve quarters which compares favorably against an average cumulative quarterly dividend rate of $0.35/share. The implied core FFO-payout ratio has averaged 84 percent.

See for yourself.

Source: Achilles Research

STAG Industrial is growing its dividend which makes the company a preferred income vehicle for DG investors. Further, STAG Industrial pays shareholders on a monthly basis ($0.1192/share each month) which improves the value proposition. Based on today's price point, an investment in STAG Industrial yields 5.0 percent.

Valuation

STAG Industrial's valuation, frankly, is the only thing I don't like. Income investors seeking to access the REIT's dividend stream pay ~15.5x Q4 2018 run-rate core funds from operations. I consider STAG Industrial to be fully priced at this valuation point.

And here's how STAG Industrial compares against the peer group average in terms of price-to-book ratio.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

STAG Industrial covers its dividend with core FFO, and the REIT has a moderately high margin of dividend safety. That said, though, risks do exist, especially as they relate to the REIT's cyclical earnings profile. Industrial real estate investment trusts like STAG Industrial do well as long as the economy grows, but downside risks can grow considerably in case of a U.S. recession or a downturn in industrial real estate. I recommend to not invest more than 3 percent of total portfolio assets into STAG Industrial.

Your Takeaway

STAG Industrial brings a lot to the table for DG investors: The REIT has a strong portfolio and dividend coverage stats, and the industrial real estate investment trust retains potential to grow its dividend payout going forward, thanks largely to its moderate FFO-payout ratio. In addition, the REIT distributes its dividend on a monthly schedule, which is attractive for income investors. Shares aren't a bargain, though, and the cyclical earnings profile exposes investors to downside risks in the event of a recession.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, NNN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.