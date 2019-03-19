Jianpu Technology grows fast.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) is an independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China. With the trade name Rong360, they provide users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. They also enable financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions through online and mobile channels.

One thing unique about this fintech company is that it acts like an agent and matches borrowers with financial service providers, just as Kayak.com in the travel industry. This is a good business model. On the borrowers’ side, there are many underserved individuals and small businesses that need financing but it is hard to choose from various kinds of options. On the lenders’ side, competition is fierce among financial service providers, who not only want to make loans but also lend to the right customers. Using technology in data analysis, a competent platform can improve efficiency for both borrowers and lenders. The platform can earn revenue by making successful matchings without getting hands dirty.

Under this business model, the company has been growing fast but also faces challenges.

Revenue from: (in Thousand RMB) 2017 1Q 2017 2Q 2017 3Q 2017 4Q 2018 1Q 2018 2Q 2018 3Q 2018 4Q Recommendation service: Loans 109,346 204,162 376,631 429,317 160,136 291,853 193,337 370,081 Recommendation service: Credit cards 15,816 32,737 61,785 118,567 129,174 149,117 183,517 289,133 Advertising, marketing and other services 12,187 19,140 29,325 36,760 46,364 49,380 66,864 82,886

Source: JT quarterly reports

Overall, while recommendation for credit cards and marketing service have been growing steadily, loan recommendation has experienced some turbulence in 2018.

Loan Recommendation Business

Loan recommendation business used to contribute the most to the total revenue. As other businesses grew fast and the loan volume was impacted by macro slowdown and regulatory uncertainties, loan recommendation revenue only accounted for around 50% of the total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The trend of the loan recommendation business was so correlated with the P2P industry, probably because the majority of the loans are from P2P and micro lending firms, including some small size ones. According to the conference call at the fourth quarter, about 52% of the total revenue came from banks, among which, 40% revenue was contributed by credit card recommendations. Because they also mentioned big increase in credit card advertising, I would estimate that banks contributed big percentage in advertising and other businesses. As a result, banks would only be a very minor contributor to the loans. Then major contributors must be P2P and other financials institutions. In addition, JT stated that it partners with over 2500 financial institutions. Yes, large scale is good for such a platform to leverage the economy of scale, but we can infer that only when some small lenders are included can they reach such a scale. Small online lenders tend to be the most problematic and are the targets in this P2P industry crackdown.

Then the question comes. Are all those small lenders carefully vetted? This is a crucial execution of their business model. An independent platform needs to build its reputation trustworthy by carefully vetting financial service providers and potential borrowers. Customers from both end use a platform not just as a search engine, but also rely on its professional risk management. Especially in China, where individual customers tend to be over protected sometimes, an independent platform could potentially bear blames for wrong doings of the financial service providers, which is understandable. As a result, although the platform does not “handle money”, it is not risk free.

Unfortunately, JT/ Rong 360 just learned the lesson in a hard way. On March 15, 2019, the most influential Chinese TV program regarding consumer rights, “The 315 Show”, reported that many borrowers suffer from ridiculously high fees and interest rates charged by online lenders. Among other problematic online lenders, Rong360 was blamed for recommending unreliable online lenders to borrowers. For example, some lenders lend you RMB 1000 and charge 30% upfront fee, which is actually forbidden by Chinese regulations. In some other cases, borrowers are required to purchase some merchandise worth only 20 RMB for 200, which is a hidden form of upfront fee. Those high fees and interests that above the regulated 36% cap could compound so fast that the debt becomes unbearable for borrowers. Some lenders use unethical methods to collect, such as calling all your contacts, children’s teacher, etc. which totally ruins borrowers’ social life. The stock price dropped by 15% immediately the next trading morning. Although Rong360 apologized immediately in Weibo, the Chinese version of twitter, and stated that they would solve the issues, brand reputation was damaged. Further, there is another collateral damage regarding the brand name “360”. A software company, “360”, worried that their reputation would be hurt due to this scandal, immediately stated that Rong360 is a different company from theirs and they would sue Rong360 for brand name infringement. We shall watch how JT handles the scandal and rebuild its brand name.

Credit Card Recommendation Service

This is a fast growing line of business of JT. Both the volume of credit card issuance and unit price were rising. Looking ahead, the business still has great potential. Overall, credit card penetration in China is still very low. In addition, JT can utilize its expertise in big data to help credit card issuers target the right customers.

Advertising, Marketing and Other Services

This is another fast growing business.

Source: JT 4Q 2018 earnings presentation

According to their comments in the fourth quarter conference call, they provide three level of big data and the risk management services to the financial service providers: data inquiry, profile inquiry and the modeling exercise.

If they have the right technology, this risk management business will be a great selling point with high barriers for competitors to enter. Some people don’t like the platform business model, because nobody wants a middleman to eat away a piece of profit. But if JT can provide value added service, they will probably attract more agent business. Then the challenge is how they gain the competitive advantage in technology.

Profitability

Mainly due to high marketing expense, the company only realized a net profit in the fourth quarter of 2018 for the first time.

Source: JT quarterly reports

Source: JT 4Q 2018 earnings presentation

Source: JT 4Q 2018 earnings presentation

The overall trend is that they are improving operating efficiency, gradually.

The CEO, David Ye keeps saying that they don’t rush to profit. Instead, they want to invest for the long term. They heavily invest in marketing, through various media, such as info feeds, app store, search engine and other social media partner program. They want to build the brand awareness and enhance their first mover advantage. However, investors would like to see till when can they still keep the revenue growing while curbing their marketing expenses. The fourth quarter was a good start, when they efficiently grew revenue and realized a profit. We wonder if this is just a one-time luck or they can actually keep the profit going.

Conclusion

JT has a good business model and it has been growing fast. However, it also faces some challenges. They need to build up the reputation of their platform and improve the operating efficiency. Mostly importantly, technology is key. Overall, the company is a good long term outlook, but for now, they need to resolve the scandal first.

