Technology And Communication Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry. This “Tech & Com” dashboard has been reshuffled after GICS structure changes in September 2018. Two industries are not in the table: media (GICS code 502010) and interactive media and services (GICS code 502030). The moving parts in these industries make it difficult to set historical baselines for our metrics.

Executive summary

Computers/peripherals are underpriced relative to their historical averages in valuation ratios. Semiconductors are close to fair price and communication equipment is moderately overpriced. Other industries in technology and communication are overvalued. Software, entertainment and IT services are the most overpriced, with all valuation metrics significantly worse than their historical baselines. All industries except software are above their historical baseline in profitability measured by return on equity.

Since last month:

P/E is stable in electronic equipment and computers/peripherals, and deteriorated elsewhere.

P/S has improved in computers/peripherals and telecom, and deteriorated in entertainment and software.

P/FCF has improved in computers/peripherals, wireless telecom and entertainment, and deteriorated in software, diversified telecom and semiconductors.

ROE has improved in software, and deteriorated in telecom and IT services.

The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLC) have outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% and 0.4%.

In this period, the 5 best performing S&P 500 technology or communication stocks are Arista Networks Inc. (ANET), Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS), Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), DISH Network Corp. (DISH), and Intuit Inc. (INTU).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings, price/sales and price/free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to the stock lists before they are published in free articles. Past performance is not a guarantee of future result. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

STX Seagate Technology Plc COMPUTER AMAT Applied Materials Inc. SEMIANDEQUIP LRCX Lam Research Corp. SEMIANDEQUIP MU Micron Technology Inc. SEMIANDEQUIP SGH SMART Global Holdings Inc. SEMIANDEQUIP CTXS Citrix Systems Inc. SOFTW IBM International Business Machines Corp. TECHSVCE SAIC Science Applications International Corp. TECHSVCE AMCX AMC Networks Inc. MEDIA TGNA TEGNA Inc. MEDIA

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in technology and telecommunication on 3/18/2019

I take 4 aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), price to free cash flow (P/FCF), return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Computers/Peripherals 14.66 24.67 40.57% 1.36 1.24 -9.78% 21.89 21.68 -0.97% 1.35 -8.33 9.68 Wireless Telecom 41.20 27.57 -49.45% 1.42 1.75 18.80% 27.88 31 10.08% 3.94 -14.25 18.19 Communication Equipt 33.50 28.48 -17.62% 1.65 1.61 -2.45% 26.23 24.1 -8.84% -1.82 -9.61 7.79 Entertainment 36.82 23.46 -56.95% 3.31 1.54 -115.20% 35.66 19.9 -79.22% -0.20 -3.21 3.01 Electronic Equipment 22.25 21.26 -4.66% 1.47 1.3 -13.27% 30.24 21.35 -41.65% 2.41 -1.77 4.18 Software 65.75 33.79 -94.59% 6.04 2.81 -114.81% 59.48 23.95 -148.35% -15.73 -8.17 -7.56 Diversified Telecom 25.02 19.95 -25.39% 1.62 1.2 -35.36% 25.53 23.83 -7.14% -5.67 -11.97 6.30 Semiconductors* 25.22 31.77 20.62% 2.99 2.41 -24.27% 24.87 28.86 13.82% 6.72 -1.34 8.06 IT Services 34.47 24.11 -42.97% 2.47 1.18 -109.40% 28.91 20.23 -42.91% 9.62 2.86 6.76

* Averages since 2003

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better; for ROE, higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

Price/free cash flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLK and XLC with the benchmark in 1 trailing month.

