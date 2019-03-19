Kimco Is Still A Buy

The shares still appear undervalued and offer an enticing dividend for those who like income.

Source: Kimco

Kimco (KIM) shares have been trading at an attractive discount for quite some time now. While rebounding off the lows, the shares still offer an attractive yield and possible capital appreciation. As the company continues to prove the market wrong by maintaining occupancy and pruning its portfoli, the shares should return to more normalized levels. In the meantime, investors can collect a yield of almost 7% that is well-covered.

Kimco Reports

Kimco reported fourth-quarter earnings that showed investors the company is doing fine.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The headline showed Kimco beat on the bottom line and had revenue in line with estimates. The revenue decline was mostly due to dispositions.

Kimco even guided for the midpoint of its guidance to be at the higher end.

Source: Seeking Alpha

While FFO or funds from operations were less than the year ago quarter, this is attributed to the revenue decline and disposition or sale of properties as well. Since for the full year the company had $1.47 in FFO, there is not much growth expected in the coming year. Additionally, at a time when there seems to be a retail apocalypse, it is important to realize occupancy levels remain the same at around 96%.

Despite the closure of Toys R' Us, Kimco was still able to maintain its occupancy levels, showing strong resiliency to any headwinds in retail.

During the fourth quarter alone, Kimco sold 16 properties and two pieces of land for $357.1 million. Kimco recognized $228.4 million from the sale of these properties. All in all for 2018 the company sold 68 properties and 8 pieces of land for a whopping $913.9 million. As the company continues to take focus on what properties it thinks will be strong going forward, it will see lackluster revenue and FFO growth. However, I'd rather see this now than during a time of economic weakness when real estate prices are further depressed and the company is under pressure to do something. Fortifying its balance sheet and portfolio to be prepared for the future shows a management team dedicate to ensuring a strong company. Furthermore it allows the company to focus on projects it truly believes will do the best in the future and have the strongest potential for the highest returns. For the year the company was able to complete 28 redevelopment projects costing $89.7 million but recognized a blended return of 10.9%. This means it's instantly seeing a return on the money it is putting to work. I also like that unlike other REITs it does so at a rate that offers a higher return than its own equity.

The company also repurchased 5.1 million shares at an average price of $14.72 for the year. Further more providing another return on investment. The company still has about $150 million available on its repurchase program should the stock pull back from here. The company also reduced debt by over $500 million, leaving it in great shape as it has no debt maturing in 2019.

Retail Environment Today

Despite concerns of a failing retail industry, plenty of companies remain strong and continue to expand. As we can see below, there has been a positive number of openings even after accounting for store closures.

Source: Kimco Investor Relations

It is safe to say the worries of the market have offered investors an opportunity.

Kimco continues focusing on tenants with improved omni-channel prospects. On top of that, it focuses on tenants that have businesses that cannot be replaced by e-commerce.

Source: Investor Presentation

Only 4% of rent comes from tenants that are, as they put it, "finding their sweet spot." As the company continues to develop and sell assets, I believe they will continue to grow the diversification towards tenants in the other two categories.

Below paints a picture of the types of operators and in which segments they serve are in Kimco properties.

Source: Investor Presentation

For investors familiar with retail, we know how well companies like Ulta (NASDAQ:ULTA), Family Dollar (NASDAQ:DLTR), Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) are doing. There is not much disruption in their space.

Source: Investor Presentation

As we can see, the strongest tenants make up the largest part of the portfolio. The above-cited companies all have continued to perform well operationally and are at no risk of closing. Many are in fact expanding.

Since 2010 the company has been pruning its portfolio from having many sites producing variable returns, to just those producing worthwhile returns.

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

As we can now see, the company drives much more of its revenue from its top core markets. This is a potential negative should any area be impacted by environmental disaster or economic hardship. However, in the mean time it creates synergy between hiring property managers and securing discounted labor for services.

Source: Kimco Investor Relations

The company continues to grow occupancy and get more rent per square foot. This is partially helped by the reinvestment into the properties to create a more valuable property and demand higher rent. This helps FFO, as the company is not only improving how much space it rents but how much it gets from that space.

Safe and Growing Dividend

Kimco continues to raise its dividend each year. This despite all the headwinds it faces. As we can see below the company maintains a safe FFO payout of 77%.

Source: Brad Thomas

This payout ratio should continue to improve as shares are repurchased as well. In the meantime, shareholders become larger owners of a REIT, which by nature are designed to usually dilute shareholders.

Not only do we have a safe payout, but we have a strong yield.

Source: Yield Chart

In the past 20 years of trading history the company has only yielded above 6.25% a total of 21.7% of the time. Much of this has been in the last 2 years nonetheless. Historically speaking investors can now lock into a strong yield that appears to be safe.

From a valuation perspective we can see shares trade at attractive levels compared to the past 5 years.

Source: Morningstar

Despite the recent run up in the share price the stock still trades below its average P/S, P/CF, and P/B.

Source: Morningstar

In fact the company has grown its yield from $0.72 or 5.32% in 2009 to $1.12 or 6.34% a share now. So not only can we acquire the shares at a cheaper fundamental value, but we can also acquire shares at a higher yield than when the economy was severely under performing.

Typically REITs are valued based on their price to funds from operations (FFO). Here Kimco trades at less than 12x the middle of their 2018 guidance or $1.46 per share.

While Kimco continues to prune its portfolio of unwanted assets we may see negligible FFO growth. However, I rather see the company take measures to improve its assets as it has been doing. If and when we face another recession the company will have a stronger tenant base as well as credit rating to withstand pressure. With better tenants there is less likelihood tenants will fail to meet their rent obligations.

Source: Kimco Investor Relations

With a better credit rating and strong income stream the company should be able to be an acquirer of attractive properties at attractive prices. The company is setting itself up while the market is strong to take advantage of the next down turn. The company also has a huge untapped line of credit it can take advantage of should any opportunity present itself. Going forward the management team is going to prove its ability to run the company correctly. This should reward shareholders.

Conclusion

As Kimco continues to trade at depressed levels, shares are a compelling value. The strong yield, portfolio management, and investment level credit rating all offer attractive incentive to invest in the stock. The value will ultimately come from continued operational performance success as we have seen the past few quarters. I believe there is still time for investors to get in the stock before the company's share price really accelerates. Those looking for a strong REIT with a high yield should look further into making an investment in Kimco. I believe anything under $18 a share is attractive and shares should resume to a more normal 14x FFO or more than $20 a share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.