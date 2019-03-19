Focus On Europe: Hunter Douglas 'Buy And Build' Strategy Works Well

Introduction

In this edition of Focus on Europe, you’ll see why there’s still money to be made with window coverings as Hunter Douglas (OTCPK:HDUGF), an Amsterdam-listed but Curacao-based family-controlled company posted a stellar set of financial results. The revenue, EBITDA, net income and free cash flow all increased, allowing it to slash its net debt and hike the dividend. Needless to say that’s a healthy cocktail of elements that please a lot of investors.

Hunter Douglas: the acquisitions are paying off big time

Hunter Douglas (OTCPK:HDUGF) has now released its full-year results. The net debt remains high after the recent acquisitions, but as the EBITDA increased nicely as well, the debt ratio is completely under control. A quick overview of the Amsterdam-listed company that I have been keeping an eye on since 2017.

The numbers speak for themselves

Well. Hunter Douglas makes my life easy as there isn’t much to add to the bullet points provided by the company:

As you notice, Hunter Douglas’ performance was excellent from the top line to the bottom line, and I think the Sonnenberg family should be very satisfied with 2018 as despite the economic uncertainty towards the end of the year, the company performed very well.

There’s one thing that needs to be highlighted, and that’s the non-recurring$22.5M benefit in 2018, but even after excluding this, the net income would still have been around $252M, or US$7.26 per share. So although we shouldn’t expect the non-recurring income to happen again in 2019, it shouldn’t have a very noticeable impact on this year’s performance as it doesn’t really move the needle.

The cash flows also remain very strong: Hunter Douglas generated$397M in operating cash flow before changes in the working capital position, and after spending $125M on capex, the net free cash flow result was an amazing $272M. Note this does include the non-recurring benefits we saw in 2018, but even on a normalized basis Hunter Douglas would have comfortably beat my expectations as I was aiming for an operating cash flow of just $300M. The difference could be explained by the ‘other non-cash items’ which contributed almost $75M in cash flow in the final quarter, so perhaps I was a bit too conservative in my overview after the first nine months of the year.

A dividend hike also isn’t a surprise

The net income and cash flows are excellent, the balance sheet is in an acceptable shape, so Hunter Douglas decided it’s time again to treat its shareholders to yet another dividend hike.

The proposed dividend will be 2.00 EUR, which is a 8.1% increase compared to the 1.85 EUR/share that was payable over FY 2017. Hunter Douglas is based on the Dutch Antilles, but unfortunately those islands do have a dividend withholding tax in place. I’d have to check the percentage but it’s either 30% or 15%.

At the current exchange rate, the dividend will cost Hunter Douglas just over $80M, which means there will be plenty of cash flow to use for further debt reduction. During 2018, HDG actually already repaid $184M of debt, so I hope to see a slightly lower interest bill in 2019 (although the cost of debt may increase a bit due to the higher risk-free interest rates for USD investments these days, the debt reduction should offset this), further strengthening the free cash flows.

Investment thesis

2018 was a super-strong year for Hunter Douglas as despite spending more on capex than its depreciation charges, its free cash flow profile remains superior and so far, it looks like the multiple acquisitions are paying off. Of course, the situation can change soon (especially in the UK where I can’t imagine the consumer confidence levels are skyrocketing), so I am very pleased to see Hunter Douglas aggressively reducing its net debt by repaying $184M of existing debt.

As of the end of 2018, HDG had $706M of net debt and with a reported EBITDA of $465M, the debt ratio is just over 1.5. And should 2019 be as good as 2018, Hunter Douglas has a good shot at cutting the debt ratio further to 1.1 by the end of this year.

Other news from Europe

UBS (UBS), the Swiss bank, appears to be very stubborn. Although the bank has been convicted by a French court for illegal activities on the French territory whereby the bank was fined 4.5B EUR, it has only put aside just over 10% of that amount as a provision. UBS thinks it will be able to get the decision overturned by appealing the original verdict. Perhaps that’s true, but it doesn’t look like ‘safety first’ is UBS’ main corporate slogan these days… UBS also published its revised financial results, and investors will be disappointed to see the CET1 ratio has dropped from 13.1% (when the financial results were originally announced) to just below 13%. Nothing to panic about, but perhaps this is one of the reasons why UBS didn’t hike its level of provisions even further.

Elsewhere in Switzerland, shares in Geberit (OTCPK:GBERY), the toilet manufacturer, were nosediving on Tuesday after the publication of a disappointing outlook blaming the uncertainty in Italy and the Brexit issues, but Geberit’s share price did recover very well and actually ended the week in green territory. But there still is money to be made in ‘sanitary solutions’ as Geberit reported a net income of almost 600M Swiss Francs in 2018.

RTL Group (OTC:RGLXF) (OTCPK:RGLXY) reported its financial results of 2018 as well, and the media company has beat most expectations. The slowdown of the advertising revenue didn’t seem to have a serious impact on the TV and Radio broadcaster, and the company kept the full-year dividend stable at 4 EUR/share, confirming an 8% dividend yield that’s covered by the incoming cash flows. Option Generator called RTL a ‘conviction buy’ here a while ago, and it does look like he was right.

Despite an initially negative reaction by the market, Inditex (OTCPK:IDEXY) (OTCPK:IDEXF) seems to be on track to continue to improve its performance as the online sales channel now represents approximately 12% of the total revenue after growing by 27% in FY 2019 (which ended in January). The good performance and the robust balance sheet allowed Indixted to increase the dividend from 0.75 EUR to 0.88 EUR per share. Good news for all shareholders, but there’s more good news.

Inditex’ board will very likely approve an increase of the payout ratio from 50% to 60% while Inditex will also pay a special dividend of 1 EUR per year over the next three years (including the most recent financial year).

This means the family of main shareholder Armancio Ortega (who owns almost 60% of the stock) can look forward to some nice Christmas presents in the next few years as the special dividend will allow Ortega to take in excess of 5.5B EUR home over the next 30 months or so, on top of the 3-4B EUR in ‘normal’ dividends he can reasonably expect to receive.

Belgium’s AB InBev (BUD) has won a patent case against Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) (OTCQX:HINKF) to use a‘bag-in-container’ device as the judge ruled the Dutch beer giant ‘ failed to prove it had a reasonable likelihood of winning its argument’. InBev’s share price seems to be recovering well after hitting a bottom earlier in the quarter. Still, this wasn’t sufficient for the Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to keep the company’s shares on the European Best Ideas List.

