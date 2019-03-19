Avis Budget Group: A Time For Transformation

In my opinion, Avis has to acquire some major players in the industry or things could turn to the worse.

Can CAR keep up with an industry filled with competition from manufacturers and car sharing companies alike?

Recommendation

With a big market correction (more than 50%) starting from May last year until January 2019, investors might be asking, "can car rental companies like Avis Budged Group (CAR) compete with peer to peer car sharing companies?"

The core investment thesis is that CAR will continue into a downwards going spiral with pressure coming from HYRE, Getaround, Turo, auto manufacturers, and more pressure coming from the increasing depreciation costs of vehicles. Although I do expect the stock stable to higher until the third quarter of 2019, I also think that customer focused companies with newer strategies and less need for capital expenditure like Getaround or/and Turo will continue to disrupt the standard car rental market with their innovative strategies. With revenue per car dropping, costs going up and the need to vastly improve customer experience I believe CAR will have a tough time in a market where convenience comes first.

Company Background and Overview

*Picture taken directly from latest 10Q presentations

Avis Budget Group is the American parent company of Avis Car Rental, Budget Car Rental, Budget Truck Rental, Payless Car Rental, Apex Car Rentals, Maggiore Group and Zipcar.

Today, Avis’s growth in revenues for the last 3 years is around 1.8% CAGR. With 650 000 cars across the world, enhanced mobile application, licensed Avis in Japan and Budget in Taiwan and looking to connect its entire global fleet by 2020, CAR is well positioned to attract more customer attention and expand its global reach. Avis has also managed to diversify its business with several acquisitions and partnerships:

Fetch Truck Rental partnership - Fetch is described as the only self-service truck-rental marketplace. Starting at around 15$/hour, Fetch includes miles, gas and insurance in its rental price. Fetch also offers pickup and delivery of your rental truck. Right now you can rent a truck through the Avis application with on-demand budget truck rentals in Florida.

Waymo partnership – Waymo is a company that specializes in developing autonomous driving car technologies and is a subsidiary of Alphabet. On December last year the company started its own commercial self-driving car service. Avis has partnered with Waymo to offer its fleet management as a service software for Waymo’s autonomous fleet.

ViaVan partnership – ViaVan is a provider of on-demand shared transit service in Europe. It is a joint venture between Mercedes-Benz Vans and Via. ViaVan lets independent drivers carry passengers and retains 15% of the fare (lower than Uber which keeps 25%). With their Mercedes-Benz Vans partnership they are also collaborating on the development of advanced mobility solutions, from sensor technology, to electric vehicle fleet management, to autonomous driving. Avis has partnered with ViaVan to provide on-demand van-pooling services.

Lyft partnership – Lyft is an on-demand transportation company primarily providing ride-hailing services. Avis is adding thousands of rental cars to Lyft’s Express Drive program.

Brightline partnership - Brightline is an express inter-city rail system in Florida. With this partnership Avis has secured to provide Avis and Zipcar vehicles at Brightline’s rail stations.

Avis is trading right now at a 16.5x EV/EBIT ratio and has recently increased its operating margin by 0.2%. The company has increased its share price by 60% from the bottom in January this year, but with Revenue per car dropping around 0.89% CAGR for the last three years and an overall struggling customer experience (1 star ratings from websites like ConsumerAffairs, Trustpilot and Yelp) is their main business sustainable? Can companies like HYRE, Getaround or Turo disrupt their branching out?

Recent Results

*Picture taken directly from latest 10Q presentation

According to their recent report CAR is showing some improvement in their results. The company has both increased their quarter to quarter and per day revenue by around 2.6% and managed to decrease its cost per car close to their 2016 numbers while increasing their fleet with around 40 000+ vehicles. Although improvement in numbers has been made, the company has also seen a 1.6% decrease in its revenue per car from last year.

Recently Avis has taken some necessary steps towards improving customer experience and performance. According to their last earnings conference call, Avis has started creating some interesting incentives for their own customers. The Amazon-Avis partnership deal is one of them, by which you receive an Amazon Gift Card at 10% of a car's rental price. The company also made some interesting revenue expansion strategies by reaching out to the Taiwanese market and licensing Avis Budget Group in Japan. Another high point in the earnings call was announcing the franchising strategy of the Chinese and Brazilian market, which will reduce their costs significantly. During 2018 CAR managed to digitally connect their entire fleet in the U.S. and right now are striding towards global digital fleet connection. This move will help clients manage their entire rental experience through the Avis mobile application and additionally will provide Avis with real-time valuable telemetry data , including odometer, fuel level and vehicle condition updates.

Investment Thesis

Currently the market views CAR as a company diversifying its income, branching out its business model and shifting to different revenue models. As a result, it has recently started to trade at a higher valuation.

However, I believe in the long-term the stock is overvalued due to the following reasons:

1. Increased depreciation in the vehicle sectors:

2018 was a year with very low depreciation rates. This was unexpected from many industry experts, due to the fact that car prices have been inflated to abnormally high levels in the second half of 2017. Since 2016 depreciation rates have surprisingly remained fairly low and this is not something that many see sustainable in the long-run. With about 300 000 more vehicles coming off-lease, prices for new vehicles going up (which will make consumers turn to the used-vehicle market) and more SUVs and crossovers expected to arrive on the market, experts foresee an increase in supply which will mean higher depreciation rates for vehicles in the future (depreciation rates are expected to go to as high as 15% this year). In 2018 Avis had 54% of all disposed cars sold pursuant to repurchase or guaranteed depreciation programs. This would leave 46% of cars highly dependent on global vehicle depreciation rates. With rates expected to increase this year, I would expect Avis to have a tougher time with car prices going down faster, ultimately leading to a bigger loss on sale.

2. Diesel cars becoming obsolete.

*Image taken from Itv.com

The sale market share of diesel cars in the European Union fell to 36.5% in the first half of 2018 from 42.5% for the same period in 2017. In May 2018 in the UK diesel car sales slumped year-over-year by 23.6%. Now experts are suggesting that by 2023 diesel cars could have a tiny 5% market share. I do find this all a tad bit too extreme, but I do expect a higher than average depreciation rate on diesel cars. With more manufacturers dropping diesels from its U.S. line-up, cities like London making ultra-low emission zones, a global push towards electric vehicles and an ever-decreasing emission tolerances, companies with big car parks will have to pay the price. This would result in Avis losing more money per car and having a higher average depreciation rate on diesel vehicles.

3. Increased competition.

* Photo taken directly from Hyrecar 10q presentation

Peer-to-peer car sharing has turned out to be one of the most innovative approaches to shared mobility. With increasing concerns for the environment and trends towards vehicle ownership changing, peer-to-peer car sharing has witnessed a tremendous growth in the last 3-5 years. The global market consists of more than 40 P2P car sharing service providers. With P2P car sharing companies seeing a constant increase in user base and with the global car sharing market expected to grow at a 12.1% CAGR between 2018 and 2030 I would assume that traditional car renting companies are beginning to be a thing of the past. In 2013 Avis made a strategic acquisition of ZipCar in order to step-in early in a rapidly growing market, but ZipCar has been facing a lot of competition. With companies like Turo, Car2go and Getaround being market leaders I see ZipCar struggling for any significant market share. According to a report on Mashable in August 2018, the apps with the most active monthly users were Turo (1.7 million active users), Car2GO (which rents out cars from a fleet, 759 000 active users) and Getaround (276 000 active users). This puts ZipCar at the back of the P2P car sharing chain. With all this being said, if Avis doesn’t move for a new acquisition within the car sharing market, I see it continuing to struggle with market share.

Avis also made a new partnership with Lyft, adding thousands of cars to Lyft’s fleet which should help them branch out to different revenue streams. But are they late to the party? Recently a new IPO Hyrecar (HYRE) has been getting on some traction. Hyrecar’s core business model is to provide peer-to-peer car lending for people who want to drive for Uber and Lyft and with a business model relying more on people and ease of access and having none of the expenses (depreciation, capital expenditure etc.) Avis has, I see Hyrecar’s fleet scaling faster, costing less and earning a better operating profit per car.

4. Manufacturers starting their own car rentals.

*Photo taken from Forbes

With manufacturers starting their own car rental services, can car rental companies really compete? One of Avis's big competitors is Maven, a peer to peer car sharing service from General Motors which started 2016. The company provides a service built for specific residential communities that provides members with 24/7 access to cars parked right inside of their building and has already started investing in the future adding electric vehicles to its fleet. Another big competitor is Silvercar, an Audi-owned car rental service with prices below these of the car rental companies. It consists of only 2 models for now, but since it’s owned by the manufacturer expanding it won’t really pose a problem for them. With lower prices provided from the manufacturers themselves I see the rent-a-car service provided from companies like Avis and Hertz(HTZ) becoming obsolete in the near future.

Any of the arguments above could result in a continuing downside of the stock.

Catalysts

Catalysts in the next 12-15 months include:

Increased depreciation of vehicles.

Companies like Turo, Getaround and Car2Go increasing market share.

More automobile manufacturers introducing their own platforms.

All the catalysts here focus more on a longer term valuation. Catalyst #1 is the increased depreciation of vehicles, would put pressure on Avis to replenish their new vehicle fleet faster with new cars in order to lower losses per car to a minimum.

Catalyst #2 is the increasing market share of independent peer-to-peer car sharing companies would result in Avis losing market share globally. With peer-to-peer car sharing companies offering more convenience and constantly offering better deals for car lenders, this could lead Avis per car revenue to decrease dramatically.

Catalyst #3 is seeing more automobile manufacturers introducing their own car sharing/renting platforms. This could drive rent-a-car prices down on a global level which would hurt Avis per car revenue and EBIT numbers. This could also force CAR to increase its already high debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52.

WITHOUT significant market share growth or new acquisitions my share price target is in the $15 - $28 range. This is the range if revenue per car continues declining by an average of 1% per year and costs per grow an average of 1% per year for the next 5 years. The model also keeps COGS as a % of Income flat for the next 5 years at around 51%:

*My calculations, based on company filings.

Please keep in mind that CAR’s revenue has grown at around 1.7% CAGR and COGS as a % of income has grown around 0.3% to around 51% for the last three years.

As a result, I believe that a +2% CAGR revenue growth over the next 5 years is reasonable, which would also not be enough to raise CAR’s share price to any significant level.

All of the above represent catalysts that could reverse CAR’s share price to our targeted range of around $20-22$ per share in the next 12-18 months; if they all come true and work as expected, the price may be even lower than that range. If one or more is false, there is still potential downside in the stock, but it will be to the higher end of that range.

Valuation

*My calculations, based on company filings.

I have valued CAR using public comps and the DCF analysis. The DCF analysis major driver is cost per car going up by an average of 1.5% per year for the next 5 years.

To select comparable public companies I have used the following criteria: car rental companies with a similar product base and market cap: Hertz (HTZ), Europcar (EUCAR). Within all the comparable companies HTZ is trading at the highest valuation. I presume this is because of the recent volatility in the stock, unsure market conditions and several acquisitions. The discounted cash flow analysis uses the following “base case” assumptions:

Average cost per car increases by 1.5% per year for the next 5 years.

Car fleet increasing by an average of 30 000 cars per year

Revenue growth +2.08% CAGR for the next 5 years.

5.8% discount rate (based on public comps and WACC)

2.0% terminal FCF growth rate, and standard discount periods.

Primary EBIT decrease comes from higher D&A expense.

Risks

The top risk factors to a Short position include:

Peer-to-peer car sharing industry facing regulations.

Avis acquiring one of the top players in the peer-to-peer car sharing market.

Avis franchising a bigger part of its fleet and focusing more on fleet management as a service.

Key Takeaways

This valuation is more of a take on the whole car rental industry than on a single company. I see all three of these companies Hertz (HTZ), Avis (CAR) and Europcar (EUCAR) facing the same challenges and having to overcome the same difficulties. With the industry demanding innovation, and with customer experience being below average and convenience not improving fast enough, we could see these companies completely changing their business models.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.