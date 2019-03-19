99 Broker Favorite Dividend Dogs To March 2020

Analyst one-year targets predicted ten highest yield 'safer' dividend Dow stocks could accumulate 6.67% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5K invested in all ten. Little stocks returned to lead these broker favorite dividend dogs.

YCharts tracks broker target rankings for all broker-covered dividend stocks. Dividend payers posting >4% target upsides made this list of 99 as of 3/15/19.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Forecast 25.42% To 61.68% Net Gains From March Broker Favorite Top Ten Dividend Dogs

Seven of ten top yield broker favorite dividend stocks were identified as being among the top ten net-gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). So, our dogcatcher yield-based forecast for broker favorite dividend dogs was graded by Wall St. brokers as 70% accurate.

Source: YCharts

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in each of the high-yield stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst-estimated median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March 15, 2020, were:

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) was projected to net $616.75 based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) was projected to net $509.17, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% more than the market as a whole.

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) was projected to net $417.53, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% more than the market as a whole.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) was projected to net $394.73, based on target price estimates from three analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% less than the market as a whole.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) netted $335.74 based on a median target price estimate from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 50% more than the market as a whole.

Barnes & Noble Inc. (BKS) was projected to net $332.38 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% less than the market as a whole.

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) was projected to net $318.83, based on the median of target estimates from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility equal to the market as a whole.

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) was expected to net $266.53, based on the median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility equal to the market as a whole.

OFS Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OFS) was projected to net $265.95 based on the median of target price estimates from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) was projected to net $254.18 based on dividends, plus a median of target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 37.12% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

Source: dailyherald.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Broker Favorite Dogs By Price Target Upsides

Source: YCharts

This scale of broker estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: zero broker coverage or single broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. The broker upside score can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below.

50 Broker Favorite Dogs By Yield

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Broker Favorite Stocks Ranked By Yield

Top ten broker favorite dividend stocks selected 3/15/19 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, Uniti Group Inc. [1] was the top of two real estate firms in the top ten. The other placed sixth, Global Net Lease Inc. [6].

Second place revealed the first of two Basic Materials representative headed by Alumina Ltd. (OTCQB:AWCMY) [2]. The other basic materials representative placed fifth, CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) [5].

In third place was the first of two industrials representatives, USD Partners LP (USDP) [3]. The other industrials rep placed ninth, KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) [9].

Two financial services placed fourth and eighth by yield, Capitala Finance Corp. [4], and Capitala Finance Corp. (OFS) [8]. The lone consumer cyclical stock placed seventh, Barnes & Noble Inc. (BKS) [7], and the one energy representative was tenth, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (SNP) [10], to complete the Broker Favorite top ten by yield for March.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Broker Favorite Dogs Showed 16.91% To 43.05% Upsides To March 2020 With (31) No Downsiders

Source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became yet another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Predicted A 6.67% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Broker Favorites Of 10 Top Stocks To March 2020

Ten top Broker Favorite dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, top ten broker favorite dividend stocks represented six of the eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Ten Highest-Yield Broker Favorite Stocks (32) To Fetch 32.24% Vs. (33) 30.22% Net Gains by All Ten by March 2020

Source: YCharts

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten broker favorite dividend kennel by yield were predicted to produce 6.67% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced broker favorite top yield stock, Uniti Group Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 61.67%.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-price broker favorite top ten dividend stocks March 15 were: Barnes & Noble Inc. (BKS); Alumina Ltd. (OTCQB:AWCMY); Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA; Uniti Group Inc.; USD Partners LP (USDP), with prices ranging from $5.25 to $11.09.

Five higher-priced broker favorite dividend stocks for March 15 were: OFS Capital Corp. (OFS); CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR); Global Net Lease Inc.; KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP); China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (SNP), whose prices ranged from $12.10 to $85.08.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your NASDAQ dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from IndexArb.com; YCharts.com; Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.