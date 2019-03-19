Tencent Ticks The Boxes For Long-Term Growth

The immensely powerful "WeChat" platform and the gaming business are at the heart of the company and its core value proposition.

The U.S. trade war on China and a slowdown in China's economy are potential negative factors in the short term.

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is a Chinese Internet giant invested in numerous growth areas. Its stock price has been hit by gaming curbs in China and the trade war policy of the Trump administration. The company has tremendous strengths through its WeChat platform, its gaming interests and other major growth areas. Its international presence is growing. For those who think long term the company is a strong Buy, there may well be short-term hiccups on the way caused by macroeconomic factors. The Q4 results due this week will shed important light on how these macroeconomic factors have affected the company.

The Company

Tencent is a complex entity with investments in many areas. My article last year focused on its main activities. Currently, it is switching much of its new focus from the consumer to business users.

In summary, there are three main strategic areas:

Gaming & Value Added services. It is the world's largest gaming company.

Online advertising. This is a fast-growing area in China.

Payments. Their extensive "Tenpay" system is a core strength. It is estimated that 80% of Chinese smartphone users have used their phones for digital payments. This compares to under 30% in the US. Payments on Tenpay are made through a QR code system.

Fintech is a fast growing business for the company. This expansion is especially rapid overseas. Recently, for instance they increased their investment in Philippines fintech platform Voyager Innovations.

At the heart of all this is their "WeChat" service with over 1 billion users. This huge user base gives myriad opportunities to accrue revenues. It is similar to the value Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) gets from its iPhone base or Sony (NYSE:SNE) gets from its Playstation base. WeChat offers far more than Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), a company to which it is often compared. It also has more privacy from random searches and advertising. It is based on private messaging rather than named profiles. There is no pop-up advertising.

The strongly growing streaming music industry is a particular jewel in the crown. I detailed this in an article in October last year. The company's music streaming service has over 800 million users. Along with competitor NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), they dominate the Chinese market. Streaming sales there have tripled in the last 3 years. The two big players are dealing direct with music stars. In many instances, they are cutting out the traditional record labels. At the same time, they are benefiting from lucrative deals with overseas record labels paying them to represent them in China.

The "internet of Vehicles" and EV business is a growing business in which Tencent has many irons in the fire. I detailed this in an article in December last year.

The auto segment fits in with the company's expansion of Cloud business services. Last year the company's boss Pony Ma signalled a switch in emphasis from consumers to B2B in the mobile world. For him, this was now the "main battlefield." Alibaba (NASDAQ:BABA) is currently a long way ahead of Tencent in the cloud-computing market but Tencent is growing rapidly.

The Stock Price

Year-to-date the stock price has recovered quite nicely, as illustrated below:

Charles Schwab

The chart for the past one year shows the company is still well off its market valuation before the trade and gaming concerns hit it:

charles schwab

I believe the levels of a year ago were a reasonable valuation based on company fundamentals That would allow for an approximate 50% potential increase for the stock now. Tencent had become the first Asian company to reach a value of over half a trillion dollars. It was worth US$573 billion at its height. Its capital value today is US$342 billion.

Early in 2018, the company's P/E ratio was over 50. Today it is 47. Despite the negative concerns, the company in fact managed to continue to increase revenues and profits in 2018.

The company has a strong balance sheet. As of Q3 2018, it had over US$21 billion in cash and short-term investments. It had a free cash flow of US$3.33 billion. The details of the Q3 2018 data can be viewed here. Their Q4 2018 results are due to be released on March 21st.

It should not have a problem continuing its long-term strategic acquisitions based on the free cash flow it continues to generate.

WeChat And The Overseas Drive

The huge subscriber base of 1.08 billion users (linked officially here but in mandarin) in China gives Tencent almost unlimited opportunities. This is being spread even more widely through the company's overseas investments. For instance, recently, the company led a round of investment in Reddit, the sixth most visited Internet site in the US. Reddit is not in fact available in China.

India has been a particular area of focus for Tencent. This has been across a range of activities. They are reported to have invested about US$1.5 billion there in recent years. Investments include Swiggy, the country's largest food delivery company, Flipkart (FPKT) the country's largest e-commerce platform, and ride-sharing app Ola (OLAC).

In S-E Asia, Tencent has strongly backed Singapore-based Sea Ltd. (NYSE:SE). This company recently had a successful fund-raising exercise on the New York exchange. It is a gaming and e-commerce company. Tencent is effectively using it to take on Alibaba's interests around S-E Asia. Tencent licenses its gaming titles, for instance, to Sea for 6 countries around the region.

A key strategic market, online advertising, continues to show strong growth. Revenues in China in general are still growing very rapidly. For instance, in the third quarter of 2018, online advertising revenue grew 47% despite worries about the slowdown in Chinese economic growth. It has been forecast that digital advertising spending in China will increase US$61.8 billion this year to US$108.3 billion by 2021. It has also been forecast that the e-commerce market will grow from US$1.1 trillion to US$1.8 trillion by 2022. The company was last year rumoured to be in talks to take a stake in the world's largest advertising agency WPP (NYSE:WPP). Such a move would allow Tencent to integrate new client data with their own ecosystems.

WeChat Pay continues to expand rapidly overseas. This is in line with Chinese tourists traveling to overseas markets. Last year the number of countries where one could use it expanded from 20 to 49. This is illustrated below:

techinasia

One small example of this recently was in Singapore where one retail group opened up its 600 stores there to WeChat Pay. It works in conjunction with the government-operated Nets point-of-sale terminal system. The small state of Singapore gets about 3.5 million Chinese tourists each year. Most of those would be using WeChat Pay or Alipay as they pour into the country's shopping malls.

Tencent and Alibaba compete fiercely over a wide field of activity. WeChat Pay and Alipay are fighting it out across Asia. These payment systems do not just allow for simple payment of goods through one's phone. A lot of other services are available. One popular app usage allows tourists to process sales tax refunds.

From this year, the Chinese government has stopped Tencent and Alibaba acting as a bank to accrue interest on accounts. This though is a minor revenue hit within the big picture.

One very successful addition in 2018 was the emergence of "Mini Programs" within the WeChat app. There are over 200 million users of such each day in China alone. One popular recent addition was a virtual assistant linking WeChat to smart home devices and autos.

Older services such as messaging app QQ and social network app Qzone are all part of this huge structure of apps linked within WeChat.

The inter-link between WeChat and WeChat Pay gives Tencent extraordinary strengths. Of course, there are plenty of companies looking to take away market share. A prominent one is ByteDance. Some see this company as being more attuned to the youth vibe than Tencent. Their Duoshan chat app is popular as is their Duoyin app (known as TikTok overseas).

WeChat's web of influence extends everywhere and allows the company to attempt to penetrate differing areas of economic activity. WeChat makes Tencent the king of data in China. This is similar to Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDQ:GOOGL) in the US. This leads Tencent into the realm of AI through its data collection basis, from which it is making very rapid progress in healthcare revenues. Its attempts to make more of an impact through Tencent Cloud and thus attract enterprise users seem to be taking off. It will be a key indicator for investors to watch in 2019.

Tencent is very well placed to take advantage of many huge and substantial growth markets through its WeChat platform.

Gaming

The Chinese government crackdown on gaming licences has been much discussed. It was the main reason for the fall in the company's stock price last year. Tencent still has a particularly profitable area in which mobile users spend regularly for virtual goods from free or almost free games they have downloaded.

New gaming approvals were stopped in March last year. This was mainly because of government concerns over myopia and the mental health of gamers. The government's concerns are likely to be mirrored elsewhere in the world due to the easy addiction of children to mobile gaming. That can be seen as morally a "good thing." However, gaming will continue to grow everywhere. It is estimated to be an industry worth US$140 billion and to be growing at a rate of 13% per annum.

Approvals started again, though slowly, in December. Tencent is yet to receive approval for its big pending games. These include "Monster Hunter World," "PUBG" and "Fortnite." The latter has of course been a worldwide blockbuster. It was created by Epic Games, in which Tencent has a substantial stake. China is the world's largest gaming market with annual revenues worth over US$30 billion. Tencent is the largest gaming company in that market, indeed in the world.

Yet, what has been somewhat overlooked is the fact that Tencent has increased its financial numbers despite the reduction in gaming revenues. This would suggest the company is not so beholden to gaming as some had thought. Much of the lesser reliance on gaming revenues is down to the success of the company's strategic investments. Many of these are outside China.

The detail below from their Q3 2018 results illustrates this clearly:

This shows that, whatever happens to gaming, the company is likely to keep being sufficiently profitable in various divisions to continue its heavy investment programme. This is a key plank to the growth story.

One gaming area which is expanding rapidly is e-sports. Tencent made an early investment in the League of Legends Championship series. This has evolved to be the most important such tournament in the world. Bearing in mind the revenues of traditional sports leagues, the potential of e-sports could prove to be a huge revenue generator for the company. A recent report predicted 25% advertising revenue growth worldwide for e-sports this year. Participants tend to be made up of what every advertiser is seeking. That is to say, young people with high disposable income. This seems to be another growth sector in which Tencent is in the right place at the right time.

Possible Negatives

The negatives for Tencent are primarily macro worries.

They might be summarised as:

Chinese economic slowdown. The IMF has forecast growth in the country will be 6.2% this year. This is down from their previous estimate of 6.4%.

The trade war with the US. This has an indirect rather than a direct impact on Tencent's revenues.

Chinese government attitude to gaming. Gaming is not going to go away, but more self-regulation by companies is going to be demanded. Long term this may benefit Tencent over smaller rivals. Already the company has instituted a system of verification through a user's ID for all gamers. It is trialling a facial recognition system as well. Smaller gaming companies will not be able to match the technology or finances to compete on this sort of level.

Chinese government attitude to Internet start-ups. There has been some clamping down by the government on the huge number of unicorn start-ups that have been emerging in the country. This may actually benefit the company in the long term. Government restrictions seem to be targeted at smaller companies which have less good access to finance than that enjoyed by Tencent.

Chinese government attitude to Internet standards in general. For instance, last year WeChat was criticised by the government for "inappropriate content" and WeChat Pay was fined for breaking foreign exchange rules. However, Internet commerce growth will continue strongly in China. Tencent will just have to adjust to the rules, as will its competitors.

Tencent trades on the OTC markets, despite its size. Investors may be cautious of financial transparency from Chinese companies in general. Lesser reporting standards are mandated on OTC markets compared to other markets.

On a micro level one could caution about:

Possible unexpected changes in the Chinese government's policy on gaming approvals as they apply to Tencent.

The possibility that ByteDance could make further inroads into the market share of WeChat.

The criticism by some analysts that the company's investment strategy has not been focused enough and is spread too widely across too many sectors.

Conclusion

The WeChat model and the gaming business are at the heart of the company's strength. Overseas expansion, particularly in Asia, will drive this further. Investments in new areas have been generally successful and reduced the company's dependence on any one revenue generator. When the Q4 2018 results are announced, investors should look closely in particular at what further progress has been made in the cloud computing arena. In the official results this will be bundled into the category of "other businesses" (basically payments and Cloud).

Uncertainties in central government policy can be a headache for the company. They should not be a long-term dampener. The Trump administration's apparent drive to slow down Chinese growth prospects are a more serious worry. Investors will need to assess how much longer this policy will continue.

My article in July last year recommended Tencent as a Buy on a long-term outlook. I recommended it again in December. The stock price has risen since then but still has a long way to go.

Long term Tencent seems to be invested in all the right growth areas. Both strategically and geographically they are where the growth is. The company should have the free cash flow to keep investing. Its stock price is still some way below how it should realistically be priced.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCEHY AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.