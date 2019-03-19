Barrick Gold: Shareholders Win Following Nevada JV

This is a positive event for both Barrick and the industry as shareholders will benefit from the realized synergies and reduced uncertainty over Barrick’s future strategy.

JV ownership will be Barrick 61.5% and Newmont 38.5%, with board representation in proportion to ownership and will be operated by Barrick.

Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Newmont (NEM) have agreed to form a new JV in Nevada. We think this is net positive for shareholders – the event will create synergies for both companies, reduce uncertainties, and provide value for both shareholders; thus, we think the stock should outperform from here.

To recap, Barrick Gold and Newmont's formation of a new JV for their operations in Nevada is in line with what we had discussed in a prior article. The new JV is expected to generate synergies of around $4.7bn over the next 20 years from which both shareholders will benefit. As a result of this new JV, the Nevada complex will be the world's single largest gold producer at low costs with a proforma combined production of 3,845 Koz and reserves of 48.290 Koz at 2.26g/t in 2020-2022.

This event is positive news for shareholders on two counts – 1) it reduces the uncertainty over the future strategy of Barrick and 2) it allows both companies to unlock cost synergies which should result in a net accretive deal. Yet, the JV synergies do not appear to be reflected in Barrick Gold’s share price.

The fact that the stock has underperformed gold prices (up slightly YTD), and has traded roughly flat since the initial proposal to Newmont, presents an opportunity for investors to dip their toes into the GOLD story, in our view.

Transaction Details: Barrick will own the majority of the new JV and will be responsible for the operations

According to the terms of the new JV, Barrick will own the majority with 61.5% and Newmont 38.5%. Moreover, board representation and voting powers will be based on ownership, meaning that Barrick will have three seats at the Board of Directors and Newmont 2 seats. As the majority owner, Barrick will be the sole operator of the new JV. Also, advisory technical, financial and exploration committees will be created and will have equal representation from each company.

Based on the JV agreement, Barrick will contribute Goldstrike, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Goldrush and South Arturo into the JV, while Newmont will contribute with Carlin, Twin Creeks, Phoenix, Long Canyon, and Lone Tree. The JV excludes assets that are still under development, such as Barrick's Fourmile project and Newmont's Mike and Fiberline deposits. Finally, any significant discovery on one of the partner’s acreage has been addressed by the granting of a 1.5% royalty to the rights owner on discoveries.

The transaction should close in the coming months, subject to regulatory approvals.

Expected synergies to benefit both companies and reward shareholders

With the announcement of the JV, Barrick announced that estimated pre-tax synergies of around $4.7bn would be realized over the next 20 years, $1.8bn attributable to Newmont and $2.9bn due to Barrick. These expected synergies will be translated to approximately $1.65/share uplift for Barrick and around $3.40/share for Newmont.

The new Nevada complex will be the largest producer in the world

With a large combined gold reserve base of approximately 48 million ounces at 2.26g/t as of Dec 31, 2018, the Nevada complex would be the world's single largest gold producer as it will have three Tier 1 assets, Goldstrike-Carlin, Turquoise Ridge-Twin Creeks and Cortez. In 2018, combined production from the two companies in Nevada was 4.1 million ounces. Pro forma all-in sustaining costs for the Nevada assets averaged $775 per ounce in 2018 which will fall significantly due to synergies.

Proforma financials of the new JV reflects its huge production capacity

Excluding the synergies to be realized from this JV, the average proforma NAV for the new JV will reach $14.5bn in 2020-2022 with Mine site EBITDA of $2.9bn. This will yield a proforma FCF of $1.8bn.

The newly announced JV between Barrick and Newmont Nevada assets is a net positive event

Barrick Gold and Newmont announced the formation of a new JV for their operations in Nevada. The new Nevada complex will be the largest producer in the world with three Tier 1 assets and is expected to generate synergies of around $4.7bn over the next 20 years which will benefit both shareholders.

Overall, we think the JV is net positive for both sets of shareholders and unlocks significant cost synergies for both companies, reduces uncertainties, and provides value for both shareholders. The continued underperformance vs. gold represents a mispricing in our view, and is worth a look. We like the prospects for both stocks and expect outperformance going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.