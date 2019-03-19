Neurocrine Biosciences: Rapid Pipeline Expansion Underway

Since my earlier article, Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) shares have retreated quite a bit off all time highs in September 2018. The safety scare was the first major selloff on elevated volume as an increase in reported deaths caused a panic, sending shares down over 10% one day in November. The second major selloff was a product of the failed T-Force GOLD trial for the once coveted Tourette's indication, sending shares down over 21% to erase nearly $1.5 billion in market capitalization. This reaction seemed overdone for an indication that had already proved unsuccessful in previous trials- while simultaneously proving my previous "bad news already priced in" hypothesis entirely wrong.

Despite these blunders, the future remains bright for NBIX and investors should take note of the extensive effort by management to ensure it stays that way long term. Neurocrine remains a strong buy at current levels for the long term investor seeking mid-cap, high-growth biotech exposure. Looking forward, Neurocrine has the NDA filing for Opicapone inching closer, as well as the supplemental NDA filing for Orilissa in treatment of uterine fibroids. To further set the stage for a rebound in Neurocrine shares, investor sentiment in the Healthcare sector has risen since the start of the year due to increased M&A activity.

NBIX appears to have broken out of the multi-month downtrend as it regains the 50 day moving average. (Chart: Koyfin)

Partnerships and Collaborations

In only six months since my preceding article, Neurocrine management has been working tirelessly to improve upon the main point of bears: the once mediocre pipeline comprised of few clinical stage assets. As many healthcare investors know all too well, even a rapid growth company in the Pharma & Biotech space can experience a "detached" stock price if the pipeline gains a reputation for being too anemic. It is not all that uncommon for a would-be blockbuster to flunk phase III trials, so companies like Neurocrine must keep the early stage compounds churning out of R&D accordingly in order to keep investor sentiment at a desirable level. Through partnerships and internal research, NBIX management has added at minimum 6 early stage compounds to the pipeline with four of those already defined.

Jnana Therapeutics

On October 9th, 2018 Neurocrine announced a new collaboration agreement between itself and Jnana; a privately held biotechnology firm headquartered in Boston, MA. Jnana and Neurocrine will actively screen for novel small-molecule compounds to be used in the treatment of various CNS disorders, of which Neurocrine will retain sole responsibility for development and commercialization. Jnana stands to benefit from milestone payments and additional royalties should any of these compounds reach commercial stage.

When digging further into the team behind Jnana, it appears this was a well thought out partnership on Neurocrine's behalf. Jnana was co-founded by legendary chemical biologist Stuart Schreiber, who was also the founding director of Harvard University's Institute of Chemistry and Cell Biology. Schreiber also played critical roles in the founding stages at both Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and Ariad (ARIA), the latter of which was acquired by Takeda for $5.2 billion in early 2017. Schreiber has a decorated history involving numerous groundbreaking scientific discoveries as well as his founding of successful companies, especially publicly traded healthcare companies. Investing in a company this young is more an investment in the capabilities of management since there are no products or even clinical stage assets to attempt to assign value to yet. Jnana completed their $50 million Series A in 2017, attracting investments from Pfizer and current Neurocrine partner AbbVie (ABBV).

Voyager Therapeutics

More recently, on January 29th Neurocrine and Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) announced a significant development and commercialization partnership. Voyager is a Cambridge, MA based clinical-stage gene therapy company with a core focus on the treatment of severe neurological disorders. While some of their compounds are far ahead of Jnana's in terms of reaching regulatory approval, it is far too early to pin any certainties for approval odds as their most senior candidate, VY-AADC, is currently in early Phase II trials for a Parkinson's indication.

(Source: Voyager Therapeutics; Company Website)

The partnership entails a $115 million upfront cash payment, plus a $50 million equity investment at $11.96 per share with up to $1.7 billion in milestones to Voyager. Neurocrine undertakes the responsibility to fund pivotal phase II & III trials for VY-AADC (lead candidate) and Voyager has the option to co-commercialize the compound with Neurocrine in the U.S. under a 50/50 cost & profit-sharing arrangement OR grant NBIX global rights in exchange for milestones and royalties. Voyager will decide which route to pursue after the data readout of the Phase 2 RESTORE-1 trial, expected sometime in 2020 as they recently expanded enrollment. Additionally, Neurocrine receives an option to partner on pre-clinical compound VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's Ataxia, a disease affecting ~6000 people nationwide, a population small enough to garner Orphan Drug status. Two additional programs are also included in the partnership but the exact compounds are TBD.

It is also worth noting that less than one month after the NBIX-VYGR collaboration was announced, AbbVie (ABBV) also unveiled its decision to partner with Voyager to combat diseases in the neurodegenerative space.

Voyager shares have rallied nearly 130% since the initial press release. Investors interpreted the back-to-back partnerships as an overwhelming display of confidence in Voyager's R&D capabilities. (Chart: Koyfin)

Pipeline Updates and Guidance

Neurocrine announced promising results from a multi-dose Phase II "proof of concept" study in adults for its Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia contender, NBI-74788. This helps to somewhat de-risk the compound and should provide the encouraging data needed to advance towards a pivotal trial- after management meets with the FDA. The company is still expected to proceed ahead with Orphan Drug status for NBI-74788 and initiation of the pediatric arm of the phase IIa trial is set to begin in middle 2019.

The market took a neutral stance in response to the recent data release, with shares closing up only 1% to $80.97. This is an understandable reaction since drugs at this stage of development historically have <40% chance of reaching FDA approval. Despite being vague, one reassuring takeaway was that it retained previous "well-tolerated" status as no serious adverse events (SAEs) were experienced by any of the ~30 participants.

Competition wise, there are now two clinical-stage companies pursuing commercialization for their respective CAH drugs- Spruce and Millendo Therapeutics, per the NBIX 10-k. Spruce Bio is set to release early Phase II results for tildacerfont on March 24th at the 2019 Annual ENDO Meeting. Millendo Therapeutics (MLND) is expected to release enlightening data from its ongoing Phase IIb trial of nevanimibe for CAH in early 2020.

(Neurocrine's Current Pipeline; Source: Company Website)

Management held a notably conservative position on the most recent earnings call regarding future growth for Ingrezza: that "there will be natural ebbs and flows quarter-to-quarter". Neurocrine CFO also highlighted that they expect some impact on net revenue due to "seasonal factors that impact demand across our industry." It is understandable for some to view this in a cautionary light, considering that management also chose not to release TRx guidance for 2019. Its pretty apparent that management is confident yet conservative in their quest to build a market for tardive dyskinesia, in part through the national campaign "Talk About TD". The campaign consists of a TV commercial prompting viewers to to visit the website talkabouttd.com which then connects interested viewers to additional materials.

(Source: Neurocrine Q4 2018 Slideshow)

Q4 Earnings Report

Neurocrine reported in-line total revenues of $131.5 million equating to a $18.1 million profit. Net revenue per script was on par with that experienced in the previous quarter at ~$5700 per script, including the 4% price increase for Ingrezza that went into effect late 2018. Neurocrine management is guiding for 2019 combined SG&A plus R&D expenses in the range of $550-600 million, but is subject to change once the fate of the T-Force Platinum trial is decided. Management hinted that even with surprising positive results in the Platinum trial, it would hardly be enough to secure expansion for Ingrezza in Tourette's. Management stated that guidance would pin closer to $550 million for 2019 expenses should the Platinum trial be nixed.

Analysts currently project 2019 sales of $668 million for 2019 (Source: Koyfin via CapitalIQ).

Other upcoming catalysts to make or break momentum of NBIX shares in the coming months include data from the Phase I trial for Neurocrine's new VMAT2 Inhibitor, with expected completion in 1H19. Additionally, any impact of the Orilissa commercialization has been minimal thus far, with only $1.6 million in sales based royalties reaching Neurocrine as of the last earnings call. Looking forward, Orilissa will likely garner more attention and subsequently sway in terms of stock price as we progress into the launch.

One key takeaway from the past couple of months is that AbbVie and Neurocrine do seem to be in some sort of lockstep with one another. Both companies are now common denominators at Voyager and Jnana as well as their pre-existing partnership involving Orilissa. The close relationship between Neurocrine and much larger AbbVie is undoubtedly eyebrow raising but not quite enough to warrant any takeover speculation as of now. Nevertheless, Neurocrine shares are poised to rebound to triple digit levels on the heels of 'acceptable' CAH data and many new (even some old) catalysts for investors to anticipate in the months to come.

