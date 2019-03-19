OIL Weekly: Ticking Demand Hastens Bullish Crude Sentiment

Net spec positioning lift accelerates for the third consecutive week, indicating rising investor sentiment for the black commodity.

Introduction

In this short note, I wish to discuss oil markets fundamental developments through the iPath S&P Oil Total Return Index ETN ( OIL). As you may know, OIL provides investors with a cash payment at the scheduled maturity or early redemption, based on the performance of its underlying index, the S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index. This index is a proxy of crude oil markets and provides an exposure to crude futures price developments.

To do that, I analyze oil inventory changes published on a weekly basis by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and net speculative positioning developments delivered every Friday by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Then, I identify key economic and macroeconomic developments and the corresponding impacts on OIL shares.

Since last week, oil markets shoot up, subsequent to crude demand development and steadying global supplies.

Crude and petroleum stocks

Crude oil stocks slightly advanced last week, up 1.59% (w/w) to 452.9m barrels, according to data published by the EIA on the February 22 – March 1 period, along with Cushing inventories, up 1.82% (w/w) to 47.5m barrels. This concomitant marginal build, crude oil seasonality deteriorates compared to the five-year average, establishing in a deficit of 1.7% or 7 928k barrels, but remains in a healthy surplus compared to last’s year levels of 6.3% or 26 994k barrels. Given that, crude oil futures and OIL are poised to suffer marginal headwinds in the short-term.

Source: Historic Stocks of Crude Oil Report – EIA

In the meantime, the five-year crude inventory spread boosted significantly over the week, up 85.2% to 14 406k net long barrels, showing that U.S. crude oil oversupply is back in on an acceleration path.

Source: Weekly Stocks of Crude Oil Report - EIA

Moreover, refined petroleum product stocks declined concurrently on the studied period, despite the slight advance in refining utilization rates over the week, reaching 87.5% of the total U.S. capacity. Gasoline stockpiles declined 1.66% (w/w) to 250.7m barrels, whereas distillates inventories dipped further, down 1.72% to 136m barrels, indicating that U.S. demand for refined crude products remains healthy.

Source: Weekly U.S Refining Utilization Rate

Concomitantly, American oil balance weakened over the week, following two consecutive strong weekly crude export figures, above the 3m barrels of oil threshold. However, latest EIA reports eases considerably, amid dipping oil exports, down 16.5% (w/w) to 2.8m barrels and surging net imports, up 64.1% (w/w) to 4.2m barrels.

Source: Weekly Imports & Exports Report - EIA

During the week, crude output was unchanged, evolving at 12.1m barrels for the second consecutive week, although U.S. oilrig count dipped considerably, down 11 wells on the March 1- 8 period. However and as observed in previous weeks, U.S. shale output is getting less and less sensitive to oilrig withdrawals.

Source: Baker Hughes Rig Count Report

Meanwhile, OIL lifted moderately, up 3.92% to $59.85 per share, amid growing supply uncertainties and lifting U.S. crude demand.

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

Net speculative positioning posted a healthy build on the February 26 - March 5 period, up 6.45% (w/w) to 348 801 contracts, whereas OIL advanced slower, up 1.58% (w/w) to $57.94 per share. Nevertheless, U.S. crude futures continue to be sustained by increasing turmoil in Venezuela and investor interest for the black commodity climbs, albeit global growth anticipations weaken.

Source: CFTC

The net spec length advances is due to both a moderate accrual of long crude bets, up 2.35% (w/w) to 497 656 contracts and short speculative covering on Nymex crude futures contracts, down 6.12% (w/w) to 148 855 contracts.

Since the beginning 2019, net speculative positioning surged 25.83% or 71 590 contracts, whereas OIL’s YTD performance ticked up 12.52% to $57.94 per share.

Oil prices are mixed despite ticking U.S. crude demand

Since my last article published on March 9, OIL advanced moderately, up 3.92% to $59.85 per share, amid deter iorating situation in Venezuela, persisting OPEC pledge on crude cuts and persevering robust crude product demand. However, Chinese oil demand anticipations could further slump given the country’s growth rate weakening, which remains under pressure in the coming months. This is subsequent to slowing exports and weakening economic sentiment, albeit fiscal stimulus effort and easing trade tensions with the U.S. bring tailwinds to the oil complex.

Recently, the cumulative weekly crude decomposition published by the New York Fed shows an oil demand uptick, which is now decreasing slower than aggregate crude supply and bring positive momentum on OIL shares.

In the interim, the greenback (DXY), which gauges dollar strength compared to a panel of major currencies steadies over the week, indicating that market participants are awaiting upcoming Fed rate decision later this week. These adverse winds from the Dollar bring positive momentum on crude markets given enhanced international pricing power.

Source: Tradingview

Crude futures curve flattish pattern carries on, indicating minimal developments over the week, albeit futures pricing backwardation patterns is more likely to emerge. This Crude future curve levelled off on the short-term deliveries, while moving downwards on longer-term maturities. This indicates that despite higher than average U.S. crude inventories, crude future pricing is still insensitive to oversupply risks in the short-term.

Going forward crude markets and OIL shares should remain supported, even if US-China trade truce is expected to be delayed.

