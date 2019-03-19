W.P. Carey: Don't Buy This 5.3%-Yielding REIT Now, Wait For A Drop

That said, though, WPC is presently overbought and probably about fairly valued.

The REIT easily covers its dividend with AFFO. The dividend is growing.

W.P. Carey makes a compelling value proposition, but only at the right price.

W.P. Carey (WPC) makes an interesting investment proposition for DGI and high-yield investors, but only at the right price. W.P. Carey has a widely diversified commercial property portfolio, an investment-grade rated balance sheet that protects investors in the case of an economic downturn, and a conservative AFFO-payout ratio. However, shares are no longer a bargain. An investment in WPC yields 5.3 percent.

W.P. Carey's share price has bounced back strongly after the sell-off in December. Today, however, WPC is overbought based on the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which flashes a value of 73.82. Since shares are also much more expensive compared to just two, three months ago, I'd recommend investors to wait for a drop before scooping up shares for a dividend portfolio.

Source: StockCharts

W.P. Carey - Portfolio Snapshot

W.P. Carey is a large commercial property REIT in the United States with an equity value of $12.8 billion. At the end of the December quarter, W.P. Carey's portfolio was comprised of 1,163 properties representing 131 million square foot. Industrial and warehouse properties accounted for 44 percent of the REIT's annualized base rent (ABR) while office properties represented 25 percent of ABR and retail stores 18 percent of ABR.

Here's a portfolio breakdown.

Source: W.P. Carey Investor Presentation

W.P. Carey is highly diversified in terms of industry and tenants.

In terms of industry, the retail sector has the largest representation in W.P. Carey's lease portfolio, followed by consumer services and the automotive industry.

Here's a split by tenant industry.

Source: W.P. Carey

In terms of tenants, U-Haul is W.P. Carey's largest tenant, bringing in $36 million in base rent annually, or 3.4 percent of the REIT's total rental income.

Here's a breakdown of W.P. Carey's top ten tenants which together account for less than a quarter of the REIT's annualized base rent.

Source: W.P. Carey

A key property of an investment in W.P. Carey is that the REIT has international real estate exposure which reduces dependence on the U.S. market. Slightly more than a third of W.P. Carey's investments (35 percent) are located in Europe. Source: W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey's occupancy rate has consistently remained in the very high 90s-percentage range, indicating a well-managed, in-demand property portfolio.

Source: W.P. Carey

Balance Sheet And Debt

W.P. Carey has an investment-grade rated balance sheet that protects shareholders in the event of an industry downturn or a U.S. recession. Standard & Poor's rates the commercial property REIT BBB and Moody's credit rating is Baa2 (both investment grade). The majority of the REIT's capitalization is made up of equity.

Source: W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey has a staggered debt maturity schedule which reduces refinancing risk for the REIT and its shareholders. The majority of the REIT's debt matures only after 2023.

Source: W.P. Carey

Distribution Coverage

W.P. Carey has a conservative AFFO-payout ratio which means the commercial property real estate investment trust has a high margin of dividend safety.

W.P. Carey pulled in an average of $1.32/share in adjusted funds from operations in the last thirteen quarters compared to an average dividend of $1.00/share. The implied AFFO-payout ratio is 76 percent, leaving room for dividend growth and additional property investments.

Source: Achilles Research

W.P. Carey currently raises its quarterly dividend payout by $0.005/share each quarter. Small dividend increases compound quickly over the long-term which is why W.P. Carey is an appealing income vehicle for DGI investors.

Here's WPC's 5-year dividend growth rate.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

W.P. Carey's shares are overbought and probably fully valued after the strong increase in price in 2019. Year-to-date, W.P. Carey's share price has risen ~18 percent. Today, income investors pay ~14.5x Q4-2018 run-rate AFFO.

And here's how W.P. Carey compares against other commercial property REITs in the sector in terms of price-to-book-ratio.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

W.P. Carey has a large, diversified property portfolio which reduces cash flow risks considerably. That said, though, W.P. Carey remains vulnerable to a U.S. recession. Though I don't expect W.P. Carey to reduce its dividend payout in the event of an economic downturn, investors certainly face downside risks as far as the REIT's valuation multiple is concerned. Hence, I recommend not to invest more than 3 percent of your total portfolio value in W.P. Carey.

Your Takeaway

There are lots of things to like about W.P. Carey: The commercial property REIT has a diversified property portfolio with strong occupancy rates, international real estate exposure, an investment-grade rated balance sheet and a conservative AFFO-payout ratio. In addition, WPC is growing its dividend payout, making the REIT a compelling income vehicle for investors that want to bet on a rising yield on cost long-term. That said, though, the REIT is about fairly valued after this year's surge, in my opinion. I will consider adding to my long position at the $65-$70 price level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC, O, NNN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.