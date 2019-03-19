CEL-SCI'S Phase III Trial In Head And Neck Cancer - My Analysis

Speculation has Increased Among the Investment Community as to When the Trial Will be Completed and if Multikine if Efficacious.

CEL-SCI's Multikine Phase III Trial in Squamous Cell Cancer of Head and Neck (SCCHN) Continues as the End-Point Has Still Not Yet Been Reached.

CEL-SCI (NYSE American:CVM) is an American Oncology Company who is developing therapies to activate the immune system in treating cancer, immune diseases and infectious diseases. CEL-SCI's Multikine is a patented, designated Orphan Drug therapy for treating advanced primary head and neck cancer, also termed squamous cell cancer of the head and neck (SCCHN). CEL-SCI is awaiting the results of a 928 patient Phase III trial that could result in world-wide marketing approval for this indication.

The reader is referred to my initial article on Cel-Sci entitled "Cel-Sci Corporation: This Phoenix Will Rise" published October 29, 2018. In that article I indicated the Company's Phase III trial would be completed soon. As the investment community awaits this announcement, I believe there is increased speculation as to when the trial will end and if Multikine will be proven efficacious.

CVM's trial is blinded. This means the patient does not know if they are receiving Multikine or not. Blinding is done to reduce or eliminate bias.

In my opinion, any attempt to predict the results of a blinded trial is problematic. However, in the case of CEL-SCI, attempting this task might be easier. This is because of the extraordinary time of 6 years to complete the dosing portion of the trial. The reasons CEL-SCI experienced such a long dosing period is not important to this article and can be reviewed in the October 29th article. However the fact that the dosing period took 6 years is important as we know the number of patients enrolled in the trial each of these 6 years.

Multikine

Multikine is a complex of 14 natural human cytokines, the body’s regulators of the immune system. In addition to the cytokines, Multikine also contains a drug cocktail of cyclophosphamide, indomethacin and zinc (CIZ). This sub-therapeutic dose of CIZ enhances the effect of the cytokines. Multikine's use in SCCHN requires the drug be injected locally around the tumor with additional injections into adjacent areas that allows for exposure to the lymphatic system.

Multikine's Mechanism of Action (MOA)

Cancer occurs because the patient's immune system does not recognize the cancer cell. Statistical, radiological and pathologic data obtained from peer-reviewed journals have indicated that Multikine has the ability to reveal to the patient's immune system the location of the previously unrecognized cancer cell. Additionally, Multikine has been hypothesized to possess these potential anti- cancer mechanisms:

• The ability to recognize and/or bind to multiple and different antigens or receptors on malignant cells.

• The ability to directly affect/kill cancer cells

• The ability to signal the immune system to produce an anti-tumor immune response

• The ability to render cancer cells more susceptible to radiation and chemotherapy treatment

• The ability to render an effect on the recurrence of the malignancy.

Details of the Multikine Phase III Clinical Trial

CEL-SCI began the Multikine Phase III clinical trial in December 2010 with their last patient dosed in September 2016. The trial was conducted at 101 sites in 24 countries and included 928 newly diagnosed head and neck cancer patients. Patients were excluded from the study unless their cancer was advanced, i.e. primary tumor with spread of the cancer to adjacent lymph nodes.

Patients were randomized into three groups in a ratio of 3:1:3. This means that out of every 7 patients entering the study, 3 were assigned to receive Multikine + CIZ prior to Standard of Care (SOC), 1 patient received Multikine without CIZ prior to SOC and 3 patients were treated with SOC only. SOC has been the tradition for years in treating SCCHN and is defined as surgery followed by radiation or concurrent radiochemotherapy.

The clinical trial ends when there is a total of 298 deaths in the the two groups where patients received Multikine plus CIZ and those treated with SOC only. The group receiving Multikine without CIZ is not included in calculating total deaths.

My Analysis of the Trial

The primary endpoint of the trial is the median 3 year overall survival (OS). Multikine will be felt to be successful if there is a 10% increase in OS versus SOC.

An important ingredient to my analysis is obtaining accurate three and five year historical OS data in patients who had received SOC only and afflicted with the same stage of cancer as those patients dosed in the Phase III trial. Remember that the Multikine Phase III trial only enrolled patients with advanced disease that includes spread of the disease to lymph nodes. Finding historical data of OS in these patients is important because there are significant differences in OS depending on the stage of the patient's cancer. References has indicated the overall survival rates vary from 24-45% depending on the cancer stage.

Importantly, a recent 2017 study documents 3 and 5 year overall survival rates in head and neck cancer patients whose stage of cancer is a match for the patient's treated in the Multikine Phase III trial. One hundred eighty nine patients participated in the study and has documented 3 and 5 year overall survival rates of 45% and 30% respectively. These are the OS rates I have chosen for my analysis.

Efficacy Table for Multikine

Year Pts. Enrolled Pts. Multikine c/o CIZ Actual Study Pts. 3 yr. death # 5 yr. death # Current death # Multikine =no help Current death # Multikine = 10% help Current death # Multikine = 15% help 2011 19 3 16 7 11 16 16 16 2012 40 6 34 15 24 31 28 26 2013 75 11 64 29 45 52 46 42 2014 195 28 168 75 117 112 98 63 2015 340 48 292 131 204 164 134 60 2016 259 37 222 67 155 53 31 25 Totals 928 132 796 428 351 312

In the above table, the columns are explained:

Year - year patient was dosed

Pts. enrolled - # of patients enrolled in that year.

Pts. Multikine c/o CIZ - # of patients treated with Multikine c/o CIZ in that year. These patients are not included in the assessment of OS.

Actual Study Pts. - The actual number of patients dosed in that year with either Multikine with CIZ or receiving standard of care.

3 & 5 yr death # - # of patients who have died after 3 and 5 years respectively. These numbers are obtained by incorporating my historically chosen 3 and 5 year OS rates and arriving at an educated estimate of the number of these deaths per year.

Current Death # with Multikine = no help These numbers are the current number of patients who have died where Multikine is assumed to be no help in increasing the overall survival rate. These numbers are calculated by multiplying the number of actual study patients by an educated estimate of the percent of patients dying based on the length in time since the patient was enrolled in the study. For example, in 2011 there were 16 actual study patients multiplied by an assumed death percent of 100% since we assume no one dosed in this year is still alive.

Current Death # with Multikine helping in 10% or 15%. These numbers are the current number of patients who have died where Multikine is assumed to have helped in 10% or 15% of the patients dosed in that year. The numbers are calculated by multiplying said percent by the number of actual study patients and subtracting this result from the Current Death Number with Multikine = no help. For example, in 2013, the actual study patient number of 64 is multiplied by 15% and this result is subtracted from the current death number of 52. The result of 42 is the assumed number of patients dying where those dosed with Multikine will result in a 15% improvement in length of survival for that year.

My interpretation

The total number of 428 deaths under the column Current Death # with Multikine = no help far exceeds the 298 total deaths needed to end the trial. If this number is even close to being accurate, the trial should have ended a long time ago.

If we consider the 351 deaths under the column Current Death # Multikine = 10% help is 53 deaths or 18% higher than 298. I would have no problem accepting this as the efficacy of Multikine but still believe in my assumptions and calculations so believe Multikine has helped to increase OS by more than 10%. Additionally, 312 deaths under the column Current Death # Multikine = 15% help is higher by 14 patients but a lot closer to 298th death needed to end the trial.

My conclusion is CEL-SCI would have a successful Phase III trial with Multikine if the study ended today. The longer the end point is delayed, the more efficacious Multikine becomes in terms of prolonging the death of patients with this dreaded disease.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: William R. Prather RPh, MD



William R. Prather RPh, MD has degrees in Pharmacy and Medicine. Dr. Prather practiced medicine until associating with the money management industry in healthcare technology assessment. Dr. Prather was then a healthcare analyst for investment banks for approximately 10 years. Dr. Prather then entered industry and was in management of a biotechnology company for approximately 9 years. All assumptions, options and projections are strictly those of Dr. Prather. Dr. Prather has received no financial consideration from CEL-SCI or affiliates of CEL-SCI for this Opinion. Dr. Prather holds a position in CVM