Canon's Nanoimprint Lithography: A Chink In ASML Holding's Armor

Once Canon's NIL systems are on the market, they will impact sales of ASML's EUV systems, which represent a growing percentage of company revenues.

ASML is the dominant leader in the semiconductor lithography market, and its next-generation EUV system sales represented 25% of overall revenues for the company in 2018.

ASML Holding (ASML) is the dominant supplier of semiconductor lithography equipment, commanding nearly a 90% share based on revenues. Since the introduction of its next-generation EUV (extreme ultraviolet) lithography systems three years ago, EUV YoY revenue growth has exceeded overall revenue growth, as shown in Table 1.

Table 1 – ASML Revenue Growth – Overall versus EUV Lithography Systems 2016/2015 2017/2016 2018/2017 Overall YoY Growth 3.0% 20.8% 24.9% EUV YoY Growth 242.3% 36.1% 34.9% 2016 2017 2018 EUV % Overall Revenues 7.2% 17.7% 23.7% Source: The Information Network (theinformationnet.com)

Also shown in Table 1 are ASML's EUV revenues as a percentage of overall lithography system revenues, which have also been increasing yearly. In 2018, EUV revenues were 23.7% of overall lithography system revenues, up from 17.7% in 2017 and 7.2% in 2016.

ASML is the only supplier of EUV systems, the next technology iteration beyond visible or ultraviolet light and capable of 7nm resolution. On the horizon is a different technology iteration, nanoimprint lithography, that could be used by semiconductor manufacturers as an alternative to ASML’s lucrative EUV business.

The Semiconductor Lithography Market

The semiconductor lithography market has historically used visible or ultraviolet light to form patterns on the photoresist. Other technologies have been tried, including X-ray, E-Beam, and Ion Beam, but, in general, have been unsuccessful in semiconductor production environments where wafers are processed at rates above 120 wafers per hour. EUV at a wavelength of 13.5nm is currently being used in semiconductor production at a few fabs and is being touted as the next generation lithography process. Chart 1 shows the evolution of lithography technology.

Chart 1

Source: Canon

But EUV comes at a high price - $125 million per system compared to half that for the ArF immersion technology it replaces. Costs are mitigated by the fact that to process a semiconductor device at 7nm dimensions requires just one exposure step with EUV versus multiple exposures using ArF immersion. The latter uses successive litho-etch-litho-etch (LELE) steps in a double patterning process or litho-etch-litho-etch-litho-etch (LELELE) in a triple patterning process. An LELE process costs about 2.5 times a single exposure patterning process, while an LELELE costs about 3.5 times that of a single exposure. Multiple patterning extends IC scaling, but the increased complexity of using more process steps at each node translates into time and cost.

Instead of using LELELE, Intel (INTC) moved to self-aligned quadruple patterning (SAQP) for the metal layers at 10nm. SAQP uses one lithography step and additional deposition and etch steps to define a spacer-like feature. But the SAQP process can cost three times a single exposure process. Different semiconductor manufacturers use combinations of these multiple processes for different layers.

Chart 2 illustrates how an EUV single exposure reduces the number of processing steps versus different types of multiple exposure systems.

Chart 2

Source: ASML

Canon vs. ASML

There are three main suppliers of semiconductor lithography equipment: ASML (ASML), Canon (CAJ), and Nikon (OTCPK:NINOY). ASML is the only supplier of EUV, but also sells i-line, KrF, ArF, and ArF immersion systems (see Chart 1). Canon sells i-line and KrF systems, and Nikon sells i-line, KrF, ArF, and ArF immersion systems

According to The Information Network's report “Sub 0-100nm Lithography: Market Analysis and Strategic Issues,” ASML retained its market leadership in both unit shipments and revenue in 2018. Canon moved into second place in 2018, ahead of Nikon, in both unit shipments and revenue.

For the sub-7nm node, ASML’s focus is on EUV insertion, but also sells ArF immersion systems to customers, which could be used with multiple exposure processes to extend DUV lithography below 7nm. Nikon’s sub-7nm approach is ArF immersion systems.

Canon is placing its bets on a new and different technology - Nanoimprint Lithography (NIL). Invented at the University of Texas, it was refined by the venture-funded startup Molecular Imprints. Canon acquired Molecular imprints in 2014, and the company was renamed Canon Nanotechnologies, Inc. A description of the technology is detailed in the journal Nature.

As presented at the 2019 SPIE Advanced Lithography Conference in 2019, Canon’s nanoimprint technology has met the performance criteria for 3D-NAND.

Overlay accuracy around 3.2 nm crossed matched machine overlay (XMMO) and 2.4nm single machine overlay (SMO)

Throughput over 90 wafers per hour (wph)

Template life > 340 Lots

Canon has demonstrated patterning capability for DRAM and is close to meeting the 1Anm DRAM overlay specifications. Cost advantages are realized by:

High resolution single step lithography that can resolve 1D, 2D, and 3D patterns

Much less complicated process flows

Canon’s device roadmap, presented at the SPIE Advanced Lithography Conference, is shown in Chart 3. The company is first addressing NIL insertion in 3D NAND, primarily at Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY) and Western Digital (WDC). DRAM is next, followed by logic. For 3D NAND, NIL has already met requirements for 20nm half-pitch lines and spaces (LS) used in current 96 layer structures.

Chart 3

Source: Canon

ASML, on the other hand, shipped 18 EUV systems, including 7 to Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), 5 to TSMC (TSM), 4 to Intel, and 2 to GlobalFoundries (probably returned and shipped to a different customer) in 2018.

But keep in mind that the extent of utilization of EUV at the 7nm process is minimal, primarily at contacts and vias on a 7nm logic chip.

On a technical comparison, Chart 4 compares patterns made by ArF immersion, EUV, and NIL, showing comparable results between EUV and NIL, and superior results compared to ArF immersion.

Chart 4

Source: Canon

Investor Takeaway

ASML shipped 18 EUV lithography systems in 2018 and expects to ship another 30 in 2019. ASML reported 2018 equipment revenues of $9.4 billion, and since the company shipped 18 units at a selling price of $125 million, generated EUV revenues of about $2.25 billion or about 25% of total lithography sales. In 2019, the company could generate revenues of $3.75 billion.

According to ASML, the company sees EUV insertion in logic first, followed by DRAM, as shown in Chart 5. Note that the company does not expect EUV for 3D NAND. However, Canon’s NIL insertion roadmap is the opposite, first directed at 3D NAND, followed by DRAM, followed by logic (Chart 3).

Chart 5

Source: ASML

On the surface, it does not appear Canon will impact ASML's EUV sales anytime soon, since (1) none is in production yet and (2) any development work is being done on 3D NAND.

However, data in Chart 3 suggest Canon already has the technical capabilities for NIL insertion in DRAM and logic at this time. Once Canon gains traction at Toshiba and Western Digital and starts garnering high volume manufacturing data, its NIL should offer a viable alternative to ASML’s EUV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.