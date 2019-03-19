Oil Is Going Higher, Perhaps A Lot Higher

Though late last year through today may have been ruled in large part by the fears of oil bears, recent data, this time put out by OPEC, suggests that the tide is turning for the oil industry. Based on recent figures put out by the group, combined with a commitment by Saudi Arabia to reduce production to only 9.8 million barrels per day this month, we could be seeing the stage set for a meaningful reduction in crude inventories this year. Likely, this should result in a nice uptick in prices, with WTI crude very probably moving in the next few months to $65 per barrel or higher. This could present an excellent opportunity for investors in this space to jump in and benefit from the oil and gas firms that will see their bottom lines improve materially as a result.

OPEC production keeps falling (and will continue to fall)

According to its monthly report, OPEC’s oil production continues falling nicely, with the group trying hard to offset US output. As you can see in the image below, in the month of January, we saw crude from OPEC come out to only 30.770 million barrels per day. In February, this dropped 221 thousand barrels per day down to 30.549 million barrels per day. Most OPEC member nations saw output figures that were more or less flat month-over-month, but three countries saw sizable declines: Iraq at 70 thousand barrels per day, Saudi Arabia at 86 thousand barrels per day, and Venezuela at 142 thousand barrels per day.

*Taken from OPEC

Venezuela’s oil production problems are well-documented and investors also know that recent power outages made the situation (at least temporarily) far worse. That said, the country’s output will almost certainly continue declining in the months to come as the nation’s economy collapses and the government has too little revenue (especially when you factor in the negative impacts associated with corruption) to even offset current decline rates. In Saudi Arabia, however, the picture is part of the country’s strategy to further reduce output in an attempt to support the market.

According to Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Khalid al-Falih, the nation intends to reduce output further, down to about 9.8 million barrels per day in March of this year. If this comes to fruition, it would mean that output will be around 500 thousand barrels per day lower than what the nation had pledged to cut to last year in an effort to support prices. Of all countries, Saudi Arabia has had a good history of upholding its end of the bargain, so investors would be ill-advised to bet against it right now.

To see what kind of impact we might be looking at long term, I decided to take OPEC’s own forecast for 2019, with global demand growing 1.24 million barrels per day compared to 2018 and with non-OPEC supply continuing to expand, and compare it to what has been happening recently. If we assume that Saudi Arabia does cut output by another 287 thousand barrels per day as they pledged, and if we assume that no other OPEC nation’s output changes from what it was in February, then I calculated that in the first quarter of this year, we should see excess production of 3.33 million barrels. In both the second and third quarters, however, demand will continue to outstrip supply to the tune of 101.294 million barrels, or 0.5535 million barrels per day.

Come time for the fourth quarter, it’s believed that non-OPEC supply will surge yet again, rising by 1.37 million barrels per day quarter-over-quarter. If Saudi Arabia and the rest of OPEC keep their production figures flat, the end result here would be a surge of 39.744 million barrels to end the year. However, when compared with the results from the first through the third quarters, total inventories worldwide should actually drop by about 58.22 million barrels, bringing us further into alignment with where global inventories should be.

This leaves out several wildcards

Any one change to the forecast could throw the numbers off by a great deal. On the side of the oil bears, for instance, US output could expand faster than anticipated, or Libya or Nigeria could see output rise, or the Trump Administration could loosen its stance on Iran. It’s also possible that OPEC and/or its non-OPEC allies could decide to stop restraining production, though a return to the free-for-all that led to the collapse in late 2014 is unlikely to pass.

Libya and Nigeria, as well as Iran, could also come to be cases for oil bulls, depending on what happens, but all of this is pure speculation. Two things that have little speculative debate about them relate to Venezuela and Russia. As I have written before, Venezuela’s oil production will probably continue falling this year, and while output probably won’t drop quite as much as I anticipated, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to see 2019’s average come in about 200 thousand to 300 thousand barrels per day lower than where we are now. Even if this doesn’t come to pass, though, Russia is an interesting topic to discuss.

You see, last year, Russia agreed to coordinate alongside some other non-OPEC nations with OPEC in order to cut output. That nation, in particular, decided to cut production from 11.4 million barrels per day to around 11.17 million barrels per day, which would match what we saw produced in 2017 on the whole. In its own report, however, OPEC has Russia’s oil production rising from 11.35 million barrels per day to 11.49 million barrels per day. Even if the country averages only one-third of its production cut in the first quarter of this year, if it drops output further to average the 11.17 million barrels per day in the second, third, and fourth quarters, that would result in a further decrease in global inventories of about 97.6 million barrels. In all, with OPEC, this could reduce global inventories by 155.82 million barrels.

Depending on whether or not you want to believe Russia will uphold its end of the bargain, we could go from a perfectly-balanced market (according to OPEC) by the end of this year to a market teetering on a real and substantial oil shortage. Last year, commercial OECD inventories ended at 2.858 billion barrels. If OPEC is correct about Russia, OECD stocks will come out to 57.78 days worth of demand. If Russia delivers as I calculated, days worth of demand would total only 55.76. Generally speaking, a balanced market is determined to have between 55 and 60 days worth of demand. While what happens outside of OECD nations could change this picture and while OPEC and/or non-OPEC nations could decide to cut back on their production commitments, continued adherence to their deal would result in a balanced market, if not something even more bullish.

Takeaway

Right now, oil prices continue to creep up and a lot of investors are still quite bullish. That said, the data provided by OPEC, if it turns out to be accurate, suggests that the market could still be looking at the picture in the wrong way. By the end of 2019, if everything goes as OPEC suggests, we could be looking at a real inventory shortage or at least a balanced market. At a minimum, I could see this resulting in WTI crude prices of $60 per barrel or higher, but a more likely outcome might be a floor of $65 per barrel or even higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.